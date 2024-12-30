Kitchen Tile Trends for 2025 — The 5 Most Popular Looks to Inject Personality Into Your Space

Whether you’re planning on redecorating your kitchen or not, the trends for 2025 will leave you inspired to at least make some changes to freshen up your space. One would argue that kitchen designs should be kept timeless, and while that might ring true to an extent, there is still room to play with some of your decorating choices, which can be adapted to changing trends, ensuring that your home will always feel new and exciting. Tile choice is a great way to bring in an update.

"With an emphasis on texture, scale, and timeless colors, tile trends in 2025 will elevate kitchens, blending artistry with function for spaces that feel both current and enduring," interior designer Vyanca Soto tells me. Never as much as now have designers talked so much about bringing your own personality and story into your home. The good news is that this year’s trends will allow you to do just that while ticking all the boxes of a sophisticated modern home.

1. Organic, artisanal textures

(Image credit: Nicole Dianne Photography. Design: Collected Interiors)

The latest kitchen trends are all about attention to detail, and your choice of tiles is one such detail you can’t ignore. The influence of the natural world on interiors keeps gaining popularity, and one of its strongest areas of presence is texture. Textured tiles, be they stone-like, fluted, or handcrafted are going to take center stage in 2025.

"I am feeling super inspired by the textural, minimalist tiles handcrafted and imported from Japan," interior designer Ashley Macuga tells me. "The style is clearly influenced by Japanese artisans" appreciation for nature — earthy colors, organic patterns, and specialty glazes that mimic water and fire. Japan has a long history of ceramic craftsmanship, and their artisans prioritize precision and care, which ensures that each tile is a work of art," she explains.

If sourcing Japanese tiles is not an easy feat for you, Vyanca advises opting for terrazzo, zellige tiles, and natural stone variations to add texture and character to kitchen walls and floors.

Rizzo Terrazzo Tile View at Wayfair Price: $8.49 / sq. ft. Textured, natural looking tiles are on trend in 2025. A tile like terrazzo in a light color is a style that looks great, and is easy to source.

2. Bold backsplashes

(Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg. Design: Zoe Feldman)

If there’s only one area of your kitchen that you want to focus on, considering a unique backsplash idea could be the way to go. Because it’s a smaller, more contained area that is not the center of your space but is still visible, it offers a great opportunity to make a statement and try something different. Experiment with bold colored tiles, or creative ways of stacking.

"We’re noticing bolder, statement backsplashes selected for kitchens — think large-format tiles, mirrored finishes, or unique patterns that stretch from counter to ceiling," says tile specialist Kiara Perdomo. However, ensure that you keep practicality in mind, and pick materials that offer durability and ease of maintenance.

Tribeca Black and White View at Wayfair Price: $8.89 / sq. ft. Get creative with your backsplash and choose geometric patterns in contrasting tones.

3. Forever green

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

Green has been such a loved color for some years now, that it’s almost become like a new neutral. The great thing about it is that for all its previous iterations, it still looks fresh, and is a color trend that's here to stay. There are so many beautiful shades that will look sophisticated in a kitchen, that until you’ve tried them all (and how likely is that to happen?), you’re not going to get bored of green any time soon.

"In the kitchen, green is always classic," says interior designer Jessica Shaw. While a light green will look fresh and uplifting, a darker green will bring more sophistication and create a cozier feel. Keep it on the light side and pair sage green tiles with off-white kitchen cabinets, or be brave and opt for a darker, monochromatic look and take your green from tiles to cabinets.

Ceramic Stone Look TIle View at Wayfair Price: $4.99 / sq. ft. Green tiles are having a real moment, and you shouldn't miss the opportunity to add tiles in this tone to your kitchen backsplash or island.

4. Large format

While small tiles still have a place if you prefer a more feminine, delicate look, they can be a bit tiring on the eye, and create a look that can appear somewhat cluttered, so trends are now moving towards larger formats.

"People are leaning towards large format tiles with fewer grout lines, especially in kitchen backsplashes, for a cleaner, more expansive look," tile specialist Kiara Perdomo tells me. "Large tiles with minimal seams are becoming popular on floors and walls, contributing to a modern, open feel while reducing maintenance. For your floors, look for hexagons, rounded edges, and oversized squares for a modern update," adds Vyanca.

American Olean Stoneview Sky Gray View at Lowes Price: $19 / sq. ft. Large format tiles will look more expensive and modern, and they will also be easier to keep clean.

5. Linear layouts

(Image credit: Erika Jayne Design + Build/Jenn Verrier)

If you want to bring more character to your kitchen tiles, play with the layout. Subway tiles are the best to use for this as they will still have that modern, geometric look.

"Stacked vertical, offset brick, or herringbone patterns offer fresh ways to use traditional tiles like subway or linear tiles," advises Vyanca. White will be the classic choice but be bold and choose a color like the popular green, or blue, which will look striking stacked in a more complex pattern like a herringbone.

Artmore Tile Marsh Sky View at Lowes Price: $8.62 / sq. ft. Subway tiles are perfect if you want to get playful with different styles of layouts. Chose them in a bold color for an on-trend look.

What kitchen tiles don’t go out of style?

A timeless kitchen will never be a wrong choice, and if you prefer to stick to tiles in classic colors, "Neutral tones like soft greige, creamy white, or muted taupe in matte or honed finishes ensure enduring appeal," Vyanca reassures us. In terms of layout, "For a more timeless vibe, try straight-stacked tiles in a warm tone—they’re simple yet stunning!" adds interior designer Thea Bloch-Neal.