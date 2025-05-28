This Ain't Your Grandmother's Old Silverware Collection — Shop the Fresh Serveware Style Your Summer Soirée Deserves

Because why settle for a basic white serving dish when you could have a sleek, silver, seaside-inspired platter?

a collection of various serveware products in a silver finish
Summer-themed serveware is a thoughtful detail that'll enhance your tablescape in the warm weather months.
(Image credit: Saks)
Devin Toolen's avatar
By
published
in Features

It's official: the season of hosting is upon us again. And while you may have stocked up on stylish serveware for the festive season just gone, let's be honest — that Christmas tree-shaped platter ain't going to cut it for a June dinner party.

This summer, your table deserves something special, and something special I've found. Channeling the chrome trend that's been dominating the world of design, it's high time we give silverware a stylish update. And what screams summer more than a nautical twist?

From elegant seashell-inspired decor to rope-accented platters and even serving trays that nod to sailboat motifs, I've found pieces that feel so perfectly fitting for a summertime soirée. Plus, they're sure to get your guests talking — compliments, of course. Below, find six pieces of shiny seaside-inspired serveware to shop from Saks.

silver platter shaped like a scallop shell
Mariposa
Seaside Sea Scallop Shell Platter

This stunning silver platter is made to look just like a scallop shell — with groves, ridges, and all. It measures about 9" long and 8.5" wide, and features a slight divot in the center which makes this platter perfect for serving dip, hummus, or sauces. The design itself is fabricated with recycled aluminum, making it a strong choice for tableware.

silver platter with a silver sailboat standing in the center
Mariposa
Sailboat Platter

I love the simple elegance of this platter — it's as if the sailboat is floating on a sea of silver water. Its size measures to 14" long and 11" wide, so it could easily become a platter for mixed cheeses, desserts, or other bites. I'd even consider styling this platter as an entryway catchall that greets you with an image of the ocean every time you enter your home.

silver platter in the shape of a nautilus shell
Mariposa
Nautilus Shell Sauce Dish

Not only do I love the grooves of this platter, but its shape? So unique and effortlessly elegant. It's inspired by a nautilus shell with its intricate textural details and coiled outward spiral. Use this recycled aluminum dish to hold sauces or condiments, or even consider it as a side plate.

silver platter shaped like a pickleball platter
Mariposa
Sporting Life Pickleball Paddle Engravable Server

Aside from swimming in the ocean, one of my favorite summer activities has to be playing paddle. This serving dish is inspired by the paddle itself, and could become the statement piece of your summer table decor. Use it to hold snacks or desserts, and thanks to its convenient handle, you can easily bring this server from the kitchen to the dining table.

silver platter made to look like rope
Mariposa
High Seas Rope Handled Large Oval Tray

Now this is a serving tray. With a large, flat surface intricately designed to mimic a coiled rope, this server brings the nautical charm of summertime right to your table. It's made from a durable aluminum with a sleek silver finish that makes it stand out. Plus, this tray conveniently has two handles for easy serving. When not in use, rest this tray on top of your living room ottoman for a chic accent.

silver platter shaped like a starfish
Mariposa
Seaside Starfish Dip Dish

This dip dish looks just like a starfish in all of its beauty. It features a subtle texture on its aluminum surface, imitating that of a real starfish. Measuring at 8" by 8.85", this dish could become a stylish surface on which to place dips or sauces.

But perhaps 'seaside' isn't the theme you're going for this summer. Don't worry — I've found some equally stylish inland-inspired silver serveware styles for you, too.

silver dish shaped like a woven basket
Mariposa
Woven Basket Nut Dish

Why settle for any old bowl when you could have a stylish basket to hold your snacks? This style is just like the basket you carry to your garden to collect vegetables, except it's super small, and made of aluminum with a shiny silver finish. It's the perfect piece of summer themed serveware for a high season party.

set of two salad servers with unique flower-like shapes
Mariposa
Garden Party Sunflower & Cosmos Salad Servers

Even the most basic home decor pieces deserve to look pretty. Take these salad servers, for instance. Sure, they're a really simple and somewhat unimportant utensil, but their flower-like shape makes them so much more interesting. Your guests will appreciate your attention to detail if you bring these out to serve a salad.

white platter with silver detailing

Mariposa
Cosmos Sauce Dish

This stylish sauce dish is made to resemble the flowers you have in your garden. It's made from enamel, but features an elegant silver rim and silver detailing in the center for some extra shine. It's petite in size at 7" by 7", but its concave shape allows ample room for snacks or dip. This dish could certainly make your table decor bloom with style this summer.

Whether you're all about coastal decor ideas, or you're drawn to more nature-inspired motifs found in the garden, you can't deny that this serveware just screams summertime hosting.

One things for sure: silverware has never looked so good.

Devin Toolen
Devin Toolen
Style Editor

Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.

After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.

After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸