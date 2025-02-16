Tile Drenching Is the Trend That Everyone Needs to Know About — Even Kendall Jenner Loves It

There is something undeniably chic about a monochromatic look. Whether that takes the form of an all-black outfit or a more risqué single-toned bedroom, we can’t help but find ourselves continuously drawn to the bold simplicity that comes from committing to a singular color palette. In fashion, it's one of the easiest ways to look instantly put together, and it has surprisingly similar effects when used in the home.

Perhaps my love for the monochromatic look is what made this bathroom tile trend quite so appealing. Taking inspiration from the recent design frenzy and color drenching, this bathroom-centered interpretation is even more enticing. Enter: tile drenching. Adopting the single-tone philosophy popularised by its predecessor, this version is even more luxe — with the possibility for richer textural details and more opportunities for patterns and print.

And we aren’t the only ones who are loving it; even Kendall Jenner, the Queen of the Calabasas cool, is embracing the look. In the behind-the-scenes snaps of her recent home renovation, Kendall seems to have gone full-force with the trend, sharing numerous images of floor-to-ceiling tile-clad bathrooms. Departing from the traditional beige minimalism that has characterized the design style of the Kardashian family, Kendall is embracing a more playful approach to color that we can’t wait to see more of.

We can’t decide which we love more: the shiny avocado-green zellige tile shower or the classy checkerboard walk-in. There are endless ways to incorporate this trend into your home, but here are some of our design expert favorites.

What is Tile Drenching?

(Image credit: Bert and May)

"Inspired by color drenching, the tile drenching trend will be seen across interiors in 2025, creating a cohesive feel to bathrooms and ensuites," explains Isabel Fernandez from Quorn Stone. By using one style or color of tile, you are able to create a cocooning space with both elegance and style.

However, if you desire a slightly more varied look, tile drenching is equally as effective with a combination of complementary tiles and also makes for a great bathroom floor tile idea. "Whether you opt for a single tile across the entire space or embrace a dual look by layering different patterns and colors on the wall and floor, this tiling trend is not only visually appealing but also provides durability and lower maintenance with hard tiled surfaces easier to keep clean in bathrooms," says Isabel.

If you're finding it hard to select a tile, establishing which type of bathroom tile is easiest to clean can be a helpful place to start.

Combining different tones can help to create a look with some more depth. (Image credit: Bert and May)

What Spaces Are Best Suited to the Trend?

This trend can just as easily lend itself to playful, whimsical looks as it can sleek and modern ones. (Image credit: Design: Clare Gaskin. Photography: Nick Smith)

While you could easily utilize this trend in a variety of rooms, some spaces are uniquely suited to this all-encompassing design.

Designer Matilda West from Ripples says, "Tile drenching works beautifully in bathrooms of all sizes, but it’s particularly effective in smaller spaces where it creates an immersive, cocooning effect. Cloakrooms, en-suites, and compact main bathrooms can benefit from the seamless, enveloping feel this trend provides."

The flow and continuation of color help expand smaller spaces, creating the illusion of a larger area, which stops small rooms from feeling claustrophobic. This makes the trend equally effective in other smaller spaces, like cloakrooms and laundry rooms.

1. Moody Marble Settings

Using large-format tiles can help create a seamless look. (Image credit: Bert and May)

For an ultra-luxe bathroom that falls somewhere between cavernous and a bachelor pad, we love the look of a charcoal-toned marble-clad room.

This style perfectly encapsulates everything we love about the 'boy apartment' trend. It feels chic, modern, and relaxing, and its no-frills approach to the trend makes it stand out from the rest.

Matilda says: "Large-format porcelain tiles are ideal for a sleek, seamless look, reducing grout lines and enhancing the immersive feel." As proven by these examples, the large tiles blend together to create that desirable, seamless look.

Darker charcoal tones, creeping towards black, look particularly effective when paired with copper hardware, which brings some warmth and softness to the space.

Pair marble with matte black accessories for an even more elevated feel. (Image credit: Ripples)

Matilda West Bathroom Designer, Ripples With experience across several of the best, luxury bathroom brands in the UK, Matilda has become an expert in creating beautiful, high-quality bathrooms. She currently runs a Ripples showroom in Tunbridge Wells, where she is in charge of creating bespoke designs, uniquely catered to each clients specifications.

2. Barbie Dream House Bathroom

Find sanitary ware in complementary colors for a more immersive feel. (Image credit: Bert and May)

At the other end of the spectrum to the aloof, coolness of the 'boy apartment' inspired space, is this pastel pink dream of a small bathroom idea.

Proving that the Barbie interiors trend is still well and truly alive, this floor-to-ceiling is as sweet as can be. So sweet, it's what I imagine walking into a giant cotton candy would look like. However, don't mistake its sugary sweetness for a lack of style, or sophistication.

Combining this baby pink tile with luxurious brassware and accessories elevates the space, making it feel more grown up and chic. Interior designer Vicky Floros recommends "accenting with large mirrors and well-placed lighting to help reflect light and keep it feeling airy."

Pastel colors, like baby pink, look great alongside copper hardware. (Image credit: Bert and May)

3. High Shine Appeal

High shine tiles are very reflective, so think about the light sources in your bathroom. (Image credit: Bert and May)

Just like good lipgloss, these high-shine tiles work to add some more oomph to a space. No matter what color you choose to go with, this high-impact look is bound to make a statement and is particularly well-suited to smaller-scale bathrooms.

As Vicky explains, "Glossy or polished tiles can add a nice reflective quality and can make a space feel brighter." Interior designer Clare Gaskin agrees, saying, "Glossy tiles can reflect the light and be useful for adding a sense of depth, especially in a smaller space," though she adds, "care should be taken re how much they can show marks."

This reflective quality can also be achieved through the use of zellige tiles, which also benefit from some added textural depth thanks to their purposefully imperfect look. "Glossy ceramic tiles are a great choice, as they reflect light and prevent the space from feeling too heavy, especially in darker shades," says Matilda. "Zellige style tiles can add texture while still maintaining a rich, tonal effect."

Sticking to a monochromatic color scheme while decorating with tiles is the key to making this style look its best, so consider looking out for a sink and other accessories in complementary tones.

When choosing a color as bold as this one, its best to keep the rest of the design more pared-back. (Image credit: Bert and May)

Clare Gaskin Interior Designer Clare Gaskin is the owner and lead designer of her eponymous, award-winning interior design studio. Here, she creates thoughtfully designed homes, each one unique, reflecting the tastes and desires of the owner. With design projects across the continent, Clare is loved for her playful approach to interiors, blending the antique with the modern.

4. Play With Prints and Patterns

With patterned tiles, leaving an area of blank space can help the look feel more cohesive. (Image credit: Fired Earth)

If you have the luxury of a slightly larger bathroom, we highly recommend you play around with the idea of bringing a patterned or printed tile into your decor.

While this may overwhelm a smaller space, bigger bathrooms are the perfect place to style this look. However, a certain amount of balance is still crucial to ensuring this look is done to its full potential. "We take care if using overly busy (patterned) tiles unless we can balance with natural light and some degree of void space," explains Clare.

Void or blank space can be a powerful tool when used in conjunction with a patterned tile. Allowing for an area of respite only works to further highlight the tones and shapes of the patterned tile, as seen in this blue Fired Earth bathroom design.

5. Spa Style Serenity

Pale marble, copper finishes and wooden accents make for the perfect spa bathroom. (Image credit: Ripples)

If you want to make your bathroom feel like a retreat, then tile drenching may be the best way. The smaller, glossy tiles may not be the right move for you. Instead, try opting for a large format natural stone in a light, airy color.

Beige, creams, and pale greys all work to create this relaxing, zen feel in a bathroom, especially in materials like marble.

While smaller tiles can create a cool textural detail, for sleeker looks, the larger the tile, the better. This allows for a more seamless appearance, with less visible grout lines.

6. Disco Fever Design

The combination of the silver metallic tiles and the baby pink toilet make this room feel playful and fun. (Image credit: Trone Paris)

One of the best parts about designing a small bathroom is the freedom to try out something slightly out of the box, or in this case, out of the dance floor.

This dazzling design from Trone Paris is the perfect example of the endless possibilities you can achieve with the tile drenching trend.

Romain Freychet, the creative director of Trone, says, "To style tile drenching, I love to focus on lighting to highlight the textures and colors of the tiles. Adding designer light fixtures or LED strips can create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Using mirrors can also help expand the space and reflect light, creating a brighter and more airy atmosphere."

Opting for a simple flooring when going bold on the walls allows for more balance in the room. (Image credit: Trone Paris)

Burnice 30 X 10 Cm Ceramic Tile in Green View at Wayfair Price: £38.99 30 x 10 cm Dark Red Moroccan Zellige Tiles View at Etsy Price: £68.94 5 x 5 cm or 10 x 10 cm Mother of Pearl Peel and Stick Backsplash Tiles View at Amazon Price: £220 30 X 30 cm

While we love how tile drenching looks in a bathroom, thats not to say it couldn't look equally as impressive across other rooms in your home. We predict this look may crossover to other spaces, perhaps even becoming this year's hottest kitchen tile trend.