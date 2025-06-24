10 Summer Table Decor Ideas to Bring the Joys of the Season to Your Dining Setting

Curated table settings and thoughtful tablescapes that celebrate the season are becoming a real trend among the style-forward. Impressing your guests is all in the finer details of your summer table decor ideas — the linens and materials, the choice of tablecloth, the floral touches, and decor that reflect the bounty of the warmer months.

Unlike fall and winter, summer table decor ideas are all about going big with patterns and colors. "Don’t save anything for best — our ethos is to use what you love every day, so bring out your Murano glassware, most-loved linens and hand-painted ceramics to elevate even the simplest of meals," recommends tableware and homeware designer, Rebecca Udall.

We've spoken to designers to find out their top summer decor ideas to help you lift your dining table and get you top marks for summertime hosting. Here's what they shared.

1. Introduce Zesty Citrus Motifs

Here's an example of a simple yet stylish table setting with complementary colors of lemon yellow, brown, and cream. (Image credit: Rebecca Udall

A bit of Vitamin C can do just as many wonders for your summer table decor ideas as it does for your mood. "Incorporating fresh herbs, citrus, and wildflowers adds simple yet elevated sensory details that connect your guests to the beauty of the season and the outside summer growth all around us," explains Claudia Roth, founder and principal designer at Claudia Allegra Interiors.

But it doesn't stop with just fruit. "Create a vibrant summer tablescape using other fresh fruit and vegetables as décor," adds Courtney Murray, co-owner of tabletop rental and design service, Spoon + Salt. "Arrange colorful produce like cherry tomatoes, lemons, and peaches in low bowls or scatter them with herbs down the center of the table to mimic a natural table runner."

2. Mix-and-Match Colors and Prints

Bright citrus and colorful flowers come together to create whimsical displays that feel utterly summer. (Image credit: Clementine Cottage. Design: The Spoon and Salt)

Summer is all about color and frivolity, so embrace the mix-and-match look with pattern-on-pattern and be brave with bold shades that contrast in tone. The result makes for more fun and eclectic summer table decor ideas.

"Choose a unifying color palette to keep the look cohesive and mix on top," recommends Courtney. "We like to mix bold florals with subtle stripes or geometric prints, balancing the scale between large patterns and smaller prints."

"I love to keep things mixed, bringing in light textiles, woven textures, playful prints, fresh florals, and lush greenery to refresh a table that feels welcoming for guests all summer long," adds designer Shea McGee from Studio McGee.

It's a good idea to play with height, too, for a fun and joyful aesthetic, building up with tall and colorful stems, bouquets, and candles, which all draw the eye upwards.

3. Create a Mediterranean Herb Garden Aesthetic

An eclectic mismatch of flowers creates a summer garden party feel, paired with the simple place setting, the eyes are drawn to the beautiful floral decorations. (Image credit: Caroline Borg Interiors)

For a more rustic, modern farmhouse dining aesthetic, potted herbs are a summer table decor idea that drives the holiday vibe. "Mint, thyme, and rosemary smell fabulous and terracotta pots add a garden-to-table feel," says Alice Herbert from tablescaping service and stylists, Lay London.

Other plants and herbs that would work include basil and oregano, which both also offer guests a practical option to break off their favorite herb to garnish their dish.

In this instance, stylist and designer Caroline Borg used an old milk carton as a container for her plants. "Herbs bring a fresh and fragrant scent to the table, and I also love to add a bit of rustic, Mediterranean charm to the summer setting," she says. Vintage chopped tomato tins can also work for that charming homemade feel.

Rockett St George Passata Tin Set £12 tomato tins Plant Mediterranean herbs in your passata tin for a look that is inspired by an Italian farmhouse dinner table.

Alice Herbert Tablescaping Expert and Stylist Alice Herbert founded LAY London with the intention to make magic through thoughtful design and tablescaping. She works on everything from private events to corporate projects, home styling to brand activations.

4. Bring in Warming Natural Materials

Monochromatic fabrics with matching materials in cutlery and crockery cohesively combine a chic, simple, and modern touch, whilst adding a stunning flush of color. (Image credit: Rebecca Udall)

For more minimalist dining rooms this summer, natural textures are a must. Rattan vases, woven placemats, napkin rings in natural materials, and linens drive a casual aesthetic and can be elevated in the evening with tall candles and napkin bows. Using natural materials helps bring the outdoors in and introduces a more calming scheme.

"Incorporate rattan as trays, placemats, and tableware to bring a sense of natural warmth and relaxed texture," recommends Claudia Roth. "This organic element can feel both formal and approachable when paired with your favorite plate set and glassware."

In the example above, by designer Rebecca Udall, bamboo cutlery and rattan placemats bring warmth and texture to a summer table decor idea. "We opted for woven placemats for a convivial, relaxed feel and use serving ware including platters and serving bowls for fuss-free, casual dining. Cutlery that has acrylic or wooden handles has the added practical benefit as they don’t warm up in the heat, too."

5. Incorporate a Seaside Theme

This stunning coastal table styling immediately transports you to a Mediterranean dinner in the sunset. (Image credit: Caroline Borg)

Nothing says summer table decor ideas quite like the seaside, so take your cues from the beach with coastal decor that incorporates shells and other oceanic motifs.

This setting, from Caroling Borg, features a subtle shell print on the ceramic plates, but you could also add shells scattered along the table, too. "The shell aesthetic brings a soft, coastal feel," says Caroline. "With its soft, curved forms and muted, chalky tones, it creates an atmosphere that feels both serene and subtly decorative — like a quiet nod to nature."

When in doubt, blue is always a winning color palette to play with, and helps drive that beachy look. "A coastal holiday scheme of blue, white, and a dash of citrus is perfect for dining under the sun," adds Alice. Think soft chambray, crisp ivory, and sage green.

Caroline Borg Social Links Navigation Stylist and designer Photographer and stylist, Caroline specialises in interiors, food and fashion. Based in Stockholm she has her own studio in the suburb Gamla Enskede, located in an old villa from 1908.

6. Always Add Candles

Keeping colors simple leaves room for intricate detail, exquisitely demonstrated here by the floral and candle centerpieces and bespoke embroidered napkins. (Image credit: LAY London)

Candles are a summer table decor must-have. There are so many colors and styles to choose from, including swirling silhouettes and more traditional taper candles. They add height, drama, and ambience to any table, and can help make your dinner party feel like an occasion.

"This summer, consider mixing various tapered candle stick holders and vases in different sizes, colors, and shapes with florals or greenery on your summer table," says Claudia. "The mix of different colors and heights will add immense visual interest, and candlelight adds an intimate feel to any late-night summer dinner party."

For designer Ellie Mroz, lighting is one of the most important elements of any outdoor table setting idea. "Group hurricane lanterns of varying heights (metal, rattan, or antique brass finishes work) around seating areas," she suggests. "Flameless candles and solar options create a no-fuss summer glow."

H&M 6-pack taper candles £14.50 at H&M (US) Try this set of six taper candles in different styles and spirals for a variety of textures.

7. Hang Foliage From Above

When it comes to table decor ideas, don't forget to consider the space as a whole. (Image credit: Caroline Borg)

A fixture of foliage hanging from above is a dining table trend that creates a summery atmosphere and draws the eye upward, forming an organic chandelier.

In this example, by Caroline Borg, the 'blooming crown' has been created using a metal ring. "Use a ring as your base, covered in greenery, and then add long-stemmed meadow flowers or leafy branches," she explains. "We'd advise attaching them using thin floral wire so they cascade downwards in an elegant, natural way."

8. When in Doubt, Weave in Stripes

Earthy tones seamlessly blends the dining area into the green outdoor space behind, along with the simple yet stunning floral centerpiece. (Image credit: Rebecca Udall)

Stripes are a simple yet classic summer staple that reminds us of beach loungers and umbrellas, and can be subtly woven into your summer table decor ideas through decorative table linens and glassware, to create a nostalgic summer setting.

"Stripes work beautifully with bold color and delicate florals team well with bright tones," adds Rebecca Udall, who created the look shown above. "Summer is a time for frivolity and fun, so embrace the bolder look."

9. Always Opt for Linen

Neat and uniform, with simple statement floral displays create a smart, sophisticated feel whilst not overcrowding your guests. (Image credit: Rebecca Hope. Design: Rebecca Udall)

When it comes to the best material for your summer table decor ideas, linen always looks effortless. "I like to dress the table the same way I dress myself in summer — light and easy," says Caroline. "Linen is ideal because it looks effortlessly elegant without needing to be ironed. It’s often at its most beautiful fresh from the dryer or air-dried in the sun."

When the weather is warmer, neutral summer table decor ideas provide timeless appeal. "Use ‘washed’ white linen, stoneware plates, and recycled glassware with sprigs of olive at each place for a classic neutral color scheme," recommends Alice.

10. Style Fresh Blooms in Bud Vases

Floral maximalism, busy yet charming and ideal for summer. The baby blue velvet bows add a gorgeous pop of blue. (Image credit: LAY London)

It might be tempting to invest in a larger bouquet as an impactful table centerpiece idea in summer, but in fact, smaller bud vases scattered along the table have a more hand-picked feel — not to mention, they won't block your guests' view.

You can also play with height, positioning different flowers and sizes of vases along the table, cutting your stems at different heights to create a 'wildflower' feel.

Dahlias or peonies have a wonderfully whimsical feel that would make the perfect choice for this summer table decor idea.

FAQs

How Do You Decorate a Summer Table?

"Summer is the perfect time to refresh your tablescape with bright and airy pieces that capture the essence of the season," says Shea McGee, founder and visionary behind Studio McGee.

In a modern dining room, a summer table is all about establishing a base theme and building with those smaller details. Start with layered linens, placemats, and maybe a runner, and build your scheme with mix and match crockery as well as candles for height and visual interest.



But the biggest thing to remember when it comes to summer table decor ideas, is to try and incorporate details that feel synonymous with the season.

"Use blooming gardens to your advantage," says Rebecca Udall. "Add home grown stems to bud vases along the length of tables, or if your scheme is looking quite busy, interspersing potted herbs adds an elegant yet simple summer charm."