These Well-Designed Plinths, Pedestals, and Plant Stands Will Help Your Lush Collection Stand Up and Out — Here's How
This styling trend will get your houseplants off the floor and up on stands for a visually intriguing interior garden
When it comes to indoor plants, properly nourishing them and helping them bloom and steadily grow is half the battle — the other half lies in styling your houseplants so they don't look bleak.
Rule number one when decorating with plants is to do away with tacky plastic grower pots. Or, at least hide them well enough so they don't knock points off your display. And now, a newer rule, or rather, a choice second step is to give your plants a little lift by way of a stand.
Whether you do so in a plinth, a pedestal, or even a vaulted planter, there are so many gorgeous styles to pick from — these are a few of my favorites of each variety.
Plant Plinths
Color: Lime
Butter yellow was the swatch of this season, and this slightly lime-y color variant adds an edge that will help your green plants pop.
Color: Brown
If you love tile drenching, then this stylish Pillar Pedestal from Ferm Living is just the thing your indoor garden needs.
Plant Stands
Color: Dark Blue
This arched COLUTENA Plant Stand from Beliani will go with any number of popular houseplants. After all, dusty blues and lush greens are an unfailing combination.
Size: Tall
Where biophilic interior design is concerned, you might prefer a more natural plant stand, and this hand-braided rattan decor is my accessory of choice.
Color: Green
This Pastel Metal Three-Tier Plant Stand from SO'HOME is perfect for trailing plants that need space to let their stems drape and crawl.
Plant Pedestals
Color: Vineyard Green
Let's say you have small indoor plants that need a literal leg up — you can use a skinny, sleek pedestal like this Trisse Stool by Design Letters.
Color: White
To strike a balance in your interior garden's vignette, I recommend styling colorful indoor plants with laid-back stands. Take this Square Pedestal from H&M, for example.
Alternative Standing Plant Pots
Color: Light Purple
Then there are footed planters, too. This beautifully dipped Nappula Flower Pot from Iittala is dopamine decor for gardeners.
Color: Simply Taupe Warm Gray
And as a final option, you can also set up an indoor container garden in a plant box. Broste Copenhagen's collection is stunning, and this Fenja set is my personal favorite.
While you're helping your indoor jungle live up to its full potential, take a scroll through the houseplant trends of 2025 to deliver on all fashionable fronts.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.