12 Pet-Friendly Rugs for Style-Forward Homes — Low Pile, Machine Washable, and More

If you've got a four-legged companion at home, then you know the importance of a pet-friendly rug. Part home decor, part floor protection, and part animal bed, the right pet-friendly rug should be functional enough to keep up with claws and paws and fur, but stylish enough that no one would guess it was quote — unquote, pet-friendly.

Luckily, here at Livingetc, I'm in the business of stylish home decor. With my many months of shopping editor experience, I can find even the most functional pieces with an aesthetic touch, and probably at a great price point, too. Today, I'm tracking down the best rugs that also happen to be pet-friendly.

'As an interior designer, one of the first questions I ask a client is if they have any type of pets,' says Melissa Mathieu, the principal designer of Minnesota-based studio Melissa Mathieu Designs. If the answer is yes, she'll select a rug based on its material, durability, and whether or not it's non-toxic.

'The first material I typically look for and recommend for a client when looking for a pet-friendly rug is a PET [Polyethylene terephthalate] yarn,' she explains. 'This material is made of recycled plastics such as water bottles, and is naturally resistant to stains and spills, which is beneficial for homes with pets prone to accidents or messes.' Wool is also a great option, she adds, as it is 'naturally resilient, durable, and eco-friendly.'

Rachel Fasciani, brand marketing specialist at STARK Carpet, also notes how 'low-pile height rugs work best as they are easier to maintain and can be more comfortable for pets' sensitive paws,' while patterned rugs can innately help 'hide things such as pet fur and hair'.

With all of these insights in mind, I have curated an edit of pet-friendly rugs that are both practical and stylish. You shouldn't have to choose between your furry friend and a high-brow rug; well, now you don't have to. Each piece is either low pile, stain-resistant, machine washable, or a combination of all three — the ideal for animals — and sealed with my shopping editor stamp of approval.

12 pet-friendly area rugs

What should I look for in a pet-friendly rug?

Aside from material, which is incredibly important, Melissa suggests focusing on a washable rug so you can cover your pet's tracks (easily) should they have an accident. A slip-resistant backing might also be helpful to keep the rug in place as your pet moves around, as would a rug with 'busy patterns and darker colors' that can 'conceal stains and pet hair between cleanings.'