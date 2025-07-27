For People With Main Character Energy, Only — 15 Boldly Patterned Rugs That Tap Into All the Biggest Trends Right Now
Whether you want to align with the latest color, fabric, print, shape, or mood of the moment, I've found a patterned rug to do it
As the 1998 film, The Big Lebowski, famously quipped: "That rug really tied the room together." And they do. Rugs can anchor a space, inspire a palette, and soften the appearance of hard lines and solid surfaces. But all those possibilities make choosing the right style a risky business.
My advice? Pick a patterned rug that loosely ties in with the latest trends. Not too closely that it will quickly date, but just enough to ensure it feels design-led. In my opinion, the best rugs double as a work of art in your space, and what better way to do it than with a bold, bright, beautiful pattern.
So, whether it's tapping into the latest color, fabric, print, shape, or mood of the moment, if you're on the hunt for a piece that'll tie your whole room together, these are the patterned rugs I'd recommend adding to your cart.
Color: Cherry-Chocolate
There have been a few defining color trends in 2025 so far, but while butter yellow is better left off the floor, a deep, chocolate-y oxblood color works perfectly as a rug trend.
Size: 180 x 120cm
The light blue and brown color trend comes together perfectly in this crosshatched patterned rug. Linear yet organic, it will help create structure wherever it's paired. As with a pretty subdued palette, it feels like a nice step into pattern.
Size: 185 x 125cm
When it comes to patterned rugs, you can't beat a traditional style. This Afghan Khan or Khal Mohammadi (as the design is mainly known) rug was made by a well-known yarn dyer who developed this unique, rich mahogany/reddish brown color.
Size: 160 x 230cm
When it comes to decorating with color, I tend to err on the side of caution, but I feel like I could build an entire room around this palette. Rich, velvety chocolate with a pop of cool cobalt blue feels so 2025. And this pattern? Perfection.
Pattern: Plaid
Checks will always be iconic, but Livingetc's design writer Olivia Wolfe recently wrote about how the plaid rug trend is the refreshing new way to do the timeless style in 2025, and I couldn't agree more.
Size: 152 x 244cm
Fun yet well-formed, this hand-tufted plaid-patterned rug ticks a lot of boxes for me. The colors feel earthy but still vibrant, and while the pattern feels almost like an optical illusion, it is sure to create a moment of emphasis in your space.
Size: 152 x 244cm
Are we over scallop-edged decor, yet? Not quite. Especially once I saw this plaid-patterned rug by Matilda Goad. The lavender and green combination on the natural jute fibers feels surprising, but so pretty. Sold.
Fabric: Flatweaves
In the never-ending toss-up between tufted vs flat-woven rugs, in 2025, it seems that the slimmer, sleeker style is taking the top spot. And when it comes to patterns, the options here are plentiful.
Size: 244 x 305cm
Further proof that pattern doesn't have to be over-the-top. This flat-woven jute rug feels plenty interesting enough, but not so much that it will date anytime soon. And while it's pricier than some of the other options, it's quite a big area rug.
Shape: Irregular
By far one of the biggest rug trends in 2025 has been the shift away from standard shapes. Now, we're embracing all sorts of silhouettes, whether that's organic blobs or, one of my favorites, quirky cut-out rugs.
Size: 90 x 90cm
While smaller in size, this quirky-shaped rug would be perfect for those transitional spaces in your home — the front entryway, stair landings, small hallways. Hand-tufted and made in a range of different colorways, it's creative enough to draw attention to areas that don't always get it.
Size: 160 x 230cm
Another attention-grabber, this striped rug has an almost trompe-l'œil-like effect, which is sure to make a statement in any room. I'm particularly drawn to the colors and how it's an irregular shape, but it will still sit neatly in a square-shaped setup.
Mood: Modern Retro
In case you've been living under a rock (or rug?), the 70s are back when it comes to interior design in 2025. But this time, 'modern retro' is less shag and lava lamps, and more welcoming, warm textures and colors.
Size: 152 x 213cm
A little bit groovy, but still good-looking, this monochrome wavy-patterned rug is the perfect way to blend a bit of 70s style with the latest interior design trends. Plus the subtle tufting and fringe trim — it's all in the details.
Size: 200 x 275cm
And of course, no patterned rug round-up would be complete without a classic checkerboard style. But this one, with its shaggy high pile and caramel-chocolate color, feels effortless now, while still honoring the best bits of the past.
Got this far without finding a patterned rug that's perfect for your space? We've put together the ultimate guide on where to buy rugs, which will hopefully make finding a rug style that suits your style so much easier.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.