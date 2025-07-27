For People With Main Character Energy, Only — 15 Boldly Patterned Rugs That Tap Into All the Biggest Trends Right Now

As the 1998 film, The Big Lebowski, famously quipped: "That rug really tied the room together." And they do. Rugs can anchor a space, inspire a palette, and soften the appearance of hard lines and solid surfaces. But all those possibilities make choosing the right style a risky business.

My advice? Pick a patterned rug that loosely ties in with the latest trends. Not too closely that it will quickly date, but just enough to ensure it feels design-led. In my opinion, the best rugs double as a work of art in your space, and what better way to do it than with a bold, bright, beautiful pattern.

So, whether it's tapping into the latest color, fabric, print, shape, or mood of the moment, if you're on the hunt for a piece that'll tie your whole room together, these are the patterned rugs I'd recommend adding to your cart.

Color: Cherry-Chocolate

There have been a few defining color trends in 2025 so far, but while butter yellow is better left off the floor, a deep, chocolate-y oxblood color works perfectly as a rug trend.

Scion Arlo Crosshatch Pure Wool Rug, Brick £399 at John Lewis Size: 180 x 120cm The light blue and brown color trend comes together perfectly in this crosshatched patterned rug. Linear yet organic, it will help create structure wherever it's paired. As with a pretty subdued palette, it feels like a nice step into pattern. Gooch Luxury Hand Knotted Khal Mohammadi Rug, Red £550 at John Lewis Size: 185 x 125cm When it comes to patterned rugs, you can't beat a traditional style. This Afghan Khan or Khal Mohammadi (as the design is mainly known) rug was made by a well-known yarn dyer who developed this unique, rich mahogany/reddish brown color. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Elsie Striped 100% Wool Rug £329.99 at La Redoute Size: 160 x 230cm When it comes to decorating with color, I tend to err on the side of caution, but I feel like I could build an entire room around this palette. Rich, velvety chocolate with a pop of cool cobalt blue feels so 2025. And this pattern? Perfection.

Pattern: Plaid

Checks will always be iconic, but Livingetc's design writer Olivia Wolfe recently wrote about how the plaid rug trend is the refreshing new way to do the timeless style in 2025, and I couldn't agree more.

Anthropologie Hand-Tufted Hoxton Rug £477.50 at Anthropologie Size: 152 x 244cm Fun yet well-formed, this hand-tufted plaid-patterned rug ticks a lot of boxes for me. The colors feel earthy but still vibrant, and while the pattern feels almost like an optical illusion, it is sure to create a moment of emphasis in your space. John Lewis Betula Checkerboard Rug £150 at John Lewis Size: 180 x 120cm Another more timeless play on the checkerboard trend, this more neutral patterned rug is one for the minimalists out there. Done in a flat-woven style, it will let your other furniture sing — I'm thinking a statement sofa or colored coffee table. Anthropologie Matilda Goad & Co. Tufted Plaid Rug £498 at Anthropologie Size: 152 x 244cm Are we over scallop-edged decor, yet? Not quite. Especially once I saw this plaid-patterned rug by Matilda Goad. The lavender and green combination on the natural jute fibers feels surprising, but so pretty. Sold.

Fabric: Flatweaves

In the never-ending toss-up between tufted vs flat-woven rugs, in 2025, it seems that the slimmer, sleeker style is taking the top spot. And when it comes to patterns, the options here are plentiful.

MADE.COM Natural Wilson Jute Rug £136.50 at Next UK Size: 140 x 200cm This feels like a good option for those of us with a pattern phobia, a nice easy way in. There's nothing quite as classic as a jute rug, but add a colorful striped trim and you've got yourself a looker. (And an affordable one at that.) Ruggable La Joie Natural Multicolour Flatwoven Rug £349 at Ruggable UK Size: 150 x 215cm This whimsically patterned rug reminds me of a modern-day tapestry, or the many murals I'm seeing everywhere in interiors right now — but for your floors. If you're looking for a true work of art, this patterned rug is the pick. Anthropologie Flatwoven Mirage Jute Rug £898 at Anthropologie Size: 244 x 305cm Further proof that pattern doesn't have to be over-the-top. This flat-woven jute rug feels plenty interesting enough, but not so much that it will date anytime soon. And while it's pricier than some of the other options, it's quite a big area rug.

Shape: Irregular

By far one of the biggest rug trends in 2025 has been the shift away from standard shapes. Now, we're embracing all sorts of silhouettes, whether that's organic blobs or, one of my favorites, quirky cut-out rugs.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jubi Orange Blossom Square Hand Tufted Wool Rug £321 at Jubi Size: 90 x 90cm While smaller in size, this quirky-shaped rug would be perfect for those transitional spaces in your home — the front entryway, stair landings, small hallways. Hand-tufted and made in a range of different colorways, it's creative enough to draw attention to areas that don't always get it. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Rohana 100% Wool Rug £329.99 at La Redoute Size: 160 x 230cm Another attention-grabber, this striped rug has an almost trompe-l'œil-like effect, which is sure to make a statement in any room. I'm particularly drawn to the colors and how it's an irregular shape, but it will still sit neatly in a square-shaped setup. Broste Copenhagen Koi Rug in Black-Beige £165 at Nordic Nest Size: 97 x 130cm Again, a smaller sized-rug, but perfect for transitional, in-between spaces. With a pattern of a koi fish, I could even see a few of these neutral-toned rugs 'swimming' down a long hallway. You brave enough?

Mood: Modern Retro

In case you've been living under a rock (or rug?), the 70s are back when it comes to interior design in 2025. But this time, 'modern retro' is less shag and lava lamps, and more welcoming, warm textures and colors.

Anthropologie Hand-Tufted Sculpted Daisy Wool Rug £598 at Anthropologie Size: 152 x 244cm Okay, maybe this is the perfect rug for the pattern-phobes. Blink and you might miss it, but the embossed floral patterns and rich green colorway give a modern retro vibe that also feels perfect for 2025. Urban Outfitters Mono Wave £125 at Urban Outfitters Size: 152 x 213cm A little bit groovy, but still good-looking, this monochrome wavy-patterned rug is the perfect way to blend a bit of 70s style with the latest interior design trends. Plus the subtle tufting and fringe trim — it's all in the details. Livabliss Scandi Checkered High Pile Checkered Area Rug £109 at H&M (US) Size: 200 x 275cm And of course, no patterned rug round-up would be complete without a classic checkerboard style. But this one, with its shaggy high pile and caramel-chocolate color, feels effortless now, while still honoring the best bits of the past.

Got this far without finding a patterned rug that's perfect for your space? We've put together the ultimate guide on where to buy rugs, which will hopefully make finding a rug style that suits your style so much easier.