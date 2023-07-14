I shop for a living and I’m seeing scallop-edged decor everywhere right now - so I rounded up my favorites just for you
Wavy decor is reigning supreme in home stores right now and I’m obsessed, so I’ve selected the best styles for you to shop for yourself
Reminiscent of waves and seashells, it’s no wonder that scallop-edged decor is everywhere this summer. The style feels both timeless and on-trend at the same time – perfect for if you’re keen to give your home a refresh for summer but still want pieces that’ll carry you through to next year and beyond.
The best home decor websites offer a combination of modern and timeless takes on the trend. So whether you stick to a classic natural feel with stoneware and soft linens or prefer a modern take on the style with bright pops of color and oversized designs, there’s sure to be a way to make the wavy decor trend work for your unique style. I’m personally obsessed with scallop decor and am seeing it everywhere right now, so I’ve collated a list of the best designs available for you to browse through.
12 scalloped decor pieces to buy today
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Incorporating three of our favorite summer decor trends: green tones, linen, and scalloped edging, these placemats will make a chic addition to your dinner table.
And if you wanted to go all-out with the scalloped place settings, this ceramic dinner plate comes in a few complementary shades to add an elegant pop of color.
I adore the neutral, matte finish on these charming little pinch bowls. Use them to display your herbs, spices and seasonings.
The scalloped edge makes this shower curtain feel infinitely more luxe while maintaining a minimalist feel.
This full-length arched mirror is sure to make a statement in your bedroom or hallway! The wavy cushioned fabric design gives it a luxurious-yet-modern feel.
This marble tray is the perfect luxe addition to your vanity or side table. The textured scallop edge is probably the most reminiscent of the shell's natural form.
You don't have to stick to neutral tones – I adore the on-trend Barbie-pink border on this statement jute rug.
If this reversible beach towel doesn't scream 'summer elegance' to you then I don't know what will. The wavy color-contrast borders make it feel really elevated.
While we're on the subject of outdoor-friendly products, this umbrella makes the ideal summery addition to your backyard or patio.
The curvy handles on this sleek ceramic vase offer a different take on the wavy decor style. I love the contrast between the traditional and playful details.
The wavy base detail makes this otherwise simple lamp design feel quite unique. Display it on your bedside table for a playfully modern look.
Why are scallops trending in design?
Scalloped detail refers to designs that replicate the naturally wavy shape of the edge of a scallop shell. From table linen and crockery to statement mirrors, the versatile style is used by interior designers to add dimension and texture to an overall aesthetic.
A nod to the coastal decor interior design trend that reigns supreme over summer, scalloped detailing adds a charming touch to your home accessories while still maintaining a timeless feel – because nobody wants to invest in a homeware trend that won’t still feel relevant next year!
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
Don't just go for the default! These stylish alternatives to solid kitchen doors will make your kitchen feel more spacious
If solid cabinets doors are making your small kitchen feel closed-in, try opting for one of these choices instead
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
This Kelly Wearstler-designed cocktail bar is a masterclass in the most modern way to decorate with wallpaper
The designer’s cocktail lounge design is a lesson in using wallpaper pattern-drenching in the most impactful way
By Raluca Racasan • Published
-
Where can I find extra large planters for trees? Plus, how to decide on the right size to buy
Listen up for where find the perfect planters and expert tips on what to look out for
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
Give your bedroom a Minimaluxe makeover with these beautiful decor buys that will bring a calming aesthetic
Minimaluxe is the luxury trend we all want a slice of in our bedrooms – our shopping editor helps you get the look
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
What's the best nightstand for a small bedroom? Our shopping editor's picks that show size is no obstacle to style
These 9 nightstands are perfect for even the smallest of bedrooms, and they're unapologetically stylish, too
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Some of our favorite interiors brands have released "Barbie" collections - turns out ‘Dreamhouse’ decor is surprisingly chic
Even if you're not ready to fully embrace the Barbiecore aesthetic, these brand collabs give a nod to nostalgia with chic homeware pieces
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
'It's an easy upgrade for your home's first impression' – this timeless front door hardware will elevate your curb appeal
Upgrade your front door with these simple hardware accessories to buy now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
10 effortlessly chic pieces of coffee table decor you’d never guess were from Amazon
From vases to incense holders, check out these ways to adorn your coffee table, inspired by our favorite new design trend
By Amy McArdle • Published
-
Anthropologie just released a new collab with one of our favorite designers – and it masters the organic modern trend
These functional furniture items are perfect for stylish, small-space living
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
What is the best bed linen for summer? These 3 materials will help you keep your cool at night, even in the summer heat
These types of bed linen will help you stay cool at night, even during heatwaves
By Oonagh Turner • Published