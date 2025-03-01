Check-mate. These Surprising Checkerboard Kitchen Tiles Are Proving That This Pattern Is Here To Stay

From the Palace of Versailles to the sticky floors of a retro diner, checkerboard is a print with an appeal that reaches far and wide. While it’s been a favorite tiling style for centuries now, with examples dating back to the Roman empire, we’ve been noticing some distinctly modern takes on the design recently, supplying us with endless inspiring kitchen tile ideas. Whoever said don't mess with the classics, clearly hadn’t seen these kitchens.

This rediscovered love for the print could have something to do with the pop culture makeover the eponymous game has gone through in recent years. Once the butt of jokes, synonymous with nerdiness and a lack of social skills, in a turn none of us saw coming, Chess has gained some serious va va voom. Perhaps the game has the Netflix original, The Queens Gambit, to thank in part for its change in perception. There’s nothing that Anya Taylor-Joy couldn’t make look glamorous. Though, more recently, Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, Intermezzo, further encouraged this transformation, turning the once-embarrassing pastime into a lust-worthy display of logic and intellect. It's safe to say, chess has received some seriously great PR over the past few years.

While all these chess-centered media have certainly been a joy to consume, the thing that has captured my attention is the surprising ways in which designers have managed to sneak this print into their homes. From the traditional kitchen floor tiling, to creative trims, these are just a few of our favorite interpretations of the trend.

1. Statement Wall

Choose tiles that complement the other colors in your kitchen, for a more harmonious feel (Image credit: Design: Amber Yard)

Gentle, earthy tones and soft finishes combine in this kitchen, where the checkerboard tiled wall just adds to the British countryside charm. While many may find themselves intimidated by the print, in this project, interior designer Tess MacGeachy, of Amber Yard, proves that the pattern can easily lend itself to homey, comforting design styles.

"I think checkerboard holds a timeless look and, although can be seen as quite traditional, can also be made more impactful with the use of more vibrant colorways," explains Tess.

In the aptly named Sunshine Cottage Development, Tess only had a limited amount of kitchen space to work with. Her challenge was figuring out how to create an impact, while working within these confines. "The space is small so we wanted to add an element of surprise with the tiled wall, but wanted it to fit with its surrounding aesthetic," she explains. "We chose the colors in the same tonality as the colors used around the room."

Working with Mosaic Factory tiles, Tess carefully selected her tiles to complement the subtle sage tone of the cabinets. The result is a harmonious design that brings a peaceful serenity to the space. "We wanted the space to feel cocooning and homely yet with the use of the glazed tiles, it allows the light to bounce of the finish which really aids the rooms atmosphere," says Tess. "It is a small space that both during night and day feels like a space you want to come back to."

This feature is perfect for those searching for small kitchen ideas. We love how it brings some personality and playfulness to the space, while still looking undeniably chic. Take inspiration from Tess and select your tiles based on the existing tones of your kitchen design, the style looks its most effective when paired with complementary shades. While we love the gentle earthiness offered by these sage-tones, this style would work with a whole range of colors — we think a cherry red design could look especially striking.

2. Traditionally Tasteful

This black and white style strikes the balance between traditional and contemporary (Image credit: Lindsay Brown. Design: Tête-à-tête)

In this sprawling, open-plan kitchen, black and white tiled flooring offers a traditional charm, full of comfort and nostalgia. It feels sophisticated without being cold, or uninviting, and paired with the shaker cabinets and tall ceilings, this kitchen oozes with elegance. "The house was built in the 1980s and featured a lot of traditional detailing that our client was originally charmed by when purchasing the house," explains Gillian Blair, principal designer at Tête-à-tête, "however, there were also many 1980s remnants that hadn't aged quite as nicely."

One particularly troubling leftover was the sad ceramic tiles lining the kitchen floor. For a space that's so dramatic and impressive, an upgraded floor covering was certainly in order. "We looked to the very classic checkerboard pattern in order to nod to the charming detailing our client loved while also feeling fresh and new," says Gillian.

The design works to emphasize all the original features that had originally appealed to the client. As opposed to attempting to modernize the space, and cover up what it once was, this feature highlights all its existing charm, while bringing in an extra boost of luxury.

Alongside the print, the material you choose to complete this design in will have an impact on the feel of the final project. "We often opt for natural materials whenever we can because things like marble never go out of style," explains Gillian. "Our client was a little worried about the patina that naturally occurs with marble (especially in the kitchen area), though, so we hunted around for the best faux marble porcelain we could find."

Not only does using a marble alternative remove the issue of the material aging poorly, but porcelain is also a more durable option, not to mention more cost effective. This means the flooring is more likely to last throughout a lifetime, a smart choice for a design as timeless as this one.

"Not only were we hoping to walk a line between traditional and current trends (the elusive "timeless" look), we wanted to soften how bold a stark black and white checker can sometimes be," says Gillian. "We incorporated a third color in a dark gray stone look that softened the entire palette. This played a lot more nicely with the other selections in the room." This slight twist on the classic style elevates the design, resulting in an endlessly elegant look that will never go out of style.

The grey veining in the white tiles brings more complexity to this design (Image credit: Lindsay Brown. Design: Tête-à-tête)

3. Playful Accents

The neutral tones keep this detail sophisticated and understated (Image credit: Cricket Saleh. Design: Kimmy Hogan. Styling: Bea Lambos)

If a fully fledged check is just a touch outside your comfort zone, this sweet tiled trim is the perfect entryway into the trend. Artist Kimmy Hogan instantly knew she wanted to add a playful touch to this petite kitchen nook in her home in Geelong, Australia, and this checkerboard feature perfectly complemented the eclectic feel through the rest of the home.

"Our home design had an eclectic European influence, and the checkerboard was a playful way to add to this character," explains Kimmy. "The checkerboard design is somehow both quirky and classic at the same time, and will never go out of style (when used correctly."

While checkerboard is a timeless classic, interesting interpretations of the trend allow it to feel contemporary and new, as Kimmy has achieved in this design. With only two layers of tiling, it was crucial to select a tile that felt characterful in itself, and made enough of an impact within the limited amount used. "I wanted a handmade and imperfect tile for a rustic charm," says Kimmy, "The colors chosen didn't have a huge contrast so the checker is not jarring, it is soft and beautiful."

This addition exemplifies how the smallest touches can make a huge impact to the overall feel of a home, setting it apart from your standard, uninspired designs. "I wanted to inject personality and character into our home, and avoid that 'new build' look," Kimmy says. "The checker detail is such a joy to look at when making coffee in the morning!"

This small touch adds plenty of personality to this space. (Image credit: Cricket Saleh. Design: Kimmy Hogan. Styling: Bea Lambos)

4. A Bold Backsplash

High-gloss finishes, like zellige tiles, offer more richness in color (Image credit: Laura Emma van Geest. Design: Femkeido Interior)

A design not for the faint of heart, this kitchen doubles up on the checkerboard for a go-hard-or-go-home approach to design. This is dopamine decor at its finest.

Somehow, though, the clashing colors and double-print manage to stray away from feeling overwhelming or claustrophobic and just feel... fun. "Checkerboard tiling adds a classic and timeless aesthetic to a kitchen interior," says Louisa Alice, creative director at Mosaic Factory, "the latest trend moves beyond traditional black and white, embracing bolder color combinations for a fun, contemporary touch."

Yellow and white kitchen zellige tiles combine to create a sunny warmth, further emphasized by the warm glow emitted from the built-in lights positioned above the hob. The nostalgia of the checkerboard print works delightfully alongside the retro-style smeg oven, making for a playful yet sophisticated atmosphere.

"Zellige tiles are a great choice to create this look. Rich in color and with a glossy finish, they work beautifully in a checkerboard pattern, with their handcrafted nature ensuring each tile is unique and full of character," Louisa explains.

Using tiles that mirror the color used on the cabinetry makes this kitchen feel more cohesive (Image credit: Laura Emma van Geest. Design: Femkeido Interior )

FAQs

What Is the Best Color for Checkerboard?

Checkerboard is known for its contrasting colors and eye-catching pattern. Choosing colors such as black and white, as well as red and white — is a great way to make a statement in a big or even small kitchen.

After all, you simply cannot go wrong with checkerboard flooring in your space.

To further convince you to add checkerboard features to your kitchen, Tess tell us: "Checkerboard it a versatile pattern that can be added in so many different ways, through the likes of tile, or fabric and soft furnishings. To even decoration on a vase or tray. It is very easy pattern that is timeless so there is no fear of it going 'out of fashion'."

So, even if you aren't ready to dive in with the tiling, checkerboard is equally as popular as a fabric trend.