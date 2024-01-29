This Decor Pattern Trend Has Comes Straight from the Catwalks — "It Feels Bold and Exciting!"

2024 has just begun, and leopard print has already experienced a wild year, reclaiming its place as an “it” trend. The resurgence of the Y2K trend might surprise some, but those in the know saw its return coming. Following several year-long discussions of quiet luxury and monochromatic sensibilities, it was high time to spice things up.

Leopard print lends a sense of cool, channeling rock 'n roll vibes and a dash of '60s glam, reminiscing fashion icons like Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn. Whether reflecting on leopard print of the past or more recently, witnessing its prominence in the front row of Michael Kors' Spring 2024 runway show, this roaring print is undeniably captivating. Leopard has quickly trickled back into our homes (and our hearts), asserting its place as the hottest interior design trend of the year.

According to Art Director Lauren Kavanagh, "leopard print is a bold and busy pattern that can feel scary to use in the home, often being compared to Marmite in the sense that you either love or hate it. But when styled correctly, it can have such an impact, making your space feel bold and exciting."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tara McCauley)

Incorporating leopard print into your home is easier than you might think – it's considered a neutral. Phara Queen, Founder and Principal at Neely+Queen Interior Design, explains, "As long as the room has grounding points with other colors in the room/surrounding rooms, whether in artwork, rugs, and accessories, the cheetah print (or any other bold print) will work."

Leopard, composed of agreeable hues of light brown, tan, and black, pairs exceptionally well with vibrant bold colors, even graphic and floral patterns, as suggested by Kavanagh. "I'd recommend using leopard print in smaller decor pieces, like scatter pillows, vases, pots, prints, and rugs, or even upholstering a chair or headboard in leopard print if you're feeling super adventurous," she adds.

Regardless of your chosen leopard decor, interior designer Jane Barnes assures that it unfailingly "adds a bit of whimsy and character to an otherwise classically conservative space." Take a walk on the wild side and embrace the already prominent pattern trend of the year with the best leopard decor.

Best Leopard Print Home Decor

