Well, We Weren't Expecting That — This Style of Shower Curtain Is the Coolest New Way to Accessorize a Bathroom

Maximalist design lovers, we've got some good news for you: patterned shower curtains are officially back.

There are times when you can see a trend coming, slowly creeping into the mainstream after months spent lingering on the pages of those in the know, and other times when a trend will take you completely by surprise. This falls into the latter category. Not that we're complaining, though. In fact, we've been waiting for a way to bring some life into our shower room, and a brightly colored, patterned shower curtain is our new favorite way to make our space pop.

Whether you're an earth-toned floral lover or more of a neon pop-art person, there's something for everyone with this trend, and, even better, this is the perfect low-commitment, no-strings-attached style for those of us who shy away from permanent decisions.

This embroidered shower curtain helps add to the vintage feel of this bathroom. (Image credit: Rebecca Hughes Interiors)

Having popped up in several of our favorite interior designers' projects, there's no denying that the patterned shower curtain is well and truly on trend now. But, there's a fine line between chic and shabby with a look like this. To make sure we get it right, we've asked the experts for their top tips and tricks.

How to Choose the Right Pattern for Your Bathroom

This Colours of Arley shower curtain brings a soft, feminine feel to this tiled bathroom. (Image credit: Sarah Griggs Design: Penrose Tilbury)

Selecting your perfect pattern is an opportunity for you to explore your personal taste, finding out what appeals to you and what doesn't. It's a space for a bit of creative freedom. However, if this feels a bit daunting, our experts have some tips on the most chic patterns.

Interior designer Rebecca Hughes recommends, "Bold graphic repeats or painterly organic motifs," saying, "We love this abstract fauna fabric that we choose from Fabricut."

A bright, graphic print can work well in a modern space, complementing any sleek, straight lines and adding visual interest. More organic motifs, however, are more suited to vintage-inspired bathrooms, pairing particularly well with freestanding tubs and antiqued brassware.

Considering how the pattern would work alongside or against the wider design of your bathroom layout can help you land on the best design for your space.

Interior stylist Alex Stubbs, from Flitch, explains this, saying, "A bold botanical print can soften a minimalist space, whilst a graphic stripe works brilliantly in small bathrooms to draw the eye upward and make the ceiling feel higher."

Beyond this, it's also helpful to remember that the way your shower curtain looks when laid flat will not be representative of how it will look when hanging in your bathroom, so be mindful of this when making your decision.

As Rose Hanson from Penrose Tilbury says, "When choosing a pattern, it’s good to remember how the curtain falls and how much of the pattern will be visible; a wide stripe or something with a larger pattern works best for us."

While a busy floral motif may look great on the website, it may not translate in person. Sometimes, opting for a simpler design can be your best bet.

Rose Hanson Co-founder of Penrose Tilbury Penrose Tilbury is a collaboration between designers Rose Hanson and Charlotte Tilbury. Working together their design style focuses on high end, timeless, liveable spaces with a playful mix of antique and vintage finds. Prioritising craftsmanship, quality and unique pieces, Penrose Tilbury produce interior design where comfortable meets inspirational.

How to Style the Trend

"In my Devon bathroom, I used a favourite Mulberry Home stripe on a reeded antique brass pole. There’s a glass screen behind for practicality, but I wanted the fabric’s presence to soften the space and add impact through its pattern and texture," says Tom. (Image credit: Will Slater. Design: HAM Interiors)

"Bathrooms are inevitably full of hard surfaces, so I always look for ways to bring in softness and character," explains Tom Cox, from HAM Interiors, "Whether for a bath or shower, a curtain is a nice way to add warmth, visual interest, and a touch of pattern and colour."

The key to making this trend work is thoughtful, intentional design choices. Slap on any old shower curtain and your home can quickly start looking like a student accommodation, a far cry from the playful yet chic look we're going for. It's also a great way to make your white bathroom look more interesting.

"Keep the bathroom palette neutral (tiles, towels) to let the curtain shine," suggests Rebecca, "Add a few accessories that echo the curtain's colors for cohesion."

Opting for a neutral base also ensures that no matter what style of curtain you bring in, it's guaranteed to work with the rest of your design. It can also help add to that spa bathroom feel, removing the risk of too many clashing colors.

This tip also allows for greater freedom when switching out your shower curtain for other, different designs.

As Alex says, "I often suggest switching shower curtains seasonally, as a fresh curtain is an easy and cheap update that gives you a little lift without a full renovation."

Finding a thick, full fabric will help bring more softness into your bathroom and will give a more luxurious look than a flimsy plastic sheet. "We like our shower curtains to look like curtains you would find on a window; they need to be full and preferably with a pinch pleat," says Rose, "you’ll get the most from your pattern if there is more volume in the curtain, we also love to use a tie back to bring more shape."

What Patterns Should You Avoid?

Pairing a white, ruffled shower curtain with a printed curtain behind is a great way to bring texture and color to an otherwise simple bathroom design. (Image credit: Sarah Griggs Design: Penrose Tilbury)

While we encourage you to explore all your options, there are a few designs that experts don't recommend for your bathroom, at least not if you're going for a stylish, chic look.

Rebecca says, "Avoid anything too busy or with a small, fussy print (can feel cluttered)."

Larger, bolder motifs are a better option, especially in smaller bathrooms where intricate prints can feel overwhelming.

Rebecca continues: "Also, steer clear of novelty or themed patterns for a timeless look." Novelty shower curtains are a surefire way to squander any chance of creating a luxurious, relaxing feel in your bathroom; it's best to save these for your children's spaces.

Similarly, Rose says, "Personally, we’re not fans of something flat & plastic, nothing worse than a shower curtain that sticks to your leg or lets out a river of water!"

These shiny, plastic materials will instantly cheapen your space and take away from the elegant feel you're going for.

Tom Cox Co-founder of HAM interiors HÁM Interiors, founded by Nick, Pamela, Tom, and Kate Cox, is a family-run architecture, interior design, and build practice. They are dedicated to creating well-considered, comfortable, and high-quality interiors that complement busy family lives, just like theirs.

While we've fully embraced the shower curtain renaissance, we're aware that not every bathroom is equally suited to this style. We're not encouraging you to kiss goodbye to your sleek, modern, wet room ideas just so you can hang up a patterned shower curtain. But, if you've been putting up with an old, tattered model, take this as a sign to switch out your perspex curtain for something with a bit more personality.