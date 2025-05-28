This Ain't Your Grandmother's Old Silverware Collection — Shop the Fresh Serveware Style Your Summer Soirée Deserves

It's official: the season of hosting is upon us again. And while you may have stocked up on stylish serveware for the festive season just gone, let's be honest — that Christmas tree-shaped platter ain't going to cut it for a June dinner party.

This summer, your table deserves something special, and something special I've found. Channeling the chrome trend that's been dominating the world of design, it's high time we give silverware a stylish update. And what screams summer more than a nautical twist?

From elegant seashell-inspired decor to rope-accented platters and even serving trays that nod to sailboat motifs, I've found pieces that feel so perfectly fitting for a summertime soirée. Plus, they're sure to get your guests talking — compliments, of course. Below, find six pieces of shiny seaside-inspired serveware to shop from Saks.

Mariposa Seaside Sea Scallop Shell Platter $89 at Saks Fifth Avenue This stunning silver platter is made to look just like a scallop shell — with groves, ridges, and all. It measures about 9" long and 8.5" wide, and features a slight divot in the center which makes this platter perfect for serving dip, hummus, or sauces. The design itself is fabricated with recycled aluminum, making it a strong choice for tableware. Mariposa Sailboat Platter $198 at Saks Fifth Avenue I love the simple elegance of this platter — it's as if the sailboat is floating on a sea of silver water. Its size measures to 14" long and 11" wide, so it could easily become a platter for mixed cheeses, desserts, or other bites. I'd even consider styling this platter as an entryway catchall that greets you with an image of the ocean every time you enter your home. Mariposa Nautilus Shell Sauce Dish $62 at Saks Fifth Avenue Not only do I love the grooves of this platter, but its shape? So unique and effortlessly elegant. It's inspired by a nautilus shell with its intricate textural details and coiled outward spiral. Use this recycled aluminum dish to hold sauces or condiments, or even consider it as a side plate. Mariposa Sporting Life Pickleball Paddle Engravable Server $132 at Saks Fifth Avenue Aside from swimming in the ocean, one of my favorite summer activities has to be playing paddle. This serving dish is inspired by the paddle itself, and could become the statement piece of your summer table decor. Use it to hold snacks or desserts, and thanks to its convenient handle, you can easily bring this server from the kitchen to the dining table. Mariposa High Seas Rope Handled Large Oval Tray $320 at Saks Fifth Avenue Now this is a serving tray. With a large, flat surface intricately designed to mimic a coiled rope, this server brings the nautical charm of summertime right to your table. It's made from a durable aluminum with a sleek silver finish that makes it stand out. Plus, this tray conveniently has two handles for easy serving. When not in use, rest this tray on top of your living room ottoman for a chic accent. Mariposa Seaside Starfish Dip Dish $59 at Saks Fifth Avenue This dip dish looks just like a starfish in all of its beauty. It features a subtle texture on its aluminum surface, imitating that of a real starfish. Measuring at 8" by 8.85", this dish could become a stylish surface on which to place dips or sauces.

But perhaps 'seaside' isn't the theme you're going for this summer. Don't worry — I've found some equally stylish inland-inspired silver serveware styles for you, too.

Mariposa Woven Basket Nut Dish $89 at Saks Fifth Avenue Why settle for any old bowl when you could have a stylish basket to hold your snacks? This style is just like the basket you carry to your garden to collect vegetables, except it's super small, and made of aluminum with a shiny silver finish. It's the perfect piece of summer themed serveware for a high season party. Mariposa Garden Party Sunflower & Cosmos Salad Servers $59 at Saks Fifth Avenue Even the most basic home decor pieces deserve to look pretty. Take these salad servers, for instance. Sure, they're a really simple and somewhat unimportant utensil, but their flower-like shape makes them so much more interesting. Your guests will appreciate your attention to detail if you bring these out to serve a salad. Mariposa Cosmos Sauce Dish $72 at Saks Fifth Avenue This stylish sauce dish is made to resemble the flowers you have in your garden. It's made from enamel, but features an elegant silver rim and silver detailing in the center for some extra shine. It's petite in size at 7" by 7", but its concave shape allows ample room for snacks or dip. This dish could certainly make your table decor bloom with style this summer.

Whether you're all about coastal decor ideas, or you're drawn to more nature-inspired motifs found in the garden, you can't deny that this serveware just screams summertime hosting.

One things for sure: silverware has never looked so good.