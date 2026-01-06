With January finally here, many of us will have organization at the front of our minds. Nothing says ‘fresh start’ like a clear-out, and sorting your home is a great New Year’s resolution. But purging your wardrobe of unwanted clothing is just the start — after you’ve unburdened yourself of excess clutter, the next big thing to consider is closet organization ideas that maximize what remains. This is where Joseph Joseph’s Clothes Rail Spacers come in.

Instead of cramming the tops, jumpers, and jackets you’ve decided to keep back into your closet, these spacers allow you to carefully hang each item uniformly apart (much like you'd see in a boutique store). That feeling of stress you get every time you look in your closet, unable to see what's really there? Gone.

A clothes rail spacer not only protects your clothes, but makes it easier to see what's there, making selecting outfits each morning (particularly when it's cold) a much faster and more enjoyable experience.

Joseph Joseph Orderly™ Ecru Clothes Rail Spacer, Set of 2 £4.50 at Joseph Joseph UK Order and organization will be easy to implement with the evenly spaced ridges on this clothes rail, which allows you to neatly separate and store clothes. The spacer clips onto your existing clothes rail and features a narrow design, making it perfect for lighter items such as tops, trousers, shirts, and skirts. Spacing out your clothes prevents creases and tangles, which means I no longer have to iron my clothes as often (win!) It's also made from a minimum of 90% post-consumer plastic, is a light, neutral color (so it pairs well with most wardrobes), and makes it easier to find what you're looking for each morning.





Because decluttering your wardrobe is just the first step — next, you have to set up systems and habits that will help you keep it looking neat and tidy. If, for whatever reason, the Clothes Rail Spacer from Joseph and Joseph won't work for you, there are plenty of other products out there that might. Below, I've shared a few others that have caught my attention.

Roomedys Spacing Tape for Hangers £27.10 at Amazon UK This clever spacing tape can be applied to any clothing rail and is designed to stop your hangers from sliding. You can use the dots on the tape to evenly space your clothes, placing them as close or as far apart as you like (depending on whether you're storing a thin tee or thick jumper). The tape can be bought in several different colors, and 6ft of it will allow you to organize up to 106 items. Cox & Cox Industrial Hinged Hook Rack £35 at Cox and Cox Crafted from iron, this stylish hinged hook rack features evenly spaced notches to give you a perfectly uniform closet. Not only is this storage solution functional and space-saving, but the natural material creates a design-worthy rustic appearance, and the black adds a touch of class to any bedroom or dressing room. It also lifts and lowers depending on when you need it. Etsy Customized Wooden Closet Signs From £8 at Etsy Categorizing your closet can be simple with these wooden dividers, which allow you to separate clothing by item groups. They come in black or with a wooden finish, and you can either buy the pre-designed dividers for items like pants, dresses, and shirts, or design your own if you’re feeling ultra-organized. I’d recommend sorting by season, color, or even occasion for a streamlined, easy-to-navigate system. Joseph Joseph Orderly™Ecru Long Garment Hangers, Set of 2 £15 at Joseph Joseph UK One of the main things that can make your closet look messy or cluttered is having clothing items of different lengths. These clever two-part hangers lift longer clothes, preventing them from gathering at the bottom of your wardrobe, collecting dust, and also open up more space underneath for a neater look — or to store items like shoes or bags. IKEA Komplement Pull-Out Trouser Hanger £25 at IKEA This pull-out trouser hanger is a great way to store your trousers, and means no more cramming them into drawers or clipping them onto hangers. The hanger, which comes in white, dark gray, gray-beige, and oak-effect, can be fitted into your closet to give you an easy overview of all your trousers. There are multiple sizes available, too, so make sure to measure your space beforehand. Etsy Modern Wood Wall Clothes Hanger Rack £33.28 at Etsy UK & I For a custom look, try this wooden clothes rail, which spaces your hangers evenly apart to prevent overcrowding in your closet. The minimalist design would pair well with most colors, while the waves add a unique touch. You could use light-colored wooden hangers for a matching vibe, or opt for black metal for a bold contrast.

Now you’ve got your closet re-organization under control, why not tackle the rest of the home? The ‘floor decluttering’ method is a brilliant, time-saving way to instantly elevate your space and keep it feeling light, neat, and chaos-free — which is exactly the energy we want to take into 2026.