These 5 Indie Plates Brands Will Elevate Your Dinnerware Into "Covetable Collector's Items," Promises the Chef of London's Michelin Guide-Approved Ukrainian Restaurant SINO

It only takes a glance at the ornately presented dishes and texturally decorated spaces of SINO, the modern Ukrainian restaurant that chef patron Eugene Korolev opened in Notting Hill last spring, to understand the level of craft that goes into it. This hands-on approach to both cuisine and hospitality is in full effect through not only the careful curation of ingredients at this London restaurant, but also the bold juxtaposition of heritage and contemporary collectibles that make the 7 All Saints Road eatery truly worthwhile for food, design, and culture enthusiasts alike.

An alumnus of Michelin-starred destinations like Cologne's Vendôme, Warsaw's Atelier Amaro, and Paris's Benoit, Korolev doesn't shy away from a past of perfectionism. Still, it was the exception to the rule — an unexpected event — in an otherwise meticulous routine that taught him "to value what is really important in life," as Korolev recounted in an interview with The Guardian, eventually causing him to reassess the meaning of his work as a whole.

One of the hearty dumplings dishes of Eugene Korolev's Notting Hill restaurant, SINO. (Image credit: Viktoriia Klymentieva)

Only months after opening his debut restaurant in the heart of his hometown of Dnipro in the autumn of 2021, the war between Russia and Ukraine saw the promising chef leave his brigade to join the army. Fighting in the Kyiv region at first, and later in Kharkiv, Korolev let his team run the kitchen of the establishment on his behalf while continuing to pursue his love of food with anything he could get his hands on when not on the battlefield. The eatery itself readapted its offerings to feed civilians in need.

SINO, his latest culinary venture, which he co-founded with business partner Polina Sychova, embodies a fresh start. Embracing its launch as "a different mission", the burgeoning culinarian made promoting Ukrainian gastronomy on an international level into a lifeline. He laid down his arms to exercise a new form of "soft power", having understood "what real problems look like". He might have realized no jam in the everyday running of things is insurmountable — be it missing ingredients or a broken utensil — but for every SINO delicacy, these artisanal creations remain non-negotiable.

What Kitchen Essential Speaks Most to Your Craft?

After serving in the Ukrainian army in the Russia-Ukraine war, chef-patron Eugene Korolev opened SINO last May, embracing it as "a different mission," he told The Guardian. (Image credit: Viktoriia Klymentieva)

"A plate is never just a vessel — it's part of the dish itself. The shape of a plate guides how food is placed and how the eye moves across it. A round plate might invite a sense of softness and flow, while an angular or elongated plate can create tension and focus. Texture is equally important: a smooth porcelain plate allows colors to stand out vividly, while a matte or irregular surface can bring warmth and rusticness.

"I think about whether the plate should disappear and let the dish shine, or whether it should add a subtle layer of character to the story. Choosing the right plate is about balance — between elegance and comfort, between highlighting technique and letting the ingredients speak for themselves. For me, the plate is as much a tool of expression as the knife or the flame."

5 Chef-Approved Plates Manufacturers for a Crafty Feast

A peek inside SINO's warmly furnished dining room in Notting Hill. (Image credit: Viktoriia Klymentieva)

Did you know that SINO has just received its first-ever mention in the illustrious Michelin Guide? Well, if you didn't, now you do, which gives you another reason to stop by Eugene Korolev's 7 All Saints Road eatery.

