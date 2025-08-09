7 Outdoor Heating Options so That Your Garden Never Becomes Out of Bounds Just Because the Temperature Drops

Now, I don't mean to alarm you, but it's not long until summer will come to a close.

And I, for one, know that the arrival of September will not mean the end of al fresco dining and garden parties, and it shouldn't for you, either, thanks to the right outdoor heating ideas.

So long as you know where to buy the best outdoor heaters, you can be looking at many more months of sipping wine on your chic outdoor sofa. After all, who cares if the temperature has dropped below 12 degrees? So long as you've got the warmth of an outdoor heater to bask in, you'll be fine.

But the real issue is knowing which one to choose. A few years ago, this was a more limited category, filled with ugly-but-practical gas heaters, but now, it's a whole new world. Modern or traditional, gas or electric — there are countless options to choose between.

So, I've decided to make the entire process a bit simpler by creating a handy guide that will inspire those outdoor heating ideas.

1. Make a Statement With a Gas Fire Pit

A gas fire pit looks especially chic when paired with modern garden furniture, (Image credit: Garden Studio Design/Sam Frost Studio)

The standout feature in the most sleek, modern gardens is always a striking gas firepit. Even when it's up against perfectly preened lawns, a garden statue, or even a dramatic water garden, time after time, the fire pit will come out on top.

"Whether you’re extending your time outside after sunset or hosting cool-weather gatherings, a gas fire pit offers reliable warmth and an inviting atmosphere that transforms outdoor spaces into year-round retreats," explains Todd Proctor from Leisure Living.

Far from a purely functional addition, these heaters come in a wide range of designs, many featuring luxurious materials and attached seating areas. It acts as a focal point to build a party around, a space for your guests to huddle together and enjoy the glowing warmth of the central flames.

2. Save Space With a Portable Tower Heater

Cozy up by a portable tower heater in your very own patio. (Image credit: Brett Ryan Studios. Design: Paul Sangha Creative)

While a dramatic fire pit may look great, for those of us with small patio ideas and limited floor space, they just aren't realistic.

This is why we always turn back to the good old tower heater when we're in times of need and want some extra heat in our little urban garden.

Ben Ashton, CEO of Rocky Mountain Turf, agrees, stating, "Portable tower heaters are my preferred method here."

He continues, explaining, "Its shape means that it takes up minimal ground space and throws heat over a large area. One of these can cover an entire patio without forcing people to huddle around a fire." And if you know where to shop for outdoor heaters, you can probably find one that complements your garden's design.

For maximum impact, with minimal space, a tower heater is the way to go, and with the added benefit of a portable design, wherever you go, the heat can come with you.

3. Bring the Holiday Home With a Traditional Chiminea

A classic chiminea looks great when styled in a cozy, eclectic garden. (Image credit: Wayfair)

We're always keen for a design idea that lets us transform our urban garden ideas into a tropical holiday escape, and this outdoor heating style does just that.

We've long turned to Italy and Greece for Mediterranean garden inspiration, and the sandy shores of Ibiza for beach-club style outdoor furniture ideas, but for our outdoor heating, our inspiration stretches even further afield, towards the rich traditions of Mexican origins.

Chimineas have been used in and around the Central American country since the 16th century. While traditional models were typically made out of clay, you can now find designs in a wide variety of materials. They're characterised by their distinctive bulb-like form, with a tapered, narrow chimney jutting out from the top. Traditionally, the bulbous body would rest upon an iron stand, though more modern designs now include an attached base.

Not just favored for its characterful appearance, these fire pits boast impressive weather-resistant qualities thanks to their unique form. And, despite its relatively small size, it can pack a punch when it comes to heat levels.

4. Maximize the Heat With Overhead Infrared

Overhead heating is a great way to seamlessly integrate heaters into your outdoor living areas design. (Image credit: Cuckcooland)

It's got to be said that some of my favorite types of heating, while they may be pretty, are lacking a thing or two when it comes to efficiency. So if you're after something that will warm you through, go for an overhead infrared heater.

There's much to love about this style of heater, gardener Valeria Nyman from taim.io says, "it’s clean, silent, and targets heat like sunlight — it warms people, not the air."

Valeria explains that the technology of infrared heaters differs from traditional ones, making for a more effective heating method. "Most patio heaters waste energy heating open air, which vanishes the moment there’s wind. Infrared solves that by beaming radiant heat straight to your body, like a campfire without the smoke. It’s efficient (some models convert 90% of electricity into radiant heat) and safer in tight garden setups where space and oxygen matter," she says.

Infrared waves work by travelling until they meet an object, at which point the 'object', ideally you and your guests' shivering bodies, absorbs the energy waves, leaving you warmer than before. This is in contrast to other styles of heating, like convection heaters, that work by heating the air particles around you, which, while effective in a small room, can become quite redundant when used outside.

5. Stick to the Classics With a Traditional Firepit

A stone fire pit creates a rustic, campsite feel that looks striking when contrasted with more modern surroundings. (Image credit: Horizon Resort)

"My favourite method of heating a garden is a low, rustic fire pit built from stone or brick," comments gardening expert Tammy Sons, from TN Nursery.

While a gas firepit can offer that slick, modern feel, if old-time cozy comfort is what you're after, you just can't beat a traditional type of firepit.

"Firelight flickering against leaves is one of those fundamental, classic ideas that never goes out of style," she says.

It conjures the image of childhood summers, filled with quality family time and sticky, blackened roasted marshmallows.

But it's not just about the happy connotations and enticing scents; firepits are a relatively effective method for heating. As Tammy explains, "The heat itself releases upward, and so it warms around your feet, and I usually locate it across the seating area, often under the pergola or canopy of native vines."

Though if you need an extra boost of added heat, Tammy suggests, "I might also dot the space with terracotta heat lamps or hide some solar-powered lanterns to extend the cozy atmosphere a bit further into the garden, but nothing beats the draw of the fire pit."

6. Embrace Innovation With a Smoke-Free Firepit

While there's an undeniable comfort to the scent of a crackling open fire, that same smell quickly becomes an inconvenience when the next day your hair and clothing still bear the stink of a bonfire, a significant point in the wood vs gas firepit debate.

Luckily, smart new developments have completely mitigated this issue, offering sleek and stylish firepit designs that supply all the same cozy sensations, without any of the irritating smoke and smells.

Many modern designs utilize advanced airflow systems that ensure your fire remains smoke-and smell-free, while supplying all the same, if not even more heat.

7. Go Sleek With Integrated Heating

Integrating heating within the pergola structure that houses an outdoor kitchen ensures its useable all year round. (Image credit: EO Outdoor Kitchen)

"Heating an outdoor space doesn't just extend its usability - it fundamentally transforms how we gather and entertain," Steve Esdaile, Founder of EO outdoor kitchens.

Outdoor heating is often considered a last-minute addition, a quick purchase for chilly evenings, but taking a more intentional, purposeful approach to your outdoor heating will help to create a garden that is thoroughly usable all year round.

"For us, integrated heating has become essential in creating truly functional, all-season outdoor kitchens. Incorporating heating into a pergola design has proven to be particularly transformative," explains Steve.

Choosing to integrate your heating into your outdoor structures may be a slightly more costly approach, but it's one that you'll come to thank yourself for year after year.

"When temperatures drop, families and guests remain comfortably warm thanks to strategically placed heaters seamlessly integrated into the overhead structure, ensuring the outdoor kitchen feels just as welcoming as any indoor gathering space," says Steve.



The best outdoor heating ideas allow you to fully embrace the indoor-outdoor living lifestyle, making your garden just as comfortable to spend time in as any other room in your home.

Plus, it's a crucial step for hosting a successful garden party, because no one has any fun shivering out in the cold.