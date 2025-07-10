I Really Think That Flat Weave Rugs Feel Basic — This Alternative Style Brings So Much More Design Impact to Your Living Room

Over past few years, it’s felt like wool from all over the world has been growing in style, both literally and figuratively. As bolder interior tastes take form, rugs are becoming progressively shaggier, with some styles starting to mimic near-human-hair lengths. Ethereal, I know, but it's all in step with the ongoing 70s revival we're seeing everywhere.

When it comes to the best rugs, exaggerated textures look good, but what about day-to-day practicalities? How do you clean it? How do you prevent dust from piling up? The answer: short-pile shag rugs. The perfect middle length that embraces the 70s style, without all the fuss.

What does a short-pile shag rug actually mean, though? It seems like an oxymoron. Well, the key differences are quite nuanced — we're talking down to a point of an inch. For the sake of this article, and to clearly define this rug trend, short-pile shag rugs refer to styles with pile that measures between 0.8-1 inch. Anything shorter is a flat weave, anything longer is full shag.

A short-pile shag rug adds a similar texture and coziness that a regular shag does, but it looks more refined and contemporary when incorporated. (Image credit: Nordic Knots)

Interior designer Arvin Olano is one of the designers who first introduced me to the concept of the low or short-pile shag rug. “I was craving a new, refined texture for my Rugs USA collection,” he shared in an Instagram post. "During my research, I came across the most incredible short-pile mohair rug — but I couldn’t believe the five-figure price tag. That’s when I realized there were no short-pile shags at an attainable price point to achieve the look I wanted. There were plenty of long-haired options, mostly made of plastic, but for my collection, it had to be wool."

And while Arvin's Gaia collection solidified this rug style as a 'must-have' amongst the Livingetc office, it's unfortunately not available to shop in the UK, but there are others styles that are.

More than just their good looks, short-pile shag rugs are incredibly versatile. Malin Glemme, founder of Scandinavian rug company, LAYERED, explains, "Short-pile rugs work beautifully under dining tables or in hallways where a flatter surface is practical. But truly, the styling possibilities are endless — of course, depending on the pattern, color, and mood you want to create."

One of the major strengths of a short-pile shag rug is its dense structure. "The density compared to a regular shag rug wears well, and styles with tonal variation or subtle patterning help disguise everyday signs of life," adds Malin.

Versions of the short-pile shag concept have slowly been making their way onto the luxury scene, albeit, with a very high-end price tag. The good news? For those of us, who don't have an unlimited budget to spend on floor coverings, many of the best rug brands (LAYERED included) are starting to follow suit.

This is especially exciting since, Malin says, "Short-pile shag rugs are great for high-traffic areas as they will keep their shape and appearance better over time." An investment piece with high reward in both form and function.

So, of course, that means I've done my research into where you can grab these gorgeous cuts and what options are on the market. Below are six seriously chic short-pile shags to shop.

Nordic Knots Ryya 01 – Blue £895 at nordicknots.com Fully embrace the disco-era with this short-pile shag rug in a stunningly vibrant 70s color palette. This is a hand-knotted shaggy design that measures in at almost one inch. It's the perfect example of a short-cut, effortless shag rug style. Plus, it comes in a few different colorways that are all just as vibrant and exciting as this red, blue, and green combo. Anthropologie Tufted Wool Shag Colour-Blocked Border Rug £88 at Anthropologie (US) If it is on-trend, Anthropologie is sure to have it — so it is no surprise that the iconic homeware brand is offering a few different short-pile shag rug options. While I typically love all Anthropologie rugs, I am obsessed with how cozy and comfortable this design is. The color-blocked edge adds personality, while still keeping a color palette that works in a range of rooms. Ferm Living Mara Knotted Rug £135 at fermliving.co.uk Ferm Living was another first stop when searching for the best short-pile shag rugs, and to my delight, there were several fabulous options to shop. As a result of the checkerboard trend, checkered rugs have become an interior design classic. Hand-knotted in New Zealand wool, the Mara Knotted Rug is a slightly contemporary take on a classic woollen rug — and you can't go past those fringed edges. LAYERED Johanna Sage £1,595 at layeredinterior.com This stunning sage, Johanna Wool rug is 100 percent wool, of which 60 percent New Zealand wool, and it's handwoven with hand-knotted rya parts; so you know it is high quality. As for the style, it feels reminiscent of the 70s while also taking on a slightly Art Deco feel — dare I say it's a versatile piece that will provide that short-pile softness no matter your design style. Ferm Living Forma Wool Rug in Off-White £274 at nordicnest.com This minimalist rug is made from 100% New Zealand wool, and it’s the perfect length of shag for any space you want to promote comfort. A spa-inspired bathroom perhaps? This soft, organic design comes in both a small and large size so you can either style it as an accent or size up for a piece that covers the room. Nordic Knots Orange Wool Face Rug £1,290 at SSENSE Beyond just the standard short-pile shag rugs, there is a cooler sub-genre that blends different pile lengths to create a little depth. This ARJÉ x Nordic Knots piece taps perfectly into that style while embracing the bold color trends of contemporary design. According to interior designer Sashya Thind, "Where a plain rug with a single texture would feel expansive, a carved surface brings shape to a room beyond the furniture layout."

Though the short-pile shag rug is like a long-awaited haircut, there is still a bit of length to this style, meaning how to clean a shag rug is still necessary knowledge. But don't worry, we've got you covered there too.