Designers' Reveal the Biggest Pattern Trends for 2025, and It's Shaping Up to Be a Bold Return to the Classics

In 2025, what is a living room without a statement print? What is a bathroom without tiles placed in a prepossessing way? A little bit of pattern play brings personality and style to the home, but in order to embrace this year's biggest pattern trends, it's about putting a playful twist on the prints we already know and love.

Last year, we saw retro-inspired florals and geometric variations take center stage, but of course, a new year means a new take, and the popular patterns of 2025 are bringing just as much statement-making style — just with a slightly more refined edge.

Polka dots and stripes mix with new texture-forward patterns and maximalist animal prints. "People are craving warmth, personality, and richness," interior designer Kelly Zerbini, principal of Dunnam Zerbini Design tells Livingetc. "Heavily patterned, layered spaces feel lived in and tell a story. There is a comfort in the timeless aesthetic that they add to a home."

With the biggest interior design trends all headed towards a more carefully crafted and curated space, it's no surprise that classic patterns are making a comeback. Here's how to do it in 2025.

1. Surreal Stripes

The oversized, black and white stripes create surreal contrast in the otherwise traditional room. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Ashe Leandro, 1stDibs)

"Unreal times call for surreal styles," says Rebecca Goesling, designer and trend forecaster at the Goesling Group. Think unexpected decor details sitting side-by-side with hyperrealism. "Youthful, Alice-in-Wonderland-inspired checkerboards are swapped for more sophisticated yet equally distorted circus-like stripes," she adds.

Surrealist decor has been a popular theme in contemporary interiors as it provides character and visual interest in a space. Taking a classic pattern like stripes and giving it a bold twist (whether through oversized, vibrant, or distorted variations) plays into that feeling. "This pattern feels both natural in its references to wood grain and supernatural in its similarity to a Dali painting," says Rebecca.

So far, "We have mainly seen it in lighting," she adds. "There have been a number of interesting blown glass pieces that highlight off-kilter stripes, such as Anna Karlin’s Urn Sconce."

However, it would translate fabulously to textiles, too, especially a pattern-drenched approach, across the walls and ceilings, almost nodding to the idea of a circus tent. "When applied in a low contrast palette, it perfectly toes the line between typical texture and optical illusion," says Rebecca.

Rebecca Goesling is an interior designer and trend forecaster. She holds a BFA in Industrial Design from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Rebecca Goesling is a creative powerhouse at the intersection of trend forecasting, color, material, finish design, and brand development, with a diverse background that spans independent startups and Fortune 500 companies across designs ranging from decor and appliances to lifestyle brands.

2. Subtle, Textured Stripes

The striped carpet is subtle, yet provides just enough texture to make the space more visually interesting. (Image credit: Alternative Floorings)

Whether following the ticking stripe trend or buying new striped outdoor furniture, you simply cannot escape stripes in 2025. Interior designer Lindsey Colhoun, founder of Lindsey Colhoun Design, says, "Stripes are appearing across all categories of design — from tone-on-tone linens and pinstripe sheers to bold ticking pillows and wallpaper."

But the surrealist approach shared above isn't the only way to make stripes feel modern. Minimalist, textured stripes are another way to show off your style. In today’s post-minimalist moment, interiors are asking for more dimensional storytelling. "Clients want homes that feel collected, not decorated — and stripes offer the perfect balance," says Lindsey.

This minimal yet structured 2025 pattern trend allows us to layer in soul, memory, and texture, while still maintaining a sense of calm. "Stripes, especially, speak to a timeless sensibility. They're structured yet relaxed, familiar yet fresh," says Lindsey.

You can even experiment with more subtle applications, like in millwork and modern wall paneling. This kind of application quietly adds structure and dimension to understated spaces.

Lindsey Colhoun is a native of Los Angeles and has been exposed to architecture from early childhood as her mom is an accomplished interior designer. Lindsey graduated from the University of Oregon in communication and went on to develop a handbag brand, Goldenbleu. Her design firm, Lindsey Colhoun Design, specializes in crafting spaces that evolve gracefully over time. With a focus on more tonal palettes, Lindsey strives to weave together unexpected material and design combinations in her home design, remodeling, and furnishings, resulting in elegantly curated spaces.

3. Polka Dots

The polka dot-printed curtains bring this room to life, adding a touch of playfulness that complements the space. (Image credit: Ngoc Minh Ngo. Design: Avery Cox)

Of course, the latest polka dot trend had to make the list, and we have the fashion world to thank for this pattern trend.

"The whimsical character of the polka dot contrasts beautifully with the more classic, dark-toned wood walls (also making a return this year), making the pattern pop and adding dynamic visual interest," explains interior designer Roger Higgins.

So, after years of minimalism dominating interiors, it's time to shift toward maximalism — bolder patterns, layered textures, and expressive colors. Whether it's a polka dot-patterned sofa or a simple spotted throw pillow, this pattern trend promises visual interest without overwhelming a space.

After graduating from Tennessee Wesleyan College, Roger majored in Historic Preservation Design at O'More College of Design before establishing R. Higgins Interiors with Ann Shipp in 1994. Roger's highly refined style springs from a deep appreciation for the classic elements of architecture mixed with a little imagination. Roger is known for making surprising design choices that still feel effortless and inevitable, once assembled in context.

4. The Moiré Effect

The bold use of magenta moire fabric in this closet is both an expert lesson in pattern drenching and color drenching without overwhelming a space. (Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Lizée-Hugot)

Pattern trends in 2025 are often seen in tone-on-tone variations, adding depth without stark contrast. Interior designer at Ridge Design and Build, Allegra Tudisco Diggins, explains that, "Rather than a ton of bold geometric prints, we're layering textures (plaster, lime paint, wood tones, stone, textural fabrics) to create visual interest."

Which brings to mind the moiré fabric trend — the silk wallcovering and upholstery that's reminiscent of rippling water. This printed fabric is a classic addition to interiors, dating back to the 17th century. But in 2025, we are seeing moiré come alive through vibrant color trends and the use of this fabric in unexpected places.

As for how to style this whimsical pattern trend, design director Laura Karasinski, founder of Atelier Karasinski, says, "I love using moiré in smaller and bigger doses, depending on the client and project. From lampshades, the inside of cabinetry, or perhaps a beautifully tailored cushion. For something a bit bolder, a fully upholstered walk-in wardrobe in moiré feels lush and unexpectedly special."

Laura Karasinski is a Vienna, Austria-based interior designer, who founded Atelier Karasinski in 2012. Laura says her studio and team are neither architects nor artists; "We are designers." Their focus lies in art direction and interior design — crafting thoughtful, achievable concepts that seamlessly weave into your life, brand, or business.

5. Gingham

This gingham tile style was created using Claybrooks wine time, pink palace, and peach cocktail tiles. (Image credit: Claybrook Studios)

"Bold printed gingham is one pattern we’ve seen make a fun comeback in interiors," says Allegra. It's yet another fashion-interiors crossover, but in 2025, this pattern trend goes beyond the classic black and white picnic table. It’s being reinterpreted in a more refined, tonal, and textured way.

"In an upcoming project, we’re integrating an upholstered gingham linen, four-poster bed into a guest bedroom," explains Allegra. "The bed functions as a quiet statement piece bringing pattern, texture, and architectural form to a neutral bedroom."

And here at Livingetc, we've spotted plaid and gingham tiles taking over bathrooms and kitchens, making quite the statement on the floor or backsplash. So rather than just through decor, why not consider other ways you could bring this pattern trend into your home in 2025.

6. Dedar's Tiger Mountain Print

This fabric makes a stunning addition in both minimal spaces and more maximalist-leaning rooms. The accent chairs here provide both texture and a pop of color. (Image credit: Image: Agathe Tissier. Design: Santillane Design)

This specific abstract tiger print from luxury fabric label, Dedar, has been the talk of the Livingetc office lately, popping up in all the chicest interiors. Our interiors editor, Emma Breislin, says, "I started noticing Dedar's Tiger Mountain print appearing all over interiors a few months ago — on sofas, banquette seats, ottomans, cushions, sofas... you name it."

But it's not a new pattern from the brand, so why now? "Honestly, I think it has something to do with the animal print resurgence we're experiencing right now," shares Emma. Decorating with animal print has manifested in a multitude of ways this year — everything from the classic zebra and leopard to less obvious prints like cow and fawn.

However, this pattern feels a little less literal, and a whole lot more refined. "It's the perfect option for those who sit somewhere between minimalism and maximalism," says Emma.

Now that we have a sure-fire list of all the design-forward pattern trends for 2025, we can start tailoring our interiors to be a little more stylish and experimental.

But, as always, patterns should come with a warning. Just because a print in trending, doesn't mean it's fool-proof. Indeed, there are some patterns that will date your home, so it's always worth doing your research first.