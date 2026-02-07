Blue is, above all else, a color of true duality — simultaneously as celebrated for its calming abilities as it is for its invigorating nature, a seemingly oxymoronic combination. And yet, as this Kensal Rise kitchen so effortlessly showcases, it's this dualism that makes this color such a delight to decorate with.

"Blue has a wonderful versatility — it’s calming but still full of energy," explains Sophie Pringle, founder of interior design studio, Pringle & Pringle. "Here, we wanted the kitchen to feel uplifting and expressive, somewhere that feels like the heart of the home rather than a purely functional space."

In this blue kitchen, designed for family life, Sophie Pringle blends modern design elements with traditional features for a thoroughly timeless space. As elegant as it is playful, it's a space that feels uniquely suited for the entire family, a natural backdrop for raucous playdates and sophisticated dinner parties.

With its vast proportions and built-in features, there's a distinctly American influence to this space, offset, of course, by a healthy dose of classically British charm. This design doesn't just cross eras, it crosses countries, too, creating its own unique transatlantic style.

Sophie Pringle Founder and Creative Director of Pringle & Pringle Led by creative director Sophie Pringle, the team at Pringle & Pringle pride themselves on creating home interiors of the highest practicality to enhance their clients’ daily lives, whether it be a full house refurbishment or a redecoration. They love creating homes that express their clients’ personalities and promote wellbeing through exceptional functionality, comfort, and beauty.

The Inspiration

Warm neutral shades act as an elegant backdrop for fun pops of color and pattern to spring to life. (Image credit: Pringle & Pringle)

Robust and playful, yet still elegant, this kitchen encapsulates everything you'd hope for in a family home. With its blend of modernity and tradition, and an eye-catching hue of blue, there's something about this space that feels reminiscent of the kitchens you'd see on TV, in happy depictions of family life.

Perhaps this nostalgic, cinematic quality should be less surprising, considering that Sophie looked to "American-style kitchens with generous proportions, large range cookers, and built-in cooker hoods," for inspiration when designing this space. But inspiration was not limited to one side of the Atlantic, as Sophie also references British kitchen brand deVOL and designer Rose Uniacke as major guideposts during this process.

Ultimately, Sophie's goal for this space was led by her client's desire for a kitchen that functioned as the family's central hub. "We wanted the kitchen to feel like the true heart of the home, a space that works just as well for informal evening suppers as it does for hosting lively playdates with multiple children," she says, "It needed warmth, character, and durability, without feeling overly precious."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A space that needs to work just as well for young children as for the parents, supporting both of their unique needs is a hard balance to achieve, but by layering fun, playful elements into an ultimately timeless base, Sophie makes this balance look effortless.

"The client wanted a kitchen with classic, timeless details and plenty of texture, but with an element of fun to suit their young family," she explains, "It needed to feel considered and elegant, while still being relaxed and robust enough for everyday life."

pocket door breakfast station makes for sleek and discreet storage, ideal for hiding away countertop appliances. (Image credit: Pringle & Pringle)

The Process

Hiding the blue checkerboard tiling beneath the kitchen island brings a fun element of surprise to the design. (Image credit: Pringle & Pringle)

Beginning a project can often be the most daunting part, but starting with a clear outline of the colors and materials you want to highlight is a tried-and-tested way to simplify the process. "We began with a natural palette of wood, ebonized finishes, brass, bronze, and quartzite," explains Sophie. This collection of materials, more in line with the soft kitchen trend of the moment, made for the perfect backdrop to explore her clients' desire for some more bold, playful elements.

As well as a clear plan to follow, the other element that helped make this project such a success was the level of trust between Sophie and her clients. "As this was our fourth project with the client, there was already a strong level of trust, and once the layout and material base were established, we wanted to introduce a sense of joy," says Sophie.

Working upon this basis of trust and understanding, Sophie was able to get more creative and bold with her ideas, testing the boundaries of what these fun, playful elements could look like. But, in the end, it was the kitchen blinds that provided the inspiration they were searching for. As Sophie explains, "The blind fabric became the catalyst; we pulled out the blue and amplified it into a bold ‘Greek’ blue to create real impact and personality."

Further playing into this atmosphere of joy, Sophie searched for more elegant yet playful ways to emphasize this color choice, and, in a stroke of genius, landed on the idea of a blue-and-white checkered tiled kitchen island — visible only from certain angles, it acts almost like a design peek-a-boo. A testament to the spaces' transatlantic design aesthetic, Sophie explains, "The tiled island adds a playful note and prevents the scheme from feeling overly stylized; many of the American kitchens we referenced felt too polished, and the tiles introduced a more eclectic, British sensibility."

But, of course, the design process went far beyond the visual appeal of the space, with just as much thought, if not more, going into maximizing its functionality.

The original structure of the space offered a certain amount of freedom, thanks to its generous proportions, but, in tandem, it also presented a decent amount of complications to work around, too. "The room has generous ceiling height but also an awkward bulkhead, so we took the cabinetry right up to the ceiling to maximize storage and make the architecture feel intentional," says Sophie.

And if a full wall of floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinets wasn't enough, the kitchen also houses a full dirty kitchen, discreetly concealed behind what looks to be just another cabinet door.

"The client loves hidden doors, so we designed the tall units to read as an alcove, concealing a full-height pantry behind what appears to be another cabinet," explains Sophie. This additional bank of hidden storage allowed the main kitchen to maintain a sleeker appearance, rather than being overrun with kitchen appliances and countertop accessories.

The Design

"A range cooker felt entirely appropriate for the scale of the room and the way the family uses the kitchen. It acts as a visual anchor and supports everything from everyday cooking to hosting, reinforcing the kitchen’s role as a hardworking, welcoming center of the home," says Sophie. (Image credit: Pringle & Pringle)

As with many of the most beautiful modern kitchens, this space is a testament to the importance of balance — between modernity and tradition, as well as functionality and aesthetics.

Confronted with a problem many of us could only dream of, Sophie had to find a way to utilize the impressive height of this space, ensuring it was pushed to its full potential. "With such tall cabinetry, we didn’t want the upper cupboards to become purely decorative or inaccessible," she explains.

Searching for a solution that was as stylish as it was practical, Sophie landed on a built-in, sliding kitchen ladder — a considerable upgrade to the plastic step ladder most of us rely on. "The ladder makes the storage genuinely usable while also adding a strong architectural and decorative element to the room," she says.

Combined with the brightly colored, checkered tile island, which Sophie describes as "a deliberate moment of playfulness", these features have a distinct childlike joy to them, as appropriate in the playground as they are in this luxurious kitchen design.

When combined with more distinctly grown-up, traditional kitchen features, like the Italian marble counters and the impressive range cooker, the final result doesn't feel overtly childlike at all. To the contrary, it feels strikingly sophisticated, with its self-assured blend of aesthetics.

A sliding ladder brings a permanent solution to those hard-to-reach storage spots. (Image credit: Pringle & Pringle)

Get the Look

It may be too early to officially call it, but I'm placing my bets that 2026 will be the year of the blue kitchen. Not convinced yet? Just take a look at these gorgeous icy blue kitchens that have already been doing the rounds on Pinterest.