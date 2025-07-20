Wait, People Are Already Looking for Halloween Decorations? It Might Have Something To Do With This Elevated Anthropologie Collab
Things are getting a little more 19th-century gothic at Anthropologie this Autumn, and I must say, I'm into it
Shopping for Halloween decor in July? I know, it sounds absurd. But the numbers don't lie. And after a little digging, I'm starting to think this new Anthropologie Halloween collection, a collaboration with Oscar-winning costume and set designer Catherine Martin, might have something to do with it.
As Halloween's number one fan, you bet I've already sent out invites to my upcoming spooky season soirée. And the theme? Haute-horror meets gothic academia. And while Anthropologie's range typically offers a more refined approach to the holiday (think colorful pumpkins and cutesy ghosts), this year, its collaboration takes cues from 19th-century anatomical illustrations, and the result has, unsurprisingly, stolen my heart.
From spiders and snakes to motifs featuring moths and crows, the creeping, crawling critters of fall folklore take center stage in this collection. And when paired with a moody, midnight color scheme, each piece is bound to bring a touch of otherworldly elegance to your Halloween decorating ideas. Here's what to shop.
Starting off strong is this coupe glass made from mouth-blown borosilicate glass. Nothing says main character vampiress like an oxblood cocktail glass with a delicate stem. Plus, this chic piece would make a lovely addition to a moody home bar well past Halloween.
I wasn't expecting feathers to be the star motif of Halloween 2025, but I am loving it. The combination of gold detailing on this dark, black bowl shows off a gothic color palette, but with a subtly stylish edge. It's perfect for those who love Halloween, but don't want orange pumpkins all over their house.
Snakes are slithering all over this year's collection, but this taper candle holder was a standout piece for me. If you've already got a set of candle holders you love, you can also grab their snake taper candles (which are just as fabulous).
Every Halloween tablescape needs a decanter, and this mouth-blown soda lime glass with butterfly decals is sure to be a centerpiece addition. The true perk of this piece is that, once again, it can be used at any time of year, and would work styled as a vase, too.
Another hosting must? Cocktail napkins. There has been a popularity surge for embroidered tablecloths and tableware this year, and so it's no surprise that this collection features a set. The dark colors are fabulously spooky, without being too overtly Halloween — perfect.
Whether we like it or not, spiders are pretty synonymous with the spooky season. But, this gold spider candle makes the crawling critter a whole lot less creepy — phew! Style this piece on a tablescape or Halloween mantel for the ultimate decor detail.
Mood lighting and candles are absolutely essential when it comes to decorating for Halloween. (Because, is there honestly anything scarier than the big light?) This glass lamp holder comes in both a solid black and white as well as a black ombre, and is perfect for capturing the castlecore aesthetic.
Of course, it wouldn't be an Anthropologie Halloween without a cute pumpkin somewhere. However, these marble pumpkin coasters feel a touch more sophisticated than the traditional happy pumpkin style. The white marble is perfect for a more minimalist home, and you can't beat a £14 price tag!
You may still be in summer holiday mode, but it's never too early to start thinking festively.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.