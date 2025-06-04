This Anthropologie Collab Gives Florals a Fresh New Look for Spring

Florals for spring — as we know — are not groundbreaking. The fashion world’s most tired cliché has its homeware equivalent, too: the same saccharine blooms, rehashed ad infinitum. The problem isn’t the flowers — it’s the repetition. It takes a real artist to make the expected feel electric again.

Luckily, Anthropologie found one: McKenzie Parrott, a Colorado-based painter who has recently collaborated with the retailer on a punchy homeware collaboration.

Whereas most spring patterns fall flat, hers, like the latest pattern trends, pop from every surface — think kaleidoscopic symmetry, contrast blooms, and a graphic energy that feels somewhere between a cheerful Rorschach test and a 1970s daydream.

Anthropologie Mckenzie Parrot Cotton Woven Towel Collection £38 at Anthropologie (US) Out of the lineup, the cotton weave towel set feels the most quintessentially McKenzie. The black-and-white pattern, framed with a marigold border, strikes that perfect vintage-inspired balance. Ideal for those who shy away from bold color but still want something with presence. As a bath towel, it makes a great foundation piece for your stack — just add solid hand towels (even plain white) and watch them pop.



True to her name — and her handle @parrottpaints — McKenzie brings painterly flair to this tightly edited collection: a tufted wool rug, a circular bath mat, striped cotton bath towel, and curtain panels that anchor the room in a manner that feels collectively coordinated, but not matchy.

So yes, it’s florals. Again. But these do something different.

Scroll on for prints that actually feel fresh.

Anthropologie Mckenzie Parrott Floral Threads Hand-Tufted Round Cotton Bath Mat £56 at Anthropologie (US) I live in NYC — a locale where most apartments are prewar and have the dingy, cramped (occasionally scary) bathrooms to prove it. What we lack in windows or square footage can often be salvaged with a well-chosen bath mat — something with style, color, and a little optimism to offset the subway tile and mystery stains. This one fits the bill. It would work wonders in Manhattan, and if you’re lucky enough to have a bathroom with a window and actual light? Just imagine the possibilities. A good morning, indeed. Anthropologie Mckenzie Parrott Cotton Printed Floral Curtain £78 at Anthropologie (US) Available in blue or “maize” — a nostalgic, corn-silk yellow — these breezy botanical panels are surprisingly versatile. A bold print, yes, but one that works in both minimalist and maximalist spaces. In a pared-back room, they add a jolt of energy. In a more eclectic setup, they hold their own without competing. Light-filtering cotton keeps things soft and easy. Consider these living room curtain ideas a shortcut to a space that looks styled without trying too hard. Anthropologie Mckenzie Parrott Wool Tufted Bloom Rug £98 at Anthropologie (US) At Livingetc, we don’t mess around with rugs. Sure, you can find cheap ones — but the problem is you actually have to live with them. Your feet will feel it, and your eyes will too once the wear sets in. What you really want is wool: cozy, insulating, moisture-wicking — hard to find in floral styles, which tend to skew lightweight and breezy. This tufted option has it all: vivid color, dynamic texture, and the substance to hold its own in a bedroom or living room. A true anchor piece, with softness that speaks volumes underfoot.

While you’re here, take a gander at another of our favorite Anthropologie collabs — this time with LA-based interior design studio LALA Reimagined. Think smiles, squiggles, and just the right amount of irreverence to complement your new florals.