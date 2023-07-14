I shop for a living and I’m seeing scallop-edged decor everywhere right now - so I rounded up my favorites just for you

Reminiscent of waves and seashells, it’s no wonder that scallop-edged decor is everywhere this summer. The style feels both timeless and on-trend at the same time – perfect for if you’re keen to give your home a refresh for summer but still want pieces that’ll carry you through to next year and beyond.

The best home decor websites offer a combination of modern and timeless takes on the trend. So whether you stick to a classic natural feel with stoneware and soft linens or prefer a modern take on the style with bright pops of color and oversized designs, there’s sure to be a way to make the wavy decor trend work for your unique style. I’m personally obsessed with scallop decor and am seeing it everywhere right now, so I’ve collated a list of the best designs available for you to browse through.

12 scalloped decor pieces to buy today

