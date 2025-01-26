6 Fabric Trends Editors Want You to Use More in 2025 — Because There's More to Life Than Just Boucle
This season’s emerging upholstery trends combine comfort, texture, and more than a dose of glamour. These are our editors' favorite finds for the year ahead
When you're commissioning textiles bespoke, whether it's curtains or a sofa, you've got a world of choice, and a lot more choice than someone buying off-the-shelf. With almost endless designs at your fingertips, it makes sense to know what the latest fabric trends are to help guide your decision.
So what's cool in upholstery? From eye-catching, bold prints like cheetah and check, to ultra-luxe feel fabrics, there’s something for everyone with these interior design trends. As one of Livingetc's editors, I know that there are some fabric trends that receive more time in the sun than others — think boucle, velvet, and linen: they're all over the pages of the interiors magazines. However, there are some more nuanced trends in textiles I think need some attention, too.
These are the designs from our favorite fabric brands that are setting the tone for upholstery for the year to come.
1. 90s Cool
A major décor trend this year is the play of contrasts between cool steel and the softness of fabrics, just take a look at our 90s minimalism reinvented trend for further inspiration.
It’s a look played out in this set-up from Larsen, contrasting the sofa’s metal frame with the patchwork-esque textured linen upholstery. If you think cool metallics are a long-term love for you, this is the way to invest in the look.
2. Abstract Animal Print
Leopard print is back — in fact, did it ever leave? — and it’s staking its claim on our furniture through bold patterned fabrics from Elitis. We’ve seen the print used on sofas, but we rather like the idea of putting it on an angled armchair like this — a more understated but still brave way to take on the trend.
We love the mohair-like texture of the Verner fabric — who doesn’t need a bit of softness in their life?
3. Understated Glamour
The velvety feel of this fabric from Zimmer + Rohde speaks to the interior design world’s ongoing love affair with the concept of subtle glamour — that homes, and particularly fabrics, should have a dash of razzle-dazzle, an extra hit of richness, that makes living in everyday spaces feel more special.
The two-tone geometric pattern plays with light, looking as good under the glow of a table lamp as it does in daylight — this is the perfect textile for a cocktail sofa.
4. Fringe Benefits
Indulging in its penchant for passementerie (decorative trimming, if you're unfamiliar with the term) is Manuel Canovas: the brand’s latest collection features delights such as this sofa with its multi-colored trim.
As well as giving each piece a sense of craftsmanship, using trimmings in this way means that your furniture is truly one of a kind — it’s a great way to express your style subtly but playfully.
5. Pattern Meets Plain
If you invested in neutral furniture pieces — like a cream bouclé accent chair, for example — and are pining for something a little more lively, take a leaf out of Casamance’s book and use a patterned fabric on the outside shell of your piece.
It adds the surprise dose of character you’re looking for, while not detracting from the elegance of the neutral shade — the perfect amount of push-and-pull that makes for an interesting scheme.
6. Checkered Designs
Hooray for interiors’ ongoing love for checkerboard — it’s a key part of the Playfulism trend we unveiled last year, and one of the carpet trends for this year, too — and we can’t get enough of this bold fabric.
So much so, that we’re seriously considering going all-out with a sofa upholstered in the pattern, like this one from Zinc Textiles’ newest collection. It’s big on chutzpah, but the use of brown rather than black takes the edge off the whole thing in a very welcome way.
From the latest interior design trends to our ultimate guide to every color of the year, there's a lot to consider when planning a new design project for your home — but the thing about trends is that they come and go, so make sure whatever decisions you make, you're making them because they mean something to you, and not just because they're 'on trend'.
Ellen is deputy editor of Livingetc magazine. She works with our fabulous art and production teams to publish the monthly print title, which features the most inspiring homes around the globe, interviews with leading designers, reporting on the hottest trends, and shopping edits of the best new pieces to refresh your space. Before Livingetc she was deputy editor at Real Homes, and has also written for titles including Homes & Gardens and Gardeningetc. Being surrounded by so much inspiration makes it tricky to decide what to do first in her own flat – a pretty nice problem to have, really. In her spare time, Ellen can be found pottering around in her balcony garden, reading her way through her overstacked bookshelf or planning her next holiday.
