I shop for a living and I’m seeing scallop-edged decor everywhere right now - so I rounded up my favorites just for you

Wavy decor is reigning supreme in home stores right now and I’m obsessed, so I’ve selected the best styles for you to shop for yourself

vase, pinch bowls and marble tray
(Image credit: Nordstrom, Terrain, Anthropologie)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
Reminiscent of waves and seashells, it’s no wonder that scallop-edged decor is everywhere this summer. The style feels both timeless and on-trend at the same time – perfect for if you’re keen to give your home a refresh for summer but still want pieces that’ll carry you through to next year and beyond.

The best home decor websites offer a combination of modern and timeless takes on the trend. So whether you stick to a classic natural feel with stoneware and soft linens or prefer a modern take on the style with bright pops of color and oversized designs, there’s sure to be a way to make the wavy decor trend work for your unique style. I’m personally obsessed with scallop decor and am seeing it everywhere right now, so I’ve collated a list of the best designs available for you to browse through.

12 scalloped decor pieces to buy today 

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

4 green scalloped place mats
Scalloped linen placemats

Incorporating three of our favorite summer decor trends: green tones, linen, and scalloped edging, these placemats will make a chic addition to your dinner table.

two scalloped dinner plates on a table
Scalloped ceramic plate

And if you wanted to go all-out with the scalloped place settings, this ceramic dinner plate comes in a few complementary shades to add an elegant pop of color. 

three pinch bowls stacked
Scallop edge pinch bowls

I adore the neutral, matte finish on these charming little pinch bowls. Use them to display your herbs, spices and seasonings.

cream shower curtain over a freestanding bath
Maeve Ernestine scallop edge shower curtain

The scalloped edge makes this shower curtain feel infinitely more luxe while maintaining a minimalist feel.

wavy floor mirror in a neutral living room
Cushioned wavy floor mirror

This full-length arched mirror is sure to make a statement in your bedroom or hallway! The wavy cushioned fabric design gives it a luxurious-yet-modern feel. 

marble scallop edged tray
Marble scalloped tray

This marble tray is the perfect luxe addition to your vanity or side table. The textured scallop edge is probably the most reminiscent of the shell's natural form.

round jute rug with a pink scalloped border
Scalloped jute rug

You don't have to stick to neutral tones – I adore the on-trend Barbie-pink border on this statement jute rug.

pink beach towel with a red wavy border
Wavy-edged beach towel

If this reversible beach towel doesn't scream 'summer elegance' to you then I don't know what will. The wavy color-contrast borders make it feel really elevated.

green beach umbrella with a scallop-edge border
Wavy-edged beach umbrella

While we're on the subject of outdoor-friendly products, this umbrella makes the ideal summery addition to your backyard or patio.

cream ceramic vase with wavy handles
Verso handled vase

The curvy handles on this sleek ceramic vase offer a different take on the wavy decor style. I love the contrast between the traditional and playful details.

white table lamp with a wiggle base on a bedside table
Alora table lamp

The wavy base detail makes this otherwise simple lamp design feel quite unique. Display it on your bedside table for a playfully modern look.

black deep-fill tray with a vase of flowers on top
Evans black wood coffee tray

Last but certainly not least is this deeply luxurious teak wood coffee tray. The hand-sculpted design is food safe, so it can be used for serving as well as display purposes.

Why are scallops trending in design?

Scalloped detail refers to designs that replicate the naturally wavy shape of the edge of a scallop shell. From table linen and crockery to statement mirrors, the versatile style is used by interior designers to add dimension and texture to an overall aesthetic. 

A nod to the coastal decor interior design trend that reigns supreme over summer, scalloped detailing adds a charming touch to your home accessories while still maintaining a timeless feel – because nobody wants to invest in a homeware trend that won’t still feel relevant next year!

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

