This Clever Clothes Rail Spacer I Found Online Makes My Wardrobe Look Like a Designer Boutique in the Best Possible Way

It's all very well to declutter your wardrobe — the real trick is keeping it that way

walk-in wardrobe with timber panelling, mustard yellow carpet, track lighting, mirror at the end of the closet
(Image credit: Doublespace Photography. Design: ACDO)

With January finally here, many of us will have organization at the front of our minds. Nothing says ‘fresh start’ like a clear-out, and sorting your home is a great New Year’s resolution. But purging your wardrobe of unwanted clothing is just the start — after you’ve unburdened yourself of excess clutter, the next big thing to consider is closet organization ideas that maximize what remains. This is where Joseph Joseph’s Clothes Rail Spacers come in.

Instead of cramming the tops, jumpers, and jackets you’ve decided to keep back into your closet, these spacers allow you to carefully hang each item uniformly apart (much like you'd see in a boutique store). That feeling of stress you get every time you look in your closet, unable to see what's really there? Gone.

A clothes rail spacer not only protects your clothes, but makes it easier to see what's there, making selecting outfits each morning (particularly when it's cold) a much faster and more enjoyable experience.

Because decluttering your wardrobe is just the first step — next, you have to set up systems and habits that will help you keep it looking neat and tidy. If, for whatever reason, the Clothes Rail Spacer from Joseph and Joseph won't work for you, there are plenty of other products out there that might. Below, I've shared a few others that have caught my attention.

Now you’ve got your closet re-organization under control, why not tackle the rest of the home? The ‘floor decluttering’ method is a brilliant, time-saving way to instantly elevate your space and keep it feeling light, neat, and chaos-free — which is exactly the energy we want to take into 2026.

