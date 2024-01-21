The 9 best espresso machines 2024 – sleek gadgets that give your kitchen extra style points

As a former barista, I'm a little bit obsessed with the finding the best espresso machines on the market. I started out using luxury, commercial machines, but in the past five years good espresso machines have become more accessible, reliable, user-friendly, and much more beautiful.

These hands-on machines vary significantly. You can spend thousands on huge, sparkling appliances with dials, gauges, gadgets, grinders, and other smart functions. However, there are some excellent compact, sleek, and small machines, perfect for every home.

I've taken all of these to our dedicated test kitchen and some have even come back to my home for a longer trial. I've seen the good, the bad, and the beautiful. You might recognise some of them from our buying guide for the best coffee makers on the market — it's no coincidence. Without further ado, here are the best espresso machines on offer.

Best espresso machine overall

1. De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro This machine is made to be admired Our expert review: Specifications Type: Semi-automatic Dimensions: 18.5 x 16.5 x 14 inches Weight: 35.2 lbs Descaling Notification: Yes Interface: Dials Pressure: 19 bars Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Can make cold brew + Looks impressive + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Heavy - Overwhelming for some

The bottom line 🔎 De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro: the people who will really get the most for their money out of La Specialista Maestro drink a range of coffee and notice the nuances in every sip. If you want simplicity (and a budget machine) this is too much.

De'Longhi's La Specialista Maestro gets people talking, even if they don't like coffee. Sat on my kitchen countertop, it's almost always the first thing people mention when they walk into the room and I'm pretty proud of it. The machine looks the part, with dials, gauges, and a shiny stainless steel finish.

On test, La Specialista more than delivers for flavors and usability. The machine can automate most functions: grinding, tamping, infusing, brewing, and steaming. Even a beginner could make a barista-quality coffee without breaking a sweat. There's a neat dial that lets you choose from a range of delicious coffee, including iced, and cold brew options. I've tested a lot of espresso machines and have never seen a good cold brew function; this is a first.

The coffees it makes are consistently flavorful, well-balanced, and nuanced. Even when frothing plant-based milks, the sensitive steam wand can create a velvet texture, rather than burns and bubbles which taste horrible in the mouth.

If that sounds like a dream come true, it's because this machine is one. However, one look at the price tag might wake you up. When not on sale La Specialista Maestro costs over $1,000. There are plenty of good models at just over half that price, so if money really matters, keep scrolling. It's also worth noting that this is quite a dominating machine: be ready to have it on display all the time.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Flavor Perfect flavors across the range ★★★★★ Versatility Can make cold brew and iced coffee ★★★★★ Usability Plenty of guidance and automation ★★★★★ Value Almost double the price of most others ★★★

Best espresso machine for luxury

2. Breville The Barista Pro Beautiful, capable, but a little intimidating Our expert review: Specifications Type: Semi-Automatic Dimensions: 12" x 12.25" x 14.5" inches Weight: 27.6 lb. Descaling Notification: Yes Interface: Dial and button Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Breville Reasons to buy + Precision grinding + Pre-infusion functions + 360 swivel steam wand + Neat storage features Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Large footprint

The bottom line 🔎 Breville The Barista Pro: everything you need to know is in the name. Breville's espresso machine turns your kitchen into a cafe; it's technical, precise, and ultra-impressive. If that sounds overwhelming, there are cheaper, easier models available.

If you're ready to indulge your inner barista with some luxury and quality, Breville's The Barista Pro has been waiting for you. The shiny, stainless steel model is simply perfect. It even comes in a range of stunning finishes. Truffle black anyone?

Getting set-up with The Barista Pro doesn't take long. I had unboxed it, rinsed it, and brewed a delicious coffee in under five minutes without having to read novel-like instruction manuals beforehand. The grinder has an impressive 30 settings, so you can dial-in to whichever bean variety you've chosen to brew.

Thanks to Breville's smart system, the machine warms up much quicker than other, boiler espresso machines. Even better it has a pre-infuse setting which mimic 'blooming' coffee grounds, meaning everything I made, from espresso to cappuccino was a little sweeter and more mellow than the average coffee.

The steam wand has a flexible 360 rotation socket, which is perfect if you're confident frothing your own milk. If not, it will take a little practice before you can get into your latte art, but be patient. It's worth it.

This nearly knocked De'Longhi's La Specialista Maestro off top spot in our buying guide, but it's not as automated or versatile. The Barista Pro won't help you out with coffee-pre sets, auto-tamping, or auto-grinding, so the whole process is a little less precise and a lot more messy. Texturing your own milk, as I've mentioned, takes work too. These aren't issues for competent coffee makers, but it's enough to put plenty of beginners off.

There's more detail in my Breville Barista Pro review.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Flavor Pre-infuse setting is brilliant ★★★★★ Versatility Covers all speciality coffee options ★★★★ Usability Good for experts, but no automation ★★★★★ Value Expensive, but good quality ★★★★