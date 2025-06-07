Seclusion, in Style — These Are the Best Privacy Screens If You Want a Stylish Way to Block Out Neighbors and Passersby

Unless you are blessed with acres of land to distance yourself from neighbors, you're probably stricken with figuring out how to make your outdoor space feel truly yours. Lucky for you, there's an easy fix for that: privacy screens.

The best privacy screens act as barriers — they're a clever garden screening idea that can create a sense of retreat, zone your outdoor space, and even act as decorative features. They come in all sorts of materials, from wood variations like teak and acacia to metals, including steel and aluminum, and can enhance the look of your garden in more ways than one.

Unlike fences or garden walls, privacy screens are typically more portable, allowing you full control over where they are in your space. Nosy neighbors to the left? Privacy screen. Street-facing patio? Privacy screen. Need to hide the condenser unit? You guessed it, a privacy screen is perfect for that.

"Privacy screens hold the utmost importance in outdoor spaces: they impart a feeling of seclusion and safety," landscaping expert Eduard Negodenko of Avanti Landscaping shares. "They assist in creating a personal haven to lounge or entertain without any sense of discomfort."

With a handy privacy screen, your backyard can feel like a true extension of your home. So below, I've rounded up nine of the best privacy screens in terms of style (this is Livingetc after all). The key to creating your outdoor oasis awaits.

Often times, privacy screens can act as barriers in your backyard design to section off one area from the next. (Image credit: Fency)

FAQs

How to Choose the Best Privacy Screen for Your Outdoor Space?

The best privacy screens should seamlessly blend into the design of your outdoor space while also providing a necessary sense of seclusion. According to Eduard, finding the best privacy screen "involves consideration of the overall design visions for the space, required privacy levels, and materials capable of enduring the local weather condition."

In terms of design, it's best to choose a privacy screen that complements your existing decor or, "Start with the general architectural style of your house," recommends Jordan Clough of Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture. Features like railings, shutters, or even decking can help you determine the best privacy screen style for your space.

Another important factor is how much privacy you require. Of course, any privacy screen will provide some degree of seclusion, but certain styles work better than others. Styles with large motifs might act more as a decorative detail, while screens with staggered slats can be better for ultimate seclusion.

And finally, one of the most important features to consider is the materials it's made of. Eduard mentions that there are some outdoor furniture material that lasts longer. Woods like teak and acacia are strong and durable, as are metals like aluminum and steel. Both wood and metal designs can patina over time, giving your privacy screen and overall backyard design some character. If you can, avoid plastics that tend to be flimsy and will fall apart after one season.



