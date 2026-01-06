The best kitchens function as well as they look. This means the layout, design, and practical elements work for you, whilst remaining beautiful and easy to maintain. Unsurprisingly, this can come with a high price tag.

With so many tempting new appliances and gadgets on offer from the best kitchen appliance brands, it's easy to get carried away, believing that all the latest bells and whistles are 'must-have' items in your remodel. While some may be on your wish list, it's worth knowing which ones you really don't need to spend money on, if your budget is stretched.

We've asked interior designers which appliances or gadgets they would discreetly drop and what they would include for a modern kitchen that maximizes your budget and functions as beautifully as it looks.

1. A Built-In Coffee Maker

A stylish coffee bar setup can be more cost-effective than a built-in machine. (Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

Given that many of us can't even start the day without a caffeine fix, this one may come as a shock. Yet a built-in coffee machine is an appliance that interior designer Marie Flanigan, founder of Marie Flanigan Interiors, recommends clients reconsider if they're close to maxing their budget, suggesting one of the best espresso makers for your countertop, instead.

"If budget is a consideration, there are a few kitchen upgrades I encourage clients to pause and rethink — not because they aren’t lovely, but because they aren’t always essential," says Marie.

"Built-in coffee makers, for instance, are beautiful but costly to install and maintain, and most families get the same comfort and convenience from a high-quality countertop machine styled within a simple coffee zone."

Marie Flanagan Social Links Navigation Principal, Marie Flanigan Interiors Marie Flanigan is the founder and principal of Marie Flanigan Interiors, a design studio with a talented team of interior designers celebrated for projects spanning across the United States and a holistic approach that marries architecture and interiors.

2. Refrigerated Drawers in an Island

A generous fridge and freezer can be a better investment than extra refrigerator drawers. (Image credit: Future / Mary Wadsworth)

What to include in your kitchen island is, understandably, a cause of much consideration and discussion. These decisions are important, as they impact your daily life. So it can be tempting to double up on gadgets and appliances, such as refrigerated drawers, for convenience.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This, however, not only eats into your budget, but it also takes up space, and may not be necessary.

"Refrigerated drawers in the island can be helpful, but for many households, they duplicate what the main refrigerator already does, so I’ll ask clients how often they truly need that extra cold storage," says Marie. "In most cases, a larger, well-organized primary refrigerator is the better investment."

3. A Built-In Microwave

Placing a microwave behind closed doors can be a better option. (Image credit: Photography: Lindsay Brown / Project: Marina Hanisch Interiors)

A streamlined space — one without bulky appliances and gadgets on the kitchen countertops — looks far better than a cluttered space. For this reason, many people are drawn to built-in microwaves; however, there are neat and cost-effective alternative options.

"I encourage clients to think twice about expensive built-in microwaves, when a standard microwave tucked into an appliance garage behind closed doors can be just as functional for a fraction of the cost," says Marie.

"When budgets tighten, I guide clients toward choices that genuinely elevate daily living rather than features that become underused luxuries. Thoughtful decisions always create the most intentional and hardworking kitchens."

"I often recommend a speed oven as a way to replace both a microwave and a traditional oven," adds interior designer Marina Hanisch, founder of Marina Hanisch Interiors. "This can also save space, while still providing full functionality and good allocation of funds."

Marina Hanisch Social Links Navigation Interior Designer and Founder, Marina Hanisch Interiors Marina Hanisch Interiors is a full-service design firm specializing in high-end residential and commercial interiors. Her distinctive warm modernist style is achieved through a mix of vintage, contemporary and custom pieces. Marina’s methodology always starts with the ideal that design should tell a story and evoke emotion.

4. A Pot Filler

If your faucet is near your hob, do you really need a pot filler, too? (Image credit: Photography: Lindsay Brown / Project: Marina Hanisch Interiors)

There's no denying a pot filler is a beautiful and useful addition to a kitchen — plus, if you regularly cook for a crowd, it can feel like a must-have. In addition to faucets at the kitchen sink, these gorgeous gadgets are fixed to the wall over the hob, making it easier to fill large pans with cold water.

However, they come at a cost — particularly if you need to redirect the water supply — and are far from essential. If your budget is stretched, consider whether pot filler faucets are worth it.

"When I’m designing a kitchen for a client, I approach it the same way I do any space: by understanding how they truly live," says Marina. "A well-considered kitchen isn’t defined by the number of features it has, but by how it’s used to cook, entertain, and live.

"This means, I sometimes recommend allocating funds toward elements that deliver daily impact rather than adding a pot filler, if it's not going to be used regularly, or if the kitchen is small."

5. A Countertop Air Fryer–Toaster Hybrid

Keeping counters free of bulky gadgets and appliances looks better, where possible. (Image credit: DNA Photography / Design is by Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein)

Identifying the gadgets and appliances you really don't need to spend money on is as much about spending your budget wisely as it is about avoiding bulky countertop items that often end up in a cupboard collecting dust. We've all been there with breadmakers, pasta machines, and the like, taking up valuable kitchen storage.

The next in line for interior designer Nina Lichtenstein is the countertop airfryer-toaster. Again, it's about considering how much you genuinely need the gadget and whether you will actually use it, before deciding whether to save or plurge.

"The countertop air fryer–toaster hybrid is a gadget that tops many 'must-have' lists, but unless you truly cook in batches every day, it quickly becomes another oversized appliance eating valuable counter space," says Nina.

"Most kitchens already have an oven with a convection feature that does the same job more evenly. These bulky countertop models often stay out for a few weeks and then end up stored in a lower cabinet. I suggest skipping it and investing instead in an organized prep zone that supports the kind of everyday cooking you actually do."

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Interior Designer and Founder, Nina's Home Design Nina Lichtenstein is the founder and principle home designer at Nina's Home Design. For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise on projects spanning the North East, where she is known for serene palettes, diverse textures, and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials.

De'Longhi De'longhi La Specialista Metal Barista Pump Espresso Machine £349, Was £529.99 at Amazon The De'longhi La Specialista is a great alternative to a built-in model, and one that would look stylish on your countertop, too. Panasonic Panasonic Nn-Ct56jbbpq Slimline Combination Microwave Oven, Black £249 at Amazon UK This slimline combination microwave oven offers three power grill settings, a fan convection oven, as well as Panasonic microwave inverter technology — stylish multipurpose accessories are where it's at. Miele Miele H2766-1bp Airfry Built in Electric Single Oven, Black £999 at John Lewis With a built-in air fryer feature and a massive 76-liter capacity, this energy-efficient model will mean you won't need many other kitchen appliances.

FAQs

What's an Underrated Kitchen Appliance or Gadget?

"Something as simple as a garbage disposal can make a big difference in keeping a kitchen clean and efficient," says Marina.

"It’s all about making thoughtful choices that support real life — creating a kitchen that feels effortless, functional, and tailored to the people using it.”

Establishing the appliances or gadgets you don't need to spend money on really comes down to personal choice and the needs of your household. The point is not to feel pressured to include something because you feel like you should, or to blindly follow the latest kitchen trends if your budget is stretched.

The reality is you may hardly ever use it — especially when there are equally good yet cost-effective alternatives.