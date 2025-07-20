Wait, People Are Already Looking for Halloween Decorations? It Might Have Something To Do With This Elevated Anthropologie Collab

Shopping for Halloween decor in July? I know, it sounds absurd. But the numbers don't lie. And after a little digging, I'm starting to think this new Anthropologie Halloween collection, a collaboration with Oscar-winning costume and set designer Catherine Martin, might have something to do with it.

As Halloween's number one fan, you bet I've already sent out invites to my upcoming spooky season soirée. And the theme? Haute-horror meets gothic academia. And while Anthropologie's range typically offers a more refined approach to the holiday (think colorful pumpkins and cutesy ghosts), this year, its collaboration takes cues from 19th-century anatomical illustrations, and the result has, unsurprisingly, stolen my heart.

From spiders and snakes to motifs featuring moths and crows, the creeping, crawling critters of fall folklore take center stage in this collection. And when paired with a moody, midnight color scheme, each piece is bound to bring a touch of otherworldly elegance to your Halloween decorating ideas. Here's what to shop.

You may still be in summer holiday mode, but it's never too early to start thinking festively.