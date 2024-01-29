This Decor Pattern Trend Has Comes Straight from the Catwalks — "It Feels Bold and Exciting!"
Leopard print is returning to interiors with a roar, one of this year's big new design trends. See how to style it and where to shop it in this style-editor approved selection
2024 has just begun, and leopard print has already experienced a wild year, reclaiming its place as an “it” trend. The resurgence of the Y2K trend might surprise some, but those in the know saw its return coming. Following several year-long discussions of quiet luxury and monochromatic sensibilities, it was high time to spice things up.
Leopard print lends a sense of cool, channeling rock 'n roll vibes and a dash of '60s glam, reminiscing fashion icons like Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn. Whether reflecting on leopard print of the past or more recently, witnessing its prominence in the front row of Michael Kors' Spring 2024 runway show, this roaring print is undeniably captivating. Leopard has quickly trickled back into our homes (and our hearts), asserting its place as the hottest interior design trend of the year.
According to Art Director Lauren Kavanagh, "leopard print is a bold and busy pattern that can feel scary to use in the home, often being compared to Marmite in the sense that you either love or hate it. But when styled correctly, it can have such an impact, making your space feel bold and exciting."
Incorporating leopard print into your home is easier than you might think – it's considered a neutral. Phara Queen, Founder and Principal at Neely+Queen Interior Design, explains, "As long as the room has grounding points with other colors in the room/surrounding rooms, whether in artwork, rugs, and accessories, the cheetah print (or any other bold print) will work."
Leopard, composed of agreeable hues of light brown, tan, and black, pairs exceptionally well with vibrant bold colors, even graphic and floral patterns, as suggested by Kavanagh. "I'd recommend using leopard print in smaller decor pieces, like scatter pillows, vases, pots, prints, and rugs, or even upholstering a chair or headboard in leopard print if you're feeling super adventurous," she adds.
Regardless of your chosen leopard decor, interior designer Jane Barnes assures that it unfailingly "adds a bit of whimsy and character to an otherwise classically conservative space." Take a walk on the wild side and embrace the already prominent pattern trend of the year with the best leopard decor.
Best Leopard Print Home Decor
Price: $118.70
This is one of the best rugs to showcase leopard, epitomizing luxury with its hand-tufted construction ensuring durability and easy maintenance. Its neutral tones make it a versatile addition, seamlessly complementing spaces from the living room to a home office. Reviewers applaud its tremendous value for the price.
Price: $179
The table lamp offers a modern twist on the traditional leopard print, featuring a micro-scrunch design. An excellent choice for those looking to ease into the trend.
Price: $99
Was: $219
Enhance your bookshelf decor with this set of five decorative books, bound in faux leopard hide with matching hardback covers. A playful addition to your literary display and home office decor.
Price: $175
Indulge in the plush comfort of this super-soft leopard throw blanket, accentuated by tonal velvet. The lifelike faux fur adds a cozy and luxe touch to any couch or bed.
Price: $583
Was: $729
A statement armchair is a necessity, and this barrel-back design is the perfect silhouette for a sitting area. Sleek and sophisticated, it doubles as an elegant dining chair for the head of the table.
Price: $125
Infuse a wild print into your tablescape with this stunning sateen runner. Paired with dining sets in cream, brown, and beige, it's equal parts elegance and rock 'n' roll.
Price: $203
Was: $225
This faux fur lumbar throw pillow boasts a luxurious subtle ombre effect and is filled with feathers, making it a beautiful addition that feels as luxurious as it looks.
Price: $54
L’Objet’s leopard print saucer proves to be a versatile decor item, serving as the perfect base for your favorite mug or teacup, or functioning as a trinket dish for small items like jewelry or keys.
Price: $1,702
While a splurge, this ottoman is a special addition for leopard print enthusiasts. The ruched wood and brass accents create a striking contrast against the printed cushion, complete with vintage-inspired claw feet. Perfect for placing at the foot of your favorite sitting chair or in the entryway for a luxe statement.
Price: $14
Leopard print takes on vibrant tones when paired with cheerful green in this mug from Anthropologie. A perfect way to acquaint yourself with the trend, adding a touch of safari charm.
From: $9.90
Available in face, hand, and bath towel sizes, this printed towel style could not be more chic with its wide borders. Impress your guests by placing it in your guest bathroom.
One of our experts suggests that leopard looks fabulous paired with prints. Accompany your new feline-inspired decor with our edit of the best patterned rugs.
