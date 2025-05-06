Icy Blue, Stripes, and the Design Equivalent of Shoulder Pads — 2025's Best Met Gala Looks as Interior Trends

I always stay up to watch the Met Gala — its coverage in the UK may take place in the middle of the night, but for me, watching outfit after outfit hit those iconic stairs is can't-miss TV.

It might be fashion's biggest night, but I can't help but draw the parallels from the best looks to hit the (this-year, blue) carpet to what's happening in interior design. While part of the allure of watching the Met Gala is the unexpectedness of the looks, this you can count on every year. After all, fashion and interior design go hand in hand, you only have to look at the fashion brands with homelines for confirmation.

This year, the theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the first Met Gala theme to focus on menswear in some 20 years, highlighting the story and history of Black Dandyism as a fashion aesthetic. 'Individuality', 'excellence', 'originality', 'wit', and 'confidence', are all words used to describe this style, and the looks brought to the Met Gala explored traditional tailoring with flair. Think embellishment, luxurious textiles, and deconstructed suiting.

These were the looks that stood out, and how the style is being incorporated in the design of homes today.

1. Put It on Ice

This dining room by Parisian designers Batiik Studio introduces this same energetic icy blue color. (Image credit: Getty Images / Batiik Studio)

The carpet itself may have been a striking dark blue at this year's Met Gala, but the blue color trend coming through in the fashion was undoubtedly a little lighter. Lupita Nyong'o set the tone, drenched in a mint-y blue, while actor Andrew Scott stepped out in a tailored suit in a similar hue. Serena Williams' take on the trend was a little more muted, but still leaning into this monochromatic palette.

Lupita's ice blue Chanel suit reflects a shift in color trends, where shades considered near neutrals are being amped up with saturation. The likes of beiges turned into rich amber and caramels, and light blue transformed into this more energetic color, both help bring more vibrancy and life to interior schemes, without the color feeling overpowering.

Get the Look MADE Uriel Table Lamp, Blue £95 at John Lewis This table lamp comes in a vibrant light blue tone that captures the essence of this trend.

2. Brooches and Embellishments

This Bryan O'Sullivan designed room uses a mirror like an embellishment for the walls. (Image credit: James McDonald / Getty Images)

When playing into classic tailored styles, it can be hard to bring the edge that's expected for a Met Gala look. However, the secret to dressing up a lot of the looks seen on the carpet this year seemed to be one simple accessory: the brooch. It's what punctuated Zendaya's chic, all-white Louis Vuitton suit; Lewis Hamilton wore one on his lapel and his beret; in fact the majority of Gala-goers seemed to be sporting one this year.

In interiors, it's a trend we've noticed coming through, too, but through one particular piece of wall decor. Design writer Olivia Wolfe's 'Brooch Theory' is the idea that a decorative mirror frame can elevate an otherwise pared-back interior scheme, giving it that designer-look accent.

Get the Look Soho Home Treviso Pink Mirror £1,995 at Soho Home Delicate and elegant, this Soho Home mirror will feel like a brooch for your living room, bedroom or bathroom.

3. Stripes on Stripes

'Pattern sprinkling' is the interiors equivalent of the explosion of print we saw on the Met Gala carpet. (Image credit: Romo / Getty Images)

As you might expect from a Met Gala theme focused on tailoring, pinstripes were out in force on last night's carpet. However, these imaginations of classic suiting stripes were anything but basic.

In fact, we saw pattern clashing, mixing and matching, and different scales of prints all within the same outfits, from the likes of this year's host Colman Domingo's pattern overload; Demi Moore dressed as a giant tie; and Alicia Keys' striped puffer-style shawl.

In interiors, we're seeing an equally interesting approach to pattern in something called 'pattern sprinkling', where different takes on the same pattern are layered across a room scheme, creating some tension in the contrast, while keeping things cohesive at the same time.

4. The New Neutral

This Anne McDonald-designed dining room, right, is color drenched in a similar oxblood to the colors seen on last night's Met Gala carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images / Taylor Hall O'Brien)

In a sea of classic black-and-white tailored looks, any use of color really stood out on this year's carpet. One of the standouts of 2025 was this oxblood color, as seen here on Sabrina Carpenter, dressed by Louis Vuitton's Pharrell Williams.

It's an interesting color — a mix of red and brown, and much more neutral than something like burgundy. Sabrina wasn't the only one seen sporting the color — Colin Kaepernick and Alicia Keys both wore oxblood mixed with tonally brighter reds.

In interiors, we've spotted it as one of the prominent trends emerging this year, used to bring warmth and richness to interior schemes.

Get the Look Habitat Totley Round Side Table £80 at Habitat UK This dark red side table is one of my favorite ways to embrace the color this season.

5. Exaggerated Silhouettes

Mixing contrasting shapes highlights the sculptural quality of each. (Image credit: Getty Images / Anson Smart)

Two words: shoulder pads. Exaggerated takes on tailoring were all over this year's carpet, and when it came to shoulders, it was a case of the bigger the better. Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, and Myha'la Herrold all sported supersized silhouettes.

Elsewhere, puffa styles were also seen on the carpet, bringing voluminous shapes to outfits worn by the likes of Vittoria Ceretti, Serena Williams, and Alicia Keys.

This play with form is nothing new for interiors, and a scheme like the above by Flack Studio contrasts the soft and bulbous with the angular and sharp; the round and sinuous with perfect right angles in a way that really highlights shape in an exciting way.