5 Simple Decor Swaps to Make in Your Garden This Weekend to Elevate the Space, Instantly
Get rid of garden gnomes and worn-out string lights — designers say these easy outdoor decor switches will make all the difference
Outdoor living is no longer an afterthought — it’s an extension of the home. Yet many outdoor spaces still cling to design crutches that feel temporary, rather than timeless. If your patio is feeling a little lackluster, it's time to make a few changes. The good news is: it doesn't have to be big (or expensive); sometimes a decor switch is all you need.
When it comes to decorating our outdoor areas, we often focus purely on practicality. But just like inside, making your outdoor living room ideas feel design-forward is all in the little details. Maybe the string lights have been up for seasons, or that statue is dating your garden, rather than decorating it...
So, what do designers recommend when it comes to decor for your patio and garden? I asked them which elements it's time to retire, and what refined alternatives better reflect today's elevated outdoor lifestyle. Here's what they said.
1. Replace Cheap, Plastic Outdoor Rugs
It's easy to think that because an outdoor rug lives outside, it's not worth investing in the same high-quality materials as you would for an interior one, but that mindset won't do the look of your garden any good.
It's time to get rid of any plastic, artificial-looking styles. "These rugs flatten the design and rarely blend with natural elements," explains St. Louis-based interior designer Rachel Blindauer. Instead, she recommends going for a flat-woven design, featuring earthy colors, patterns, and textures.
"Indoor-outdoor textiles in muted tones or tribal motifs ground the space with softness and visual interest," she adds. Texture underfoot should always feel like an invitation, not an afterthought.
And if you don't already have a rug for your outdoor area, it's an easy decor swap to add that can completely transform and help tie together the space.
Rachel Blindauer is a classically trained designer and founder of Rachel Blindauer Interior Design and Furniture Design. Rachel studied at the School of Art Institute of Chicago, earned her five-year Bachelor’s in Interior Architecture and Product Design from Kansas State University, and continued her postgraduate studies at both the Academy of Art University and the prestigious Architectural Association School of Architecture in London. Rachel's approach marries "architectural rigor with the soul of an artist — balancing aesthetic vision with practical elegance."
Nature-inspired patterns are perfect for the spring and summer seasons. Pair this rug with neutral furniture to let it shine as an accent piece, or go for a maximalist space and play into the bright color scheme.
2. Replace Cafe String Lights
String lights are fun, sure — but when it comes to your garden lighting ideas, they can feel temporary and tacky (especially when half of the globes have blown, or they're covered in cobwebs).
"Originally charming, they’ve become the outdoor equivalent of a default setting," says Rachel. Instead, "Trade the tangled cords for portable lighting with presence. A ceramic rechargeable lamp or bronze base lamp adds both ambiance and architectural shape to an outdoor vignette."
As for other more stylish ways to light your outdoor space, interior designer Siobhan Casey, co-founder of Casey & Fox Interiors, says, "Instead of draping strings of sagging bulbs around the garden, why not switch to solar-powered fairy lights woven through trees, or discreet bollard lights to softly illuminate a garden path? Both options feel considered rather than chaotic, and they're kinder on your energy bills too."
And my favorite recent discovery? Outdoor pendant lights. Proof that your lighting can be just as sculptural, stylish, and sleek as what you'd have indoors.
Siobhan Casey is a UK-based interior designer and the founder of Casey & Fox. Siobhan studied at the KLC School of Design, where she formed an enhanced appreciation of design, combined with a passion for sustainable and timeless interiors. Siobhan believes that inspired design improves well-being, whether it be in a home, leisure, work, or retail environment.
3. Replace Tacky Lawn Ornaments and Statues
The fun part of having an outdoor space is that you get to make it a little oasis in the comfort of your home. If you have a larger area to work with, it can be fun to experiment with stone sculptures and fountains, for example.
But, "Whimsical garden decor can quickly turn kitschy and distract from the serenity of the space," says Rachel. To keep your outdoor area from veering into that territory, she recommends opting for subtle sculptural elements or investing in water features that feel luxe.
So, swap figurines for an abstract stone sculpture, a minimalist fountain, or even a handmade ceramic birdbath. "Even outdoors, restraint makes the boldest statement," says Rachel.
4. Replace Buttoned Upholstery
According to designer Raili Clasen, there is one small upholstery detail that can instantly make your patio look dated. That detail? Buttons. "Cushions with buttons are a dead giveaway that it's time to update," she says.
Since the not-so-subtle indentation of buttons on outdoor upholstery tends to diminish the overall look of your patio decor, opt for styles that don't try too hard. Choose upholstery or cushions in effortlessly sleek finishes, and if you want a slight detail, opt for styles with a contrast trim or go for striped outdoor furniture.
Look for sleek, quality styles that can transform your patio into an extension of your interior spaces.
Raili Clasen is an American designer who started her career as a fashion executive and later transitioned into an interior designer. Her design firm, Raili CA Design, specializes in new constructions and remodels that blend comfortable and modern living.
Replace any dated outdoor furniture with sleek and modern styles — like this elegant accent chair. Its upholstery doesn't feature any unnecessary buttons, making it perfect for your modern patio.
Need new cushions for your outdoor lounge chair? Upgrade with these elegant striped seat pads from The White Company. They are thick, plush, and durable, and the neutral-colored wide stripes are simple but striking.
5. Replace Random Oversized Pots and Planters
When it comes to decor that makes our outdoor spaces feel tacky, "Oversized plastic pots are the classic offender," says Siobhan. They fade, crack, and scream 'budget garden centre.'
"Big-box store planters often dominate the space with scale but contribute nothing to the design language," adds Rachel, who warns that "Oversized pots often look better suited to mall entrances than private retreats."
As for what style of planter you should replace them with, look for textured, natural materials. "Stoneware, aged terracotta, or woven planters nod to the surrounding environment," says Rachel. "Go for character over circumference. A planter should frame the plant, not upstage it."
And always replace plastic with stone, Corten steel, or ceramic planters in clean shapes. "Better yet, try thrifting an antique urn or basin, and give something a new life," adds Rachel. At the end of the day, materiality matters, even outside.
Bringing your luxe outdoor ideas to life can all start with some small decor switches, but if you think your backyard is desperate for some bigger changes, it's worth tapping into the latest outdoor furniture trends for 2025 for inspiration.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
