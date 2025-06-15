I Asked Designers What Rug Colors They Don't Want to See Anymore in 2025 (and What They'd Style Instead)
Your space deserves more than a stale gray rug or a dated geometric pattern that drags down the whole room
Rugs, famously said, have the power to tie a whole room together. But choose the wrong color, style, or pattern, and your entire scheme can go awry. Because of this, it's crucial to know the rugs going out of style in 2025 — so I asked designers.
Yes, they can anchor a space, but as interior designer Manuela Hamilford tells me, "a rug is a missed design opportunity if it fades into the background; it should contribute something to the space." And that's certainly the case when you look at the latest rug trends, where irregular shapes and bold colors reign supreme.
So, take a look at your rug. What is it doing for your space? And if it's one of the outdated rug styles below, perhaps it's time to find a new one...or so say these designers.
1. Multicolored Patterned Rugs
Now, there's nothing wrong with incorporating a bit of pattern into your home styling. In fact, 'pattern sprinkling' is one of our favorite trends right now, here at Livingetc. But that's not to say all patterns look good — especially in 2025.
When it comes to dated rug styles, forced patterns top the list, says interior designer Anne-Marie Barton. That is, any rug that overwhelms the space with visual noise due to its bold pattern.
And designer Sarah Brady concurs, pointing to repetitive geometric prints as a prime example. "They can feel too 'Pinterest 2014' and visually overpowering," she says.
Instead...
According to Sarah, "texture is the new pattern." Think jute rugs, hand-hooked woven rugs, and even high/low tufted rugs. "These rug styles add interest without relying on bold colors," she adds.
Manuela Hamilford agrees, adding that many of her clients are becoming increasingly interested in texture. "Silk blends, for example, can add sophistication without relying on bold patterns. We’re also using hand-knotted wool or even rougher, tactile finishes like rattan in more relaxed settings."
Both designers recognize the visual impact that texture can add to a room, and textured rugs serve as the perfect solution to the forced patterned rugs of the past.
Sarah launched Salt Design Company in 2014. As the founder and principal designer of the New Jersey based design studio, she is dedicated to crafting timeless interiors that reflect the beauty of layered, curated design. As a minimalist at heart, Sarah's spaces invoke intentionality, each element carrying a sense of purpose.
2. Solid Gray Rugs
Just as it's a sofa color going out of style in 2025, gray rugs have seen better days. A few years ago, muted grays were a taste indicator — a color seen on all types of furnishings in the finest interiors, "but they've become too safe and sterile," Manuela Hamilford shares.
Today, solid gray rugs feel a bit generic, disconnected, and lacking in character, she adds. And while decorating with gray can be done successfully, it's difficult, and therefore it might be beneficial to your home's design to choose a more inviting rug shade.
Instead...
Warm colors are a great alternative to the solid gray rugs of the past. Sarah Brady recommends warm neutrals or earthy tones — "these colors bring softness, depth, and warmth," she says.
Anne-Marie Barton shares the attraction to warm, natural-toned rugs. "I'm constantly drawn to warm earthy tones of plaster, camel, clay, blush, and aubergine hues that absorb light in a quiet, cinematic way," she tells me.
So, instead of a gray shade that might make your living room feel cold and uninviting, look for rug colors that bring warmth into the space.
3. Faux Faded Colors
I think we can all agree that the faux-vintage rug look has got to go. This style of rug typically features faded whites and grays with a worn-in effect, despite being brand new.
“The faux-aged look is feeling dated and formulaic," Manuela tells me. "These pieces often rely on synthetic fibers and mass-production techniques, they don’t bring the personality or feel of authenticity that clients are asking for. A rug should add richness, not imitate wear and tear in a generic way.”
Instead...
Rather than choosing a rug with a faux-vintage pattern, opt for an organic pattern. "We're seeing more subtle references to nature in rug design; things like abstract florals, mineral-inspired veining, and earthier palettes," says Manuela. "They're expressive without being over-the-top or too dominant."
Decorating with earth tones can open your home up to a world of comfort, and with a nature-inspired rug, your living room will feel as soothing as the outside world, without looking over-the-top. A muted neutral rug, with a simple floral border, can lean into the outdoor charm in a more tasteful and stylish way.
Manuela Hamilford is the founder and creative director of Hamilford Design. Her design studio is renowned for creating elegant, luxurious interiors that blend contemporary sophistication with natural beauty. With a focus on high-end residential work and select hospitality projects, Hamilford Design works globally — from listed homes in London and New York townhouses to country estates and boutique properties across Europe.
4. Bold Watercolors
A rug's color makes a big impact on the overall design of the room in which it rests. Certainly, bold colors can make an exciting design statement, but, as we've already discussed, you should be wary of the shades and patterns you choose.
Interior designer Steph Schlegelmilch says to steer clear of bold, contrasting watercolor rugs. Their abstract design can easily become overwhelming in a living room or bedroom, and for that reason, they're falling out of style in 2025.
Instead...
Since rugs can be quite large, soft colors can be ideal. An off-white, cream, or subtle blue-gray can make a tasteful statement, serve as a neutral backdrop, and can let the rest of the furnishings of a room shine.
"Our clients are desiring more subtle designs and weaves with softer color palettes that can become a staple in their homes," Steph shares. Although soft colors are toned down and muted, they can still make a substantial impact in a space, acting as a means to make your home feel calm.
Steph Schlegelmilch is mind behind Studio Seva, a multi-disciplinary design firm based in Westport, Connecticut. She developed a passion for the design world from a young age, and now creates stunning interiors that feel current, yet refined, by blending comfort with style.
5. Short and Stark White Rugs
Stark and shaggy white rugs used to dominate when minimalism was at its peak. However, with trends now embracing warmer, lived-in spaces, the interest in all-white decor has declined, making stark white rugs another design that is going out of style in 2025.
Just like solid gray rugs, stark whites can feel sterile and cold, interior designer Marina Hanisch tells me. They lack an inviting quality and can make a room feel unwelcoming and borderline uncomfortable. Not to mention, they're a pain to keep clean.
Instead...
Just as designers have noticed a gravitation towards warm rug colors, they've also picked up on the newfound appreciation for short pile shag rugs in more saturated tones with an innate richness to them — colors that tell a story.
Marina tells me that rich color pairings in interiors "bring depth and style without overwhelming the space." Solid rug colors like chocolate brown, burnt orange, or clay red can create a visually rich and appealing space when paired with furnishings in complementary shades. And with a shaggier pile, these rugs also nod softly to the 70s style that's trending right now, feeling warmer and more welcoming overall.
Knowing the rug designs that are out of style in 2025 can help you make an informed decision on the best rug for your home.
But another important consideration is size — find expert opinions on how big a living room rug should be, and how to style it in your home.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Off to 3daysofdesign? These Are the Coolest Things to Do and See in Copenhagen This Week
We've broken down everything you should know ahead of the festival, from interactive installations to culinary pop-ups and more
-
I've Found These Genius Solar-Rechargeable Outdoor Table Lamps That Might Be the Quickest, Easiest Way to Add Lighting to Your Garden
For a sustainable glow that will last through the summer nights, these solar-powered table lamps are going to be your new best friend