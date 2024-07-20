12 Pet-Friendly Rugs for Style-Forward Homes — Low Pile, Machine Washable, and More
Your four-legged companion will love curling up on these rugs just as much as you'll love looking at them
If you've got a four-legged companion at home, then you know the importance of a pet-friendly rug. Part home decor, part floor protection, and part animal bed, the right pet-friendly rug should be functional enough to keep up with claws and paws and fur, but stylish enough that no one would guess it was quote — unquote, pet-friendly.
Luckily, here at Livingetc, I'm in the business of stylish home decor. With my many months of shopping editor experience, I can find even the most functional pieces with an aesthetic touch, and probably at a great price point, too. Today, I'm tracking down the best rugs that also happen to be pet-friendly.
'As an interior designer, one of the first questions I ask a client is if they have any type of pets,' says Melissa Mathieu, the principal designer of Minnesota-based studio Melissa Mathieu Designs. If the answer is yes, she'll select a rug based on its material, durability, and whether or not it's non-toxic.
'The first material I typically look for and recommend for a client when looking for a pet-friendly rug is a PET [Polyethylene terephthalate] yarn,' she explains. 'This material is made of recycled plastics such as water bottles, and is naturally resistant to stains and spills, which is beneficial for homes with pets prone to accidents or messes.' Wool is also a great option, she adds, as it is 'naturally resilient, durable, and eco-friendly.'
Rachel Fasciani, brand marketing specialist at STARK Carpet, also notes how 'low-pile height rugs work best as they are easier to maintain and can be more comfortable for pets' sensitive paws,' while patterned rugs can innately help 'hide things such as pet fur and hair'.
With all of these insights in mind, I have curated an edit of pet-friendly rugs that are both practical and stylish. You shouldn't have to choose between your furry friend and a high-brow rug; well, now you don't have to. Each piece is either low pile, stain-resistant, machine washable, or a combination of all three — the ideal for animals — and sealed with my shopping editor stamp of approval.
12 pet-friendly area rugs
Price: $199.95
Size: 5' x 8'
Rugs can get expensive fast — as such, it's always worth checking Amazon for its selection, as the site stocks reputable brands like Loloi, Safavieh, and in this case, nuLOOM. This geometric beauty has fabulous reviews (there are only 17 formal ratings, but I think they're all reliable), plus an excellent price point for a 5' x 8' rug. It's crafted from PET, which Melissa Mathieu mentioned is great for pets, and is also machine washable in the event of any mishaps.
Price: $279
Size: 6' x 9'
When it comes to washable rugs, however, Ruggable might have the market cornered. Best known for its easily-cleaned runners, area rugs, and more, I knew the brand was bound to have some great options for homes with pets. I chose this vintage blue rug for a few reasons: 1) the dark color and busy pattern inherently disguises accidents and grass stains, 2) it's washable, as you probably would have guessed, and 3) the flatwoven texture and low pile won't snag on animal paws. Plus it's just quite cute.
Price: $266.36 with code SUN20
Was: $332.95
Size: 5' x 8'
The Arrel stands out for its wool-blend composition (which is easy to clean), plus its functional low pile — two strong draws for anyone with a pet. It was also designed in conjunction with content creator and designer Arvin Olano, so you already know it has a stylish seal of approval. Although a bit pricier than the first two on this list, the current markdown makes it much more affordable. Customers have given this wool rug 4.5/5 stars.
Price: $249
Size: 5' x 8'
What I love most about this colorful rug is not its durability (although that is, of course, a plus) — it's its iridescent, almost-holographic design and unorthodox palette, as though the weave might change depending on how you look at it. It's such an unexpected colorful accent; I would love to see this on a patio, or, better yet, in a high-traffic living room. For the cherry on top, it's crafted from pet-friendly PET.
Price: $100
Size: 5'3" x 7'
This abstract woven indoor/outdoor rug has a flat pile — ideal for animals — and claims to be easy to clean. I love the tone-on-tone look and feel; the dark, coffee brown in particular is so luxe. Customers gave it 4.9 stars for style, 4.7 stars for quality, and 4.7 stars for value.
'I love the texture of this rug — not the scratchy woven of most outdoor rugs, but not sloppy soft either,' said one reviewer. 'Feels very durable, a nice thick rug!' added another. One thing to note: if you choose the alternate colorway in taupe, customers flagged that it leans more gray.
Price: $695.52
Size: 5' x 7'
This rug is custom-made (and therefore final sale), so it's a fair bit more expensive than the others. But it's something you will keep for years, a true feat especially when pets are thrown into the mix. Crafted from eco-friendly and fade-resistant fibers, it's just as apt for outside as it is inside, and it's also washable. I like the blue and white woven look — very coastal interior design-coded.
Price: $907.20
Size: 5' x 7'
From a construction standpoint, there isn't much difference between this rug and the Tideline rug, but I couldn't resist this almost-boho design, with the imperfect dots and caramel colorway. A really nice way to incorporate a neutral that's more exciting than most. Again, the material is 100% polypropylene — ultra durable, water-resistant (great in the winter, when snowy footprints, both human and animal, are much more common) and UV-treated.
Price: $429
Was: $670
Size: 5' x 7'6"
This is one of those Wayfair pieces that truly surprises. (There are plenty of them if you have the wherewithal to look.) Now, this is probably the least obviously pet-friendly rug on this list, but I had to include it for its stand-out design and color. Plus it's wool, which as Melissa pointed out, is easy to clean. The pile is a bit higher, but depending on the size of your pet, you might be able to make it work. Despite an overall positive response, some customers did mention a bit of shedding at first (that's common with wool). So skip if that would drive you wild.
Price: $65.99
Size: 5' x 7'
This $65 rug — the lowest priced on this list — checks nearly all the boxes: washable, anti-slip backing, low pile, and polyester construction. Customers seem impressed, too; of the 47 total reviews, 41 are 4-star and above, and only six are 3-star. If you need something for a starter apartment or maybe a pet-friendly college dorm, consider this a moving essential.
Price: $798
Size: 5' x 8'
Ethically sourced for weavers in Mirzapur, India, and touched by the hands of more than 45 artisans, the Chevron Waves rug is more than a floor covering — it's a work of art. It's crafted from recycled PET for durability, and with a wool-like texture and low, 0.25-pile height, dogs should have no problem with. And don't let the ocean blue hue intimidate you; I recently interviewed a designer who classified this shade as a neutral. It should fit with any existing design scheme. And you'll also need to be patient once you add to cart; each is handmade, so allow 6-8 weeks for construction.
Price: $169
Size: 5' x 7'
I'll be honest — I can't believe this Pottery Barn rug is only $169. It's probably because thanks to the seemingly flat pile, but a 5'x7' Pottery Barn rug that's also washable for less than $180?! This darker patterned rug will easily hide marks and stains, but whatever does stand out, will simply come out in the wash. Its low pile means it's easy to vacuum and the yard-dyed fiber is meant to 'hold its vibrancy over time.'
Price: $273.75
Was: $520
Size: 5' x 7'6"
I am a sucker for anything checkerboard, plaid, or gingham, so I was, of course, immediately drawn to the Primrose rug from Rugs Direct. Also available in versatile grey and khaki colorways, this beauty is made from 100% recycled PET yard and boasts on its listing that it is pet-friendly and easy to clean. It works for outdoor spaces as well, so you can put this baby to work anywhere.
What should I look for in a pet-friendly rug?
Aside from material, which is incredibly important, Melissa suggests focusing on a washable rug so you can cover your pet's tracks (easily) should they have an accident. A slip-resistant backing might also be helpful to keep the rug in place as your pet moves around, as would a rug with 'busy patterns and darker colors' that can 'conceal stains and pet hair between cleanings.'
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
