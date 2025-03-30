The Avocado Bathroom Is Back — But Will This 70s Revival Date So Badly This Time Around?

Love it or hate it, the avocado bathroom is officially back in style. In the post-minimalist, return-to-color that has taken center stage in the design world over recent years, avocado bathrooms are just another example of the joy-provoking, high-camp style that has the younger generation in a choke-hold.

For members of Gen Z, and even Millennials, avocado trends refer to toast toppings, with shades like sage and pistachio acting as the predominant food-inspired tones of green to be found in your bathroom color ideas list. But, as we've seen through the resurgence of fringe and boho-style dresses during Fashion Week, the 70s are having a moment... again.

But, if you're still recovering from the original iteration of this green bathroom idea, worry not. The 2025 interpretation is far more pared-back — less fluoro, more spa-like. Blending the 1970s tendency towards vibrancy with the 1990s less-is-more mindset, the modern avocado bathroom strikes the perfect balance between these two opposing worlds.

Why Was Avocado Such a Popular Bathroom Color?

"When using a bold color such avocado green I like to keep the styling in similar tones or neutral's. I chose some funky checkered green towels and a retro squiggly bathmat and it looked great," says Gretchen. (Image credit: Kristian van der beek photography Design: House of Pez)

"Avocado green in the bathroom had its heyday in the 60s and 70s, and I think its popularity came from how different and alive it felt at the time. It was earthy and bold at the same time, a far cry from sterile white bathrooms of earlier decades," explains designer Catherine Rowe.

The overarching color scheme of the 70s can be characterized by an obsession with warm, earthy tones, think terracotta reds, burnt oranges, and mustard yellows. Avocado green fits into this world thanks to its clear connection to nature, and acts as a welcome reprieve to the suffocating use of yellow and brown elsewhere in the home.

Its relaxing qualities made it an excellent fit for bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling avocado-green tiling was the height of style, not dissimilar to the tile drenching trend popular today.

Why Are Avocado Bathrooms Popular Again?

Beyond retro-inspired spaces, avocado green also works beautifully in relaxing, spa-like bathrooms. (Image credit: Darren Chung Photography. Design: Ca Pietra )

As we've observed in fashion trends and the boom in dopamine decor, people are increasingly looking for ways to bring more joy into their lives. The way you decorate your home can have a huge influence on the quality of your life. One joyful emotion society seems particularly drawn to is that of nostalgia.

"Avocado green exudes a timeless, retro charm, evoking a sense of nostalgia for many homeowners," Jorge Hernandez, head of design at Crosswater, explains. "This versatile hue infuses warmth and character into any space, providing a subtle pop of color without overwhelming the space. Also, its rich tone adds depth and tranquillity, making it an ideal choice for a bathroom where relaxation and serenity are key."

Gretchen Murdock, from MODTAGE designs, agrees and tells us: "Avocado was a popular color for interiors in the 1970s and is a nostalgic selection for some. This color is also associated with nature and can create a sense of calm and serenity."

While it's not as obvious a choice for spa bathrooms as white or beige, this earthy green brings an organic sense of peacefulness to a room and enhances a spa-like atmosphere. And best of all, this trend is not limited to this specific shade and can explain the prevalence of green tones seen across bathroom designs recently.

"The renewed love for avocado bathrooms can be partly put down to a revival of retro interior trends which is coupled with the color green becoming increasingly popular," says Louise Ashdown from West One, "From dark emerald to soft sage green, we are seeing green everywhere from walls to bathroom floors, to furniture and color ceramics and sanitary ware."

No color has captured the heart of interior-lovers over the past decade quite like green, a clear reflection of our desire to create an atmosphere inspired by nature within our homes. "Green is such a calming color and one many people are drawn to, this tone of avocado green in particular is a bit bolder and brighter than other options and has been popular in retro inspired houses but I think it's also due to the 70s nostalgia it provides," comments Perri Beith from House of Pez designs.

Gretchen Murdock Principal and founder of MODTAGE Designs MODTAGE design Founder, Gretchen Murdock, creates thoughtful, unique homes, each designed to reflect her clients individual needs and desires. With over 2 decades of experience at some of the top design firms in the US, Gretchen has developed an expansive understanding of the intricacies of the interior design world, and has a keen eye for spotting trends.

How to Style Avocado Green in Your Bathroom

A freestanding bath in avocado-green is an excellent way to make a statement in your bathroom. (Image credit: BC Designs)

One reason avocado bathrooms have been such a success is the surprising adaptability of the shade, blending seamlessly into various styles and with other colors that go with green. "The color green can even be classed as a neutral as it goes with just about every other color, which is another reason why avocado bathroom suites work, as you can have fun and pair them with colors ranging from taupe to reds and pinks," explains Louise.

"As well as color combinations, avocado bathrooms work across both contemporary, rustic, and period homes, and so is highly versatile. The beauty of it is that avocado ceramics is a great tool for helping with our love of color because we no longer wish to have stark, white sanitary ware that jars with the color scheme, add in our desire for freestanding baths, and it is a winning combination," she continues.

Avocado-green sanitary ware is a playful, yet stylish way to bring the trend into your home, and is an interpretation beloved by many of our experts.

"Colored sanitary ware remains hugely popular in bathroom design, partly as our love affair with color continues and partly because we no longer wish to have stark, white sanitary ware that jars with the color scheme. Avocado green is an intense tone that can be used to create accents and focal points within the bathroom, adding a touch of originality and personality to the environment. Combining a much longed-for freestanding bath with this dramatic color is a sure-fire way to create an on-trend bathroom without overpowering the space," agrees Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

Or, experiment with tiling trends, and add a splash of avocado green in this way. "Tiles are a brilliant way to introduce this color, whether you want to go bold and wrap entire walls or simply create a standout feature like a shower area or curved statement wall," says Grazzie Wilson from Ca'pietra.

What Colors Pair Well With Avocado Green

"We love to style avocado tones with warm woods and neutrals, letting the avocado color shine while pairing it with nature friendly earthy elements," says Gretchen. (Image credit: Christopher Stark Design: Gretchen Murdock & MODTAGE design)

"When styling an avocado-colored bathroom, it’s important to strike a balance between bold and neutral tones," argues Jorge. "For instance, pair avocado tiles or a statement bath with soft, neutral walls and light-colored furnishings. Also, incorporating natural materials, such as wood, can add warmth to the space, while gold fixtures enhance the retro vibe with a modern twist. Additionally, consider adding greenery and plants, which introduce natural elements and perfectly harmonize with the color scheme," he says.

While pairing this green with neutrals is a good way to ensure balance in the room, this is far from the only expert-approved approach. "I personally feel the key is to go maximalist," states Catherine, "layer avocado green with vintage-inspired wallpaper, clashing florals, punchy geometrics, and bold matchy-matchy patterns. I love pairing it with mustards, pinks, even a hit of cobalt blue. Brass or black fittings work beautifully; don’t shy away from playful accessories. It’s not about toning it down — it’s about letting it shine."

This more-is-more approach is ideal for maximalist bathroom trends, where the emphasis is on creating a fun environment, as opposed to a relaxing one. As this shade is still so firmly rooted in its 70s origins, it's important to remember the trends of that time while you're decorating. There's a fine line between playfully retro and full-on kitsch

As Romain Freychet, co-founder of Trone, suggests, "Consider the balance between retro and modern. Pair avocado green with off-white or sandy tones for a soothing palette, or be a little bolder with contrasting colors like terracotta or dusty pink. Materials matter too — think matte finishes, natural stone, or brushed metals to avoid tipping too far into kitsch. And don’t be afraid to let the color be the hero — avocado green can hold its own if given space to breathe."

Color Alternatives to Avocado Green

Peachy tones can create a similar effect for those who aren't ready for avocado. (Image credit: Charlotte Rowe Designs)

Still not convinced? That's okay, we can't win them all. Luckily, our experts have identified a few other upcoming color trends they could see making a striking statement in a bathroom design.

"At Trone we are big fans of a peach, pastel pink, or cream — all of which bring color and personality without overwhelming the space," says Romain, "Ultimately, it’s about creating a visual and emotional resonance — the bathroom is the space for your rituals, and the right color can elevate that daily experience."

Pastel bathrooms have become increasingly popular, and can create a similar retro-feel to avocado green without being quite so intense. "I’m loving the new wave of modern pastel bathroom suites – powdery and peachy pinks, soft cornflower blues, even milky lilacs," says Catherin. "These colors still have personality, but they’re fresher and more versatile. And when you match them with graphic patterns or unexpected color pairings, they can be just as impactful as the avocado. I always say, never be afraid of color. Bathrooms are the perfect playground for a bit of design drama."

One of our favorite ways to create drama in the bathroom is with darker tones and dramatic materials, like the alluring Rosso Levanto marble. "If you want to still have a pop of color but green is not your thing, we love a deep & rich burgundy tile," suggests Gretchen, "Pair it with a similar color veined marble and you have the perfect recipe and drama."

If these avocado-colored bathrooms have gotten you deep into some 70s nostalgia, we have plenty more ideas to keep you going. From 70s dinner parties, to updated interpretations of the short pile shag rug, we have endless ideas for how to style modern retro decor in your home.