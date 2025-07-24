Sorry Sheds, but the 'Outdoor Closet' Is the Best-Looking Way to Do Storage in Gardens — Even If They're Tiny

The design-obsessed among us (yes, myself included) know all too well the struggles of not having enough space for all our — very important — stuff. And during the summertime, you bet that extends to our gardens.

Let's be honest, most garden storage ideas and bulky sheds don't scream style. That's what I thought, at least, until I discovered the 'outdoor garden closet'. This fashionable rebrand of outdoor storage is about to become the ultimate symbol of a well-thought-through garden.

Why? It's an opportunity to be organized and clutter-free (read: stylish), without having it overtake your whole outdoor area. "It's a compact storage shed without a walk-in feature," explains Sergey Mashkov, construction designer at Sheds Unlimited.

IKEA KolbjÖrn Cabinet In/Outdoor in Beige £165 at IKEA For under £200, this indoor/outdoor cabinet from IKEA just might be my favorite outdoor closet yet. The spacious high cabinet has multiple shelves for small tools and plant pots. There is also a clothes rail where you can hang outdoor cushions to protect them from the weather — genius. As for the build, the powder-coated galvanised steel cabinet is durable, easy to clean, and the holes at the bottom allow it to stay out in the rain, since water can drain through.

So, what makes an outdoor closet different from a garden shed? First and foremost, an outdoor closet is smaller than a shed. It compares more so to a wardrobe by dimension, and is used to store smaller garden accessories rather than large appliances or tools.

Think garden supplies, outdoor kitchen utensils, seasonal decor, and even outdoor furniture cushions that you don’t want to get wet. "In my own backyard, we have an outdoor closet that serves as a storage for smaller garden supplies, like garden gloves, unused planters, and smaller bags of houseplant soil," says Sergey Mashkov.

Plus, an outdoor closet is easy to install and won't take up too much room on your patio, making it a perfect solution for small backyard storage. But, the main technical allure of an outdoor closet is that you don’t need a permit to install, which, when coupled with the more cost-effective price, makes it easier to commit to.

Sergey Mashkov Social Links Navigation Construction Designer Sergey Mashkov is the construction designer and sales manager at Sheds Unlimited, U.S. U.S.-based company manufacturing outdoor structures. Sergey's role is all about figuring out clients' preferences for outdoor storage and how he can match them with spot-on designs.

Beyond all the immediate perks, an outdoor closet also serves as a great extension of your storage area, adding complexity, dimension, and functionality to your setup.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When choosing the outdoor closet that's right for your outdoor living space, material choices should match three primary requirements: durability, weather resistance, and aesthetic compatibility with your outdoor area.

"My first pick is pressure-treated pine or cedar, as it’s a classic in my book," says Sergey. Teak and Acacia wood are also some of the best woods for outdoor furniture. But if you are looking for something with a slightly lower price tag, "Vinyl would be a more practical choice as it won’t require painting or sealing," says Sergey. "It’s also lightweight and easy to handle."

The only word of warning when it comes to outdoor closets is that you shouldn’t store things that are sensitive to temperature shifts or high humidity, attract pests, or are flammable. So, steer clear of things like fertilizers, seeds, and flammable liquids.

Convinced you? Here's some other stylish garden closets to shop.

Sol 27 Outdoor Manufactured Wood Pent Tool Shed £141.99 at Wayfair UK If your garden devices and tools are lying around and taking up space, it's time for them to find their place in this outdoor closet. The minimalist wood design allows this closet to blend into many different outdoor design styles. Keter Signature Decocoat Walnut Pent Garden Storage £350 at B&Q Keep your outdoor entertaining area sleek with this dark walnut storage unit from Keter Signature. This piece is the perfect addition to any contemporary garden. Dakota Fields Cardel Garden Cabinet Ben £148.99 at Wayfair UK The cladding may make this skinny outdoor closet look traditional upon first glance, but the gray color with black finishes feels extremely contemporary. It's perfect for small spaces and empty corners, so that you can make the most of your space.

Love the idea, but still looking for something a bit bigger? Don't worry, Livingetc's got you covered for where to buy the best garden sheds as well.