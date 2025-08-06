How to See a Structural Column as an 'Oh-Wow' Moment, Rather Than an Obstacle

While most of us bemoan the boring 'white' box, others are out there dealing with much bigger inconveniences in their interiors: structural columns. Yes, they're difficult to live with, but in most cases, impossible to live without (literally), so it's worth finding ways to see them as a feature rather than a flaw in your home.

So, how do you cover, conceal, dress, or disguise structural columns imposing on your modern living room? Or wherever they fall. In most cases, it's about making them feel intentional — like a considered design element you chose to include, rather than one you couldn't remove.

"Whether it’s wrap-around seating, integrated shelving for books and objects, or even becoming part of a bespoke desk, it’s all about thinking creatively to transform a constraint into a standout element of the space," says Karl Openshaw, creative director of BAYA Interiors.

Below are five ingenious examples of designers who've done the seemingly impossible, making structural columns the star of the show, rather than just a supporting role. (Ba-doom-cha.)

1. Dress It in Faux Flowers

"To bring this vision to life in an artful and unexpected way, I collaborated with local artist and floral designer Antonio Bond, owner of Transplant Floral," shares Michele. (Image credit: Dror Baldinger. Design: Ashby Collective)

It seems counterintuitive, but sometimes the best way to detract from a structural column is to draw attention to it — perhaps even by decorating with flowers.

"The homeowner was passionate about transforming the prominent concrete column in his high-rise condo into a striking focal point," explains Michele Lorenz, principal at Ashby Collective. "We conceived a sculptural installation that blends freeze-dried florals, barnacles, driftwood, and other organic elements — turning an architectural challenge into a captivating work of art."

Artificial Huckleberry Stem in Burgundy £4 at Dunelm It'll take a few, but you could recreate this look with plenty of faux flowers.

Michele Lorenz Social Links Navigation Principal Designer Michele Lorenz is a principal designer at Austin, Texas-based studio, Ashby Collective. She joined the team in 2002, after studying business in Zurich and jewelry design in Paris. Her work has been published in numerous high-end interior publications, and she recently won the 2017 Preservation Merit Award from Austin Preservation for her participation in the restoration of an iconic Austin home.

2. Wrap It in Timber

"We selected natural veneer with a satin matte lacquer finish, accented with brushed brass detailing," says Aizhana. "It transforms these necessary structural components into elegant focal points that enhance the space's overall sophistication." (Image credit: Mart Goossens. Design: AKKA Interiors)

One of the biggest challenges with columns is that they often block sightlines and obstruct the flow of a space. But when it comes to hiding pillars, sometimes it's best to lean into it and let them guide the layout.

"Rather than concealing the existing structural columns, we chose to celebrate them as integral design elements, cladding them in warm timber with refined brass accents," explains interior designer Aizhana Kunayeva, founder of AKKA Interiors, of the room shown above.

"The columns now serve as visual anchors that gently define zones within the open-plan layout — creating distinct areas for living, dining, and reading while preserving spatial flow and continuity," she adds. "Their rounded forms introduce sculptural softness, while the brass detailing echoes metallic elements found throughout the interior."

3. Give It a Purpose

"The column now provides a calm and inviting spot, whether used in harmony with the main seating area or as a quiet corner for reading and enjoying the view," says Karl. (Image credit: Alex Bevins. Design: BAYA Interiors)

As a former power station, the project shown above presented plenty of unconventional architectural challenges for the BAYA Interiors team, including a prominent column positioned directly in front of a full-height window. But instead of trying to conceal or work around it, the team designed a bespoke wrap-around bench to soften its presence and make it feel intentional.

"The column shifted from obstacle to anchor," explains Karl Openshaw, creative director of BAYA Interiors. "It became part of the room’s rhythm, providing additional seating and contributing to the overall spatial flow without dominating it."

John Lewis Iso Stripe Cushion £30 at John Lewis You can easily soften a bench seat with plenty of cushions, like this expensive-looking throw pillow.

Karl Openshaw Social Links Navigation Creative Director Karl Openshaw is the creative director of newly-formed BAYA Interiors. Formerly the vision behind BLOCC Interiors, Karl has extensive experience across the design industry, with a strong focus on trend-forecasting that helps keep his designs fresh and forward-thinking. He's worked on projects in the UK and overseas, but his favorites are smaller, intimate spaces where thoughtful design is key.

4. Cover It in Colorful Tiles

While this tonal palette of tiles work beautifully, a mosaic design would also look particularly striking on a structural column, too. (Image credit: Maddux Creative)

And lastly, you could easily 'hide' a pillar or structural column by turning it into a striking tiled feature, as seen in the dining room above by Maddux Creative. Rather than an eyesore in the space, it becomes a focal point — an 'oh wow'.

For this, glossy Zellige tiles work particularly well, as they reflect the different angles of light on the curved surface, adding further depth to the design. As the light shifts throughout the day, it will bounce off the column, giving the space a sense of life and movement.

When it comes to decorating with tiles on a curved surface, you're going to want to be quite selective with the shape you choose. A tall, skinny option like the one chosen by Maddux Creative will ensure the bend looks as smooth as possible. Other than that, get creative.

Claybrook Bungalow 22 Wine Time Long Brick £0.86/each at Claybrook Studio These beautiful glossy wall tiles come in a range of colors, and could be laid just like the ones above.



Though often seen as limiting, structural challenges are often what lead to the best design. Whether it's working out an awkward kitchen layout, building around beams, or hiding a pillar, they force you to think outside the box, come up with creative solutions, and can result in striking statements you'd never have otherwise considered.

"There’s something powerful about leaning into these so-called limitations," says Karl Openshaw. "With the right treatment, architectural constraints can become opportunities for storytelling."