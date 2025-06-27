Glastonbury’s Technicolor Tent Grid Is the Design Inspo You Didn’t Know You Needed

You know you’ve been an interiors editor too long when even the most innocuous things start to resemble home decor. In painted street crossings, I see sleek floating shelves. In clothing hangers? A triangular-backed postmodern chair. So when I spotted the aerial shots of the Glastonbury Festival near Somerset, I didn’t see tents. I saw patterns.

Rug patterns.

To accommodate over 200,000 festival-goers, Glastonbury uses a color-coded tent system that denotes size, cost (some run up to £28,999), and location, forming an impressively psychedelic infrastructure of colorful canopies. The way each zigzag fits neatly into the next — both hypnotic and hyper-organized — is a Virgo placement’s fever dream.

This sort of setup is particularly appealing to me — not because color or pattern are my usual style (they’re not), but because the type-A-friendly organization of it all speaks directly to my soul.

Something about those rainbow-dipped grids had me craving a rug that’s busier, brighter, and bolder than I’m used to — a pattern that expands, but is scaled just enough to live underfoot.

So I can look down and feel that same buzz of aerial awe from my 5’5” vantage point (5’10” in Miu Miu platform mules) instead of through a pixelated drone shot on my screen.

Below, I've found where to buy rugs inspired by the best views of the festival — alive with color, geometry, and the kind of kaleidoscopic beauty that makes you wonder why you ever went monochrome.

They say the best design ideas come from unlikely places. To that, I respond: pattern, please.

And is that a cowboy hat, I spy? Of course, the most fashionable festival should tap into one of the biggest trends right now, "Cowboy cool."