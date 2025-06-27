Glastonbury’s Technicolor Tent Grid Is the Design Inspo You Didn’t Know You Needed

The aerial shots of Glastonbury’s 200,000-person campsite are kind of everything. Shop rugs inspired by the most iconic views from above

Aerial shot of Glastonbury&#039;s colorful tented campsite in Somerset
While this is a previous year of Glastonbury, this year's grid is bigger (and better)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Demer's avatar
By
published
in Features

You know you’ve been an interiors editor too long when even the most innocuous things start to resemble home decor. In painted street crossings, I see sleek floating shelves. In clothing hangers? A triangular-backed postmodern chair. So when I spotted the aerial shots of the Glastonbury Festival near Somerset, I didn’t see tents. I saw patterns.

Rug patterns.

To accommodate over 200,000 festival-goers, Glastonbury uses a color-coded tent system that denotes size, cost (some run up to £28,999), and location, forming an impressively psychedelic infrastructure of colorful canopies. The way each zigzag fits neatly into the next — both hypnotic and hyper-organized — is a Virgo placement’s fever dream.

This sort of setup is particularly appealing to me — not because color or pattern are my usual style (they’re not), but because the type-A-friendly organization of it all speaks directly to my soul.

Tufted Wool Diamond Delfina Rug

Anthropologie's Tufted Wool Diamond Delfina Rug captures a similar colorful, grid-like pattern to the Glastonbury tents.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

A post shared by James Pearce (@jamesparafly)

A photo posted by on

Something about those rainbow-dipped grids had me craving a rug that’s busier, brighter, and bolder than I’m used to — a pattern that expands, but is scaled just enough to live underfoot.

So I can look down and feel that same buzz of aerial awe from my 5’5” vantage point (5’10” in Miu Miu platform mules) instead of through a pixelated drone shot on my screen.

Below, I've found where to buy rugs inspired by the best views of the festival — alive with color, geometry, and the kind of kaleidoscopic beauty that makes you wonder why you ever went monochrome.

They say the best design ideas come from unlikely places. To that, I respond: pattern, please.

Bloomsbury Market Brattleboro Tufted Beige Rug | Wayfair.co.uk
Bloomsbury Market
Brattleboro Tufted Beige Rug

Berber rugs tend to lean colorful and pattern-heavy, so naturally they were my first stop on the hunt for rainbow. This one is an interpretation — the real deal is handmade and priced accordingly — but it channels that rich, varied style remarkably well.

Layered X Alice Crawley Bamboo Stripe Wool Rug
Layered X Alice Crawley
Bamboo Stripe Wool Rug

Not sold on neon? This wool rug, a collaboration between rug brand LAYERED and interior designer Alice Crawley, offers a more grounded take. Inspired by Anglo-Asian design, it’s got a bamboo border I’m obsessed with — a nod to the outdoor accomodations.

Habitat Octo Geometric Orange Cotton Flatweave Rug-180x120cm
Habitat
Octo Geometric Orange Flatweave Rug

No shortage of color here: this Habitat gem is as trippy as they come. With a 4.6-star rating, a washable rug design, and a suspiciously low price tag, I have to say I thought I was hallucinating. But it’s real — thank goodness — so feel free to stomp on it in your muddy festival wellies, à la Kate Moss.

Ropley Rug, 170 X 240cm
Soho Home
Ropley Rug

Glastonbury Festival or Soho House Rome? Trick question — this hand-tufted Ropley rug is giving a bit of both. The palette may be more muted, but the energy is a match. And paradoxically, the more dynamic the rug, the more grounding it becomes. Use this one as a living room rug idea to tie together an otherwise unruly space. So crazy, it works.

Elsie Wool Rug
LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS
Elsie Wool Rug

Lost? Not exactly a bad thing when the color pathways look like this. A maze of colorblocked stripes gives this piece a contemporary, art-forward edge — dare I say, a little Phoebe Philo circa 2013. Pair it with something glossy and bright (a lacquered red side table, perhaps?) to punch it up to festival energy.

Sophie Robinson Sunshine Flowers Washable Rug
Sophie Robinson
Sunshine Flowers Washable Rug

Sophie Robinson’s psychedelic rug may not be geometric, but the zesty palette, British garden nods, and freeform whimsy feel Glastonbury in spirit. It’s loud, it’s joyful, and with solid greens or a few woven accents, it turns any space into a color-fueled fantasy.

And is that a cowboy hat, I spy? Of course, the most fashionable festival should tap into one of the biggest trends right now, "Cowboy cool."

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.