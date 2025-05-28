This Ain't Your Grandmother's Old Silverware Collection — Shop the Fresh Serveware Style Your Summer Soirée Deserves
Because why settle for a basic white serving dish when you could have a sleek, silver, seaside-inspired platter?
It's official: the season of hosting is upon us again. And while you may have stocked up on stylish serveware for the festive season just gone, let's be honest — that Christmas tree-shaped platter ain't going to cut it for a June dinner party.
This summer, your table deserves something special, and something special I've found. Channeling the chrome trend that's been dominating the world of design, it's high time we give silverware a stylish update. And what screams summer more than a nautical twist?
From elegant seashell-inspired decor to rope-accented platters and even serving trays that nod to sailboat motifs, I've found pieces that feel so perfectly fitting for a summertime soirée. Plus, they're sure to get your guests talking — compliments, of course. Below, find six pieces of shiny seaside-inspired serveware to shop from Saks.
This stunning silver platter is made to look just like a scallop shell — with groves, ridges, and all. It measures about 9" long and 8.5" wide, and features a slight divot in the center which makes this platter perfect for serving dip, hummus, or sauces. The design itself is fabricated with recycled aluminum, making it a strong choice for tableware.
I love the simple elegance of this platter — it's as if the sailboat is floating on a sea of silver water. Its size measures to 14" long and 11" wide, so it could easily become a platter for mixed cheeses, desserts, or other bites. I'd even consider styling this platter as an entryway catchall that greets you with an image of the ocean every time you enter your home.
Not only do I love the grooves of this platter, but its shape? So unique and effortlessly elegant. It's inspired by a nautilus shell with its intricate textural details and coiled outward spiral. Use this recycled aluminum dish to hold sauces or condiments, or even consider it as a side plate.
Aside from swimming in the ocean, one of my favorite summer activities has to be playing paddle. This serving dish is inspired by the paddle itself, and could become the statement piece of your summer table decor. Use it to hold snacks or desserts, and thanks to its convenient handle, you can easily bring this server from the kitchen to the dining table.
Now this is a serving tray. With a large, flat surface intricately designed to mimic a coiled rope, this server brings the nautical charm of summertime right to your table. It's made from a durable aluminum with a sleek silver finish that makes it stand out. Plus, this tray conveniently has two handles for easy serving. When not in use, rest this tray on top of your living room ottoman for a chic accent.
But perhaps 'seaside' isn't the theme you're going for this summer. Don't worry — I've found some equally stylish inland-inspired silver serveware styles for you, too.
Why settle for any old bowl when you could have a stylish basket to hold your snacks? This style is just like the basket you carry to your garden to collect vegetables, except it's super small, and made of aluminum with a shiny silver finish. It's the perfect piece of summer themed serveware for a high season party.
Even the most basic home decor pieces deserve to look pretty. Take these salad servers, for instance. Sure, they're a really simple and somewhat unimportant utensil, but their flower-like shape makes them so much more interesting. Your guests will appreciate your attention to detail if you bring these out to serve a salad.
This stylish sauce dish is made to resemble the flowers you have in your garden. It's made from enamel, but features an elegant silver rim and silver detailing in the center for some extra shine. It's petite in size at 7" by 7", but its concave shape allows ample room for snacks or dip. This dish could certainly make your table decor bloom with style this summer.
Whether you're all about coastal decor ideas, or you're drawn to more nature-inspired motifs found in the garden, you can't deny that this serveware just screams summertime hosting.
One things for sure: silverware has never looked so good.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
I Put Bed Threads Luxury Flax Linen Bed Sheets Through Their Paces — Here's How They Faired Against the Competition
This Australian bedding brand is a relatively new arrival to the UK, but can it compete with other luxury sheet makers?
-
I'm a Color Expert, and Here's Why I Think Earthy Color Palettes Always Feel At Home
Whether you live in a period home, a new build, or a cozy flat, these hues create a sense of calm and cohesion
-
Garden Accessories Don’t Have to Be Ugly — These 9 Surprisingly Chic Finds are Proof
These gorgeous buys are stylish enough to convince anyone to pick up this green hobby
-
We Gave an Interior Designer $100 to Spend at Walmart, and She Found Some Shockingly Stylish Homewares to Shop
If you know what to look for, you'd be surprised how far your budget can stretch...
-
Lunya's New Bedding May Be Made From Wood, but It Might Also Be the Softest Set You’ll Ever Sleep On
You know Lunya for its silk sets — but this new collection, a decade in the making, redefines sustainable bedding with a fabric you’ll want to feel to believe
-
Lemon Spritzes, Nancy Meyers, and a New Era of Hosting — 'Gen Z’s Martha Stewart' Shares Her Essentials for a Non-Fussy Spring Soirée
Hosting, but make it a little bit grandma, a little bit limoncello. Gen Z is staying in — and Kenzie Elizabeth’s making the case for comfort, citrus, and connection
-
I'm a Stylist, and I Think Lulu & Georgia Has the Very Best Outdoor Throw Pillows This Year — They're on Sale for Memorial Day
Get your garden ready for hosting with an array of stylish and practical outdoor pillows from one of our favorite retailers
-
Joanna Gaines Took This Vintage-Style Dinnerware Home From Her Latest Collection — Now, It's on Sale for Memorial Day
Call me crazy, but this plate's dainty green trim and speckled finish has me dreaming of a rustic dinner party in a rural meadow full of wispy grass...
-
This Reclining Outdoor Lounger Has a Genius Built-In Sun Shade, and Surprisingly Cool Safari-Style Aesthetic
Sun-safe and super stylish — this reclining outdoor chair is going straight in my shopping cart
-
Step On It — The 12 Best Rugs Are the Style Zeitgeist (Underfoot)
Want to know what the culture looks like right now? This edit of 2025’s best rugs offers a bird’s-eye view of the current state of style