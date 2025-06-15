I Asked Designers What Rug Colors They Don't Want to See Anymore in 2025 (and What They'd Style Instead)

Rugs, famously said, have the power to tie a whole room together. But choose the wrong color, style, or pattern, and your entire scheme can go awry. Because of this, it's crucial to know the rugs going out of style in 2025 — so I asked designers.

Yes, they can anchor a space, but as interior designer Manuela Hamilford tells me, "a rug is a missed design opportunity if it fades into the background; it should contribute something to the space." And that's certainly the case when you look at the latest rug trends, where irregular shapes and bold colors reign supreme.

So, take a look at your rug. What is it doing for your space? And if it's one of the outdated rug styles below, perhaps it's time to find a new one...or so say these designers.

1. Multicolored Patterned Rugs

DO INSTEAD: A textured rug can introduce pattern into your space in a sophisticated and refined way. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Stylist: Yedda Morrison. Design: Montemayor Designs)

Now, there's nothing wrong with incorporating a bit of pattern into your home styling. In fact, 'pattern sprinkling' is one of our favorite trends right now, here at Livingetc. But that's not to say all patterns look good — especially in 2025.

When it comes to dated rug styles, forced patterns top the list, says interior designer Anne-Marie Barton. That is, any rug that overwhelms the space with visual noise due to its bold pattern.

And designer Sarah Brady concurs, pointing to repetitive geometric prints as a prime example. "They can feel too 'Pinterest 2014' and visually overpowering," she says.

Instead...

According to Sarah, "texture is the new pattern." Think jute rugs, hand-hooked woven rugs, and even high/low tufted rugs. "These rug styles add interest without relying on bold colors," she adds.

Manuela Hamilford agrees, adding that many of her clients are becoming increasingly interested in texture. "Silk blends, for example, can add sophistication without relying on bold patterns. We’re also using hand-knotted wool or even rougher, tactile finishes like rattan in more relaxed settings."

Both designers recognize the visual impact that texture can add to a room, and textured rugs serve as the perfect solution to the forced patterned rugs of the past.

Rowen & Wren Arushi Jute Rug £648 at Rowen & Wren Size: 300x200cm (more sizes available) Through its jute weave, this rug creates a repetitive diamond motif — a subtle yet tasteful pattern that can add visual interest to any room in your home.

Sarah Brady Social Links Navigation Founder and Principal Designer Sarah launched Salt Design Company in 2014. As the founder and principal designer of the New Jersey based design studio, she is dedicated to crafting timeless interiors that reflect the beauty of layered, curated design. As a minimalist at heart, Sarah's spaces invoke intentionality, each element carrying a sense of purpose.

2. Solid Gray Rugs

DO INSTEAD: A warm camel-toned rug can invite a subtle warmth into a room. (Image credit: Shannon Mcgrath. Design: Alessandra Smith Design)

Just as it's a sofa color going out of style in 2025, gray rugs have seen better days. A few years ago, muted grays were a taste indicator — a color seen on all types of furnishings in the finest interiors, "but they've become too safe and sterile," Manuela Hamilford shares.

Today, solid gray rugs feel a bit generic, disconnected, and lacking in character, she adds. And while decorating with gray can be done successfully, it's difficult, and therefore it might be beneficial to your home's design to choose a more inviting rug shade.

Instead...

Warm colors are a great alternative to the solid gray rugs of the past. Sarah Brady recommends warm neutrals or earthy tones — "these colors bring softness, depth, and warmth," she says.

Anne-Marie Barton shares the attraction to warm, natural-toned rugs. "I'm constantly drawn to warm earthy tones of plaster, camel, clay, blush, and aubergine hues that absorb light in a quiet, cinematic way," she tells me.

So, instead of a gray shade that might make your living room feel cold and uninviting, look for rug colors that bring warmth into the space.

Olivia's Milo Table Tufted Rug £230 at olivias.com Size: 160x230cm (more sizes available) A light camel-toned rug is a versatile neutral — it can invite warmth into your space and act as a muted yet charming backdrop to any existing furniture in the room.

3. Faux Faded Colors

DO INSTEAD: Subtle nature-inspired colors and motifs on rugs can make for a tasteful statement in your living room. (Image credit: OKA)

I think we can all agree that the faux-vintage rug look has got to go. This style of rug typically features faded whites and grays with a worn-in effect, despite being brand new.

“The faux-aged look is feeling dated and formulaic," Manuela tells me. "These pieces often rely on synthetic fibers and mass-production techniques, they don’t bring the personality or feel of authenticity that clients are asking for. A rug should add richness, not imitate wear and tear in a generic way.”

Instead...

Rather than choosing a rug with a faux-vintage pattern, opt for an organic pattern. "We're seeing more subtle references to nature in rug design; things like abstract florals, mineral-inspired veining, and earthier palettes," says Manuela. "They're expressive without being over-the-top or too dominant."

Decorating with earth tones can open your home up to a world of comfort, and with a nature-inspired rug, your living room will feel as soothing as the outside world, without looking over-the-top. A muted neutral rug, with a simple floral border, can lean into the outdoor charm in a more tasteful and stylish way.

Oka Marquess Rug £2,995 at oka.com Size: 244x305cm This rug is finished in a natural color and features an abstract floral motif along its border, creating a unique visual appeal without overwhelming the overall look of the rug.

Manuela Hamilford Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Manuela Hamilford is the founder and creative director of Hamilford Design. Her design studio is renowned for creating elegant, luxurious interiors that blend contemporary sophistication with natural beauty. With a focus on high-end residential work and select hospitality projects, Hamilford Design works globally — from listed homes in London and New York townhouses to country estates and boutique properties across Europe.

4. Bold Watercolors

DO INSTEAD: Muted colors can make just as much of an impact in the design of a room. Choose a soft white and gray rug instead of a busy watercolor rug to make your home feel calmer. (Image credit: Kirsten Francis. Design: Studio Seva)

A rug's color makes a big impact on the overall design of the room in which it rests. Certainly, bold colors can make an exciting design statement, but, as we've already discussed, you should be wary of the shades and patterns you choose.

Interior designer Steph Schlegelmilch says to steer clear of bold, contrasting watercolor rugs. Their abstract design can easily become overwhelming in a living room or bedroom, and for that reason, they're falling out of style in 2025.

Instead...

Since rugs can be quite large, soft colors can be ideal. An off-white, cream, or subtle blue-gray can make a tasteful statement, serve as a neutral backdrop, and can let the rest of the furnishings of a room shine.

"Our clients are desiring more subtle designs and weaves with softer color palettes that can become a staple in their homes," Steph shares. Although soft colors are toned down and muted, they can still make a substantial impact in a space, acting as a means to make your home feel calm.

Jane Clayton Shanti Rug by William Yeoward £1,095 at janeclayton.co.uk Size: 160x260cm (more sizes available) The color of this rug is fittingly named 'Cloud' — with its subtle gray and blue tint, it can act as a comforting and relaxing backdrop for your living room.

Steph Schlegelmilch Social Links Navigation Founder and Creative Director Steph Schlegelmilch is mind behind Studio Seva, a multi-disciplinary design firm based in Westport, Connecticut. She developed a passion for the design world from a young age, and now creates stunning interiors that feel current, yet refined, by blending comfort with style.

5. Short and Stark White Rugs

DO INSTEAD: Rich rug colors like a burnt orange or clay red in a short pile can establish an inviting ambience in your living room. (Image credit: Cricket Saleh. Design: Amelda Wilde)

Stark and shaggy white rugs used to dominate when minimalism was at its peak. However, with trends now embracing warmer, lived-in spaces, the interest in all-white decor has declined, making stark white rugs another design that is going out of style in 2025.

Just like solid gray rugs, stark whites can feel sterile and cold, interior designer Marina Hanisch tells me. They lack an inviting quality and can make a room feel unwelcoming and borderline uncomfortable. Not to mention, they're a pain to keep clean.

Instead...

Just as designers have noticed a gravitation towards warm rug colors, they've also picked up on the newfound appreciation for short pile shag rugs in more saturated tones with an innate richness to them — colors that tell a story.

Marina tells me that rich color pairings in interiors "bring depth and style without overwhelming the space." Solid rug colors like chocolate brown, burnt orange, or clay red can create a visually rich and appealing space when paired with furnishings in complementary shades. And with a shaggier pile, these rugs also nod softly to the 70s style that's trending right now, feeling warmer and more welcoming overall.

Nordic Knots Lux 2 in Burnt Orange £845 at nordicknots.com Size: 170x240cm (more sizes available) This burnt orange rug can instantaneously make your space feel warm and inviting not only through its rich color, but through its low pile, too.

Knowing the rug designs that are out of style in 2025 can help you make an informed decision on the best rug for your home.

But another important consideration is size — find expert opinions on how big a living room rug should be, and how to style it in your home.