Terracotta Pots Have Been Around for Thousands of Years, But This Is How You Use Them in a Garden to Feel Right for Right Now

It might be a traditional classic, but decorating with terracotta pots is the way designers are transforming today's outdoor spaces into on-trend, serene retreats.

Patinated or antique terracotta pots are particularly popular in modern garden ideas. Still, the warm, earthy tone of the traditional hue is also enjoying a renaissance."Terracotta pots and vases are a timeless way to bring warmth and organic texture into a space," says Linda Hayslett, principal of LH. Designs. "I love using them to soften modern or minimalist environments; they instantly make things feel more grounded and layered."

Not sure how to introduce them as garden decor ideas in your own space? Our experts are on hand to show you the way.

1. Go Vertical in a Small Space

This tiny courtyard makes the most of all available space while also creating a relaxing haven with wall-hung terracotta pots. (Image credit: Ellie Walpole. Design: Butter Wakefield Garden Design)

When working with courtyard gardens or small outdoor areas, it's always a good idea to maximize space by making good use of all the available surfaces —including walls.

Butter Wakefield did just that in this pretty space in London and staggered a set of terracotta pots in a group of three to create an appealing focal point.

"We love the look and feel of terracotta pots and find they work ubiquitously in both traditional and contemporary garden schemes," she says. "In this Primrose Hill garden courtyard, we used the pots on brackets on the wall to add form and texture, as well as vertical interest to this tiny courtyard garden."

Butter Wakefield Founder, Butter Wakefield Design Butter Wakefield Garden Design is a small design studio, offering a very unique and personal service. Butter has over 15 years of experience creating many inspirational and purposeful gardens of all sizes, both in London and beyond. She has a profound love for her job and her clients and takes a tremendous amount of time and care over them both.

2. Create a Focal Point on Your Outdoor Kitchen Countertop

Use a rustic or antique terracotta pot to create an organic focal point on outdoor kitchen countertops. (Image credit: Lauren Taylor Creative. Design: LH. Design)

Using terracotta pots, urns, or vases on kitchen countertops brings instant soul and rusticity to the space.

You can keep things simple with small pots of herbs or create a focal piece with large, sculptural branches.

Linda Hayslett of LH. Designs, says: "Oversized floor-standing styles make a great statement, while smaller versions work beautifully on outdoor kitchen counters or as a relaxed centerpiece on a dining table.

"They’re especially striking when filled with sculptural branches (as seen above), which feel fresher than flowers and naturally draw the eye."

Linda Hayslett Founder, LH. Designs With a rich foundation in both fashion and entertainment, Linda Hayslett brings a unique blend of style and construction expertise to the world of interior design. delivers a seamless blend of aesthetic beauty and structural integrity. Linda's approach ensures that every project is not only visually stunning but also enhances property value, offering her clients a lifestyle upgrade from concept to completion.

3. Think in Threes

Use the rule of three to help create an outdoor space that feels balanced and cohesive yet interesting. (Image credit: Riley Starr Photography. Design: Garden Studio Design)

The rule of three is a rule of interior design that can also be applied to your outdoor space.

It helps to create a look that synergises flow, balance, and visual interest. As well as planting in threes for a natural feel in your flower beds, try grouping your terracotta pots in three for a look that offers depth and dimension.

This can be applied to larger floor-standing pots (as seen in the beautiful space above) or smaller decorative pots on dining, side, or coffee tables.

"For a decorative focal point, we typically lean toward groupings of three larger-scale pots — anything with a diameter over 15 inches — so we can layer in bold, statement foliage," explains Chris Fenmore, principal designer of Garden Studio Design.

Linda Hayslett, Principal, LH. Designs warns against "lining them up like soldiers". She adds: "Mix heights and shapes so it feels curated, not forced."

4. Make a Solo Statement

An oversized terracotta pot — whether filled with flowers, shrubbery, or left empty — is an easy and beautiful way to add a tranquil, organic feel to your outdoor living room. (Image credit: Ellie Walpole. Design: Butter Wakefield Garden Design)

Grouping terracotta pots is an aesthetically pleasing way to style them, but terracotta can be the star of its own show — and make a great statement solo in your modern garden.

An oversized floor-standing terracotta pot is such a beautiful objet that it doesn't even have to have anything in it — it can simply shine on its own, with the scale and patina of the piece doing the talking.

Of course, you can also fill the pot with greenery or flowers for a pleasing, pretty piece.

"Terracotta’s not flashy, but that’s the point," says Linda Hayslett. "It brings that quiet, earthy confidence that makes a space feel grounded. I’ll pull one in when a room needs a little texture or soul.

"Oversized floor-standing styles are great for entryways, tucked beside a console, in the corner of an outdoor living room, or next to your outdoor sofa or benches."

5. Display Terracotta Pots on An Outdoor Dining Table

Pepper your outdoor dining setup with herbs in terracotta pots, rustic serving boards, and woven storage baskets or place mats. (Image credit: Riley Starr Photography. Design: Garden Studio Design)

Small terracotta pots are ideal as part of a simple, rustic summer table decor idea.

They can be filled with fragrant herbs and displayed on their own or mixed in with other organic aesthetic pieces, like wooden bowls or serving boards, for a beautiful back-to-nature outdoor dining scene.

"For smaller areas like a dining table, we love using a mix of petite pots in varying sizes, filled with fresh herbs for a garden-forward look that feels both intentional and inviting," says Chris Fenmore at Garden Studio Design, who created the welcoming area above.

The garden also shows how you can use larger terracotta pots along with smaller ones in the same space — by utilizing different surfaces. The balance works perfectly here with one larger pot on the floor, and a group of petite pots on the table.

6. Soften the Garden Steps

Pretty terracotta pots can be used to soften steps in tiered landscaping. (Image credit: Ellie Walpole. Design: Butter Wakefield Garden Design)

Terracotta pots can be used to soften certain elements of hardscaping that you may prefer to look a little prettier.

A series of pots were used in this London home to do just that on the steps that connected the lower and upper tiers of the courtyard.

"In this garden, we used terracotta pots on the steps to soften the hard edges of the steps and to bring interest at a lower level closer to the house," explains Butter Wakefield.

7. Choose Terracotta Pots With a Patina

Patinated terracotta pots bring extra soul to the chic poolside space in the home of top interior designer Lindye Galloway. (Image credit: Sam Frost Studio. Design: Garden Studio Design)

Some people love the earthy warmth that terracotta pots bring to the garden. But if the color is a little too strong for you, knock it back with an antique, aged, or whitewashed version. This look brings a softer vibe to your outdoor space and is being used for those landscaping ideas to get a fresh take on terracotta.

"Terracotta pots are definitely having their moment - and for good reason," says Chris Fenmore. "While they’ve always been a timeless garden staple, their warm, natural clay tones are right in step with what’s trending in landscape design.

"As the industry leans more into organic textures and materials that develop beautiful patinas over time, terracotta and other clay-based vessels are standing out.

"We’ve loved incorporating old-world-inspired accents that echo the charm of classic terracotta, offering our clients a more design-forward take on a tried-and-true favorite."

FAQs

What Can I Put in Terracotta Pots Other Than Plants?

While flowers, shrubs, moss, and trees are the most common blooms to put in terracotta pots, they're not the only things that can work well in the garden.

Natural decorative elements like pine cones can look pretty, while parts of plants, like sculptural branches, can make a striking focal point.

You can also use terracotta pots as pretty storage jars — they make a stylish spot to keep utensils and wooden spoons on the counter in your outdoor kitchen.

And, don't forget, terracotta pots can be an elevated decor piece on their own - without putting anything in them at all.

As long as you steer clear of being too "uniform", you can't go wrong when it comes to decorating with terracotta pots.

"When styling more than one, play with varying heights and sizes in complementary tones to avoid it feeling too uniform," Linda Hayslett reminds us, adding: "Imperfection is part of the charm."

You can use one large outdoor planter to make a statement in your outdoor living room, a smaller pot on your coffee table for a decorative nod, or for potted herbs in your outdoor kitchen.

"Terracotta pots are incredibly versatile beyond just flowers," says Garden Studio Design's Chris Fenmore. "We often use them for herbs, especially in outdoor kitchens or near dining areas, where they double as both functional and decorative elements."

He adds: "Whether grouped on a patio or styled as a centerpiece, they offer a beautiful, earthy base for just about anything you want to showcase."