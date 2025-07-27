For People With Main Character Energy, Only — 15 Boldly Patterned Rugs That Tap Into All the Biggest Trends Right Now

Whether you want to align with the latest color, fabric, print, shape, or mood of the moment, I've found a patterned rug to do it

collage of patterned rugs
As the 1998 film, The Big Lebowski, famously quipped: "That rug really tied the room together." And they do. Rugs can anchor a space, inspire a palette, and soften the appearance of hard lines and solid surfaces. But all those possibilities make choosing the right style a risky business.

My advice? Pick a patterned rug that loosely ties in with the latest trends. Not too closely that it will quickly date, but just enough to ensure it feels design-led. In my opinion, the best rugs double as a work of art in your space, and what better way to do it than with a bold, bright, beautiful pattern.

So, whether it's tapping into the latest color, fabric, print, shape, or mood of the moment, if you're on the hunt for a piece that'll tie your whole room together, these are the patterned rugs I'd recommend adding to your cart.

Color: Cherry-Chocolate

There have been a few defining color trends in 2025 so far, but while butter yellow is better left off the floor, a deep, chocolate-y oxblood color works perfectly as a rug trend.

Scion, Arlo Crosshatch Pure Wool Rug, Brick
Scion
Arlo Crosshatch Pure Wool Rug, Brick

Size: 180 x 120cm

The light blue and brown color trend comes together perfectly in this crosshatched patterned rug. Linear yet organic, it will help create structure wherever it's paired. As with a pretty subdued palette, it feels like a nice step into pattern.

Gooch Luxury, Hand Knotted Khal Mohammadi Rug, Red
Gooch Luxury
Hand Knotted Khal Mohammadi Rug, Red

Size: 185 x 125cm

When it comes to patterned rugs, you can't beat a traditional style. This Afghan Khan or Khal Mohammadi (as the design is mainly known) rug was made by a well-known yarn dyer who developed this unique, rich mahogany/reddish brown color.

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS, Elsie Striped 100% Wool Rug
LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS
Elsie Striped 100% Wool Rug

Size: 160 x 230cm

When it comes to decorating with color, I tend to err on the side of caution, but I feel like I could build an entire room around this palette. Rich, velvety chocolate with a pop of cool cobalt blue feels so 2025. And this pattern? Perfection.

Pattern: Plaid

Checks will always be iconic, but Livingetc's design writer Olivia Wolfe recently wrote about how the plaid rug trend is the refreshing new way to do the timeless style in 2025, and I couldn't agree more.

Anthropologie, Hand-Tufted Hoxton Rug
Anthropologie
Hand-Tufted Hoxton Rug

Size: 152 x 244cm

Fun yet well-formed, this hand-tufted plaid-patterned rug ticks a lot of boxes for me. The colors feel earthy but still vibrant, and while the pattern feels almost like an optical illusion, it is sure to create a moment of emphasis in your space.

John Lewis, Betula Checkerboard Rug
John Lewis
Betula Checkerboard Rug

Size: 180 x 120cm

Another more timeless play on the checkerboard trend, this more neutral patterned rug is one for the minimalists out there. Done in a flat-woven style, it will let your other furniture sing — I'm thinking a statement sofa or colored coffee table.

Anthropologie, Matilda Goad & Co. Tufted Plaid Rug
Anthropologie
Matilda Goad & Co. Tufted Plaid Rug

Size: 152 x 244cm

Are we over scallop-edged decor, yet? Not quite. Especially once I saw this plaid-patterned rug by Matilda Goad. The lavender and green combination on the natural jute fibers feels surprising, but so pretty. Sold.

Fabric: Flatweaves

In the never-ending toss-up between tufted vs flat-woven rugs, in 2025, it seems that the slimmer, sleeker style is taking the top spot. And when it comes to patterns, the options here are plentiful.

MADE.COM, Natural Wilson Jute Rug
MADE.COM
Natural Wilson Jute Rug

Size: 140 x 200cm

This feels like a good option for those of us with a pattern phobia, a nice easy way in. There's nothing quite as classic as a jute rug, but add a colorful striped trim and you've got yourself a looker. (And an affordable one at that.)

Ruggable, La Joie Natural Multicolour Flatwoven Rug
Ruggable
La Joie Natural Multicolour Flatwoven Rug

Size: 150 x 215cm

This whimsically patterned rug reminds me of a modern-day tapestry, or the many murals I'm seeing everywhere in interiors right now — but for your floors. If you're looking for a true work of art, this patterned rug is the pick.

Anthropologie, Flatwoven Mirage Jute Rug
Anthropologie
Flatwoven Mirage Jute Rug

Size: 244 x 305cm

Further proof that pattern doesn't have to be over-the-top. This flat-woven jute rug feels plenty interesting enough, but not so much that it will date anytime soon. And while it's pricier than some of the other options, it's quite a big area rug.

Shape: Irregular

By far one of the biggest rug trends in 2025 has been the shift away from standard shapes. Now, we're embracing all sorts of silhouettes, whether that's organic blobs or, one of my favorites, quirky cut-out rugs.

Orange Blossom Square Hand Tufted Wool Rug
Jubi
Orange Blossom Square Hand Tufted Wool Rug

Size: 90 x 90cm

While smaller in size, this quirky-shaped rug would be perfect for those transitional spaces in your home — the front entryway, stair landings, small hallways. Hand-tufted and made in a range of different colorways, it's creative enough to draw attention to areas that don't always get it.

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS, Rohana 100% Wool Rug
LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS
Rohana 100% Wool Rug

Size: 160 x 230cm

Another attention-grabber, this striped rug has an almost trompe-l'œil-like effect, which is sure to make a statement in any room. I'm particularly drawn to the colors and how it's an irregular shape, but it will still sit neatly in a square-shaped setup.

Broste Copenhagen, Koi Rug in Black-Beige
Broste Copenhagen
Koi Rug in Black-Beige

Size: 97 x 130cm

Again, a smaller sized-rug, but perfect for transitional, in-between spaces. With a pattern of a koi fish, I could even see a few of these neutral-toned rugs 'swimming' down a long hallway. You brave enough?

Mood: Modern Retro

In case you've been living under a rock (or rug?), the 70s are back when it comes to interior design in 2025. But this time, 'modern retro' is less shag and lava lamps, and more welcoming, warm textures and colors.

Anthropologie, Hand-Tufted Sculpted Daisy Wool Rug
Anthropologie
Hand-Tufted Sculpted Daisy Wool Rug

Size: 152 x 244cm

Okay, maybe this is the perfect rug for the pattern-phobes. Blink and you might miss it, but the embossed floral patterns and rich green colorway give a modern retro vibe that also feels perfect for 2025.

Urban Outfitters, Mono Wave Rug
Urban Outfitters
Mono Wave

Size: 152 x 213cm

A little bit groovy, but still good-looking, this monochrome wavy-patterned rug is the perfect way to blend a bit of 70s style with the latest interior design trends. Plus the subtle tufting and fringe trim — it's all in the details.

Livabliss, Scandi Checkered High Pile Checkered Area Rug
Livabliss
Scandi Checkered High Pile Checkered Area Rug

Size: 200 x 275cm

And of course, no patterned rug round-up would be complete without a classic checkerboard style. But this one, with its shaggy high pile and caramel-chocolate color, feels effortless now, while still honoring the best bits of the past.

Got this far without finding a patterned rug that's perfect for your space? We've put together the ultimate guide on where to buy rugs, which will hopefully make finding a rug style that suits your style so much easier.

