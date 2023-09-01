Beginner-friendly and it just looks so good – our coffee expert reviews the Smeg espresso machine

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Smeg espresso machine is a reaction against other, almost scientific looking espresso machines. I imagine the Smeg design team took one look at the popular models and wanted to make their mark in the industry. They did an excellent job.

Imbued with Smeg's classic, retro style, this winning the hearts of lots of coffee connoisseurs, even me (a barista who likes the scientific styles of other appliances). This beautiful design doesn't compromise on essential features, trust me, I've tested it.

This simple, style-forward machine can make coffee as good as it looks. It is a pure delight. It can pull flavorful shots and froth a range of milks for lots of different coffees. This is an excellent choice if you're designing a coffee bar in your kitchen.

Some experienced coffee connoisseurs might find themselves wanting more from this machine, but this is an excellent place to start. You can look for the luxurious extras at a later date.

Smeg espresso machine: Key Info

Colors: cream, black, red, pastel blue, pastel green, pastel pink

cream, black, red, pastel blue, pastel green, pastel pink Dimensions: 13 x 5.9 x 13 inches

13 x 5.9 x 13 inches Pressure: 15 bars

15 bars Weight: 10.4 lbs

10.4 lbs Water tank capacity: 1 quart

1 quart Power: 1550 W

Smeg espresso machine: First impressions

(Image credit: Future)

Much as I love the stainless steel dials on most other espresso machines like Breville's Barista Express they’re not always the most décor friendly, unless you’re going for an industrial chic look. Smeg’s distinctive colorful, curved, chrome design is a welcome, fresh take on classic appliances.

On the countertop, it’s slim and quite small. It’s perfect for tucking to the side or placing in a corner. Smeg offers a range of colors for their espresso machine, so if you don’t want a classic, black and white design, you can add a pop of red or some pastel blue to your kitchen.

The main body is plastic, which you might not expect from a glance at my pictures. I've seen some people comment on the plastic as cheap. I wasn't concerned by this, because I think it's part of the retro look. I actually liked the plastic because it makes the machine lighter to lift. I would only caution that the lighter machine requires you to hold a hand on top whilst tightening the portafilter.

Making coffee in the Smeg espresso machine

(Image credit: Future)

The all-important test of any espresso machine is the coffee: how the machine makes it, how it looks, and how it tastes. I was desperate for this to make nice coffee, because it’s just so beautiful. I wasn't disappointed.

I always start with making an espresso. These intense shots pack a flavor punch so they're my first indicator of how good an espresso machine is. I used the scoop provided by Smeg to scoop 0.63 oz of ground coffee into my portafilter. Whilst a scoop is useful for making a quick coffee, if you want to be consistent, I would recommend using coffee scales like these from QVC.

(Image credit: Future)

Whilst I’m on the subject of coffee pedantry, I always choose freshly ground coffee - this is my favorite blend from Amazon. In fact, I wouldn’t recommend anything else. As soon as a bean is ground, the delicious essential oils start to degrade. By the time you’ve bought a bag from your store, those grounds are typically over three weeks old. If you want to make good coffee, invest in a grinder and buy whole coffee beans which you grind just before you need them.

Fortunately, Smeg makes one of the best grinders on the market and you can buy a Smeg coffee grinder from QVC. Not only will it coordinate perfectly with your espresso machine, it can grind super fine coffee incredibly well. That’s all you need for an espresso machine.

(Image credit: Future)

Back to coffee testing. My first shot took 40 seconds to pull, which is almost triple the time that a good shot could take. I think this was the machine adjusting, because I made another three perfect espressos after that. They were a little weak, but the crema was thick and hazelnutty, which is exactly how it should be. The espressos themselves had a nicely balanced flavor, they were rich, quite sweet, and almost fudgy. For this round of tests, I was using this coffee from Artisan Coffee Co, so I think that’s why. It’s dominant in chocolate and fudge flavors.

My Americano started with a simple espresso. I used a bigger mug for my Americano, which was a problem. If your mug is too tall, it won’t fit under the brew head. Make sure to use small or shallow mugs with this machine.

I used the steam wand to add water to my Americano. Thankfully, the water wasn’t scalding hot. It made the Americano a little cooler, at 187 degrees Fahrenheit. Even though it's nor quite 190, it's right on the edge of perfection. I tend to drink my coffee quickly, so this suited me anyway. The flavors were still well extracted, but it’s worth noting.

Steaming milk in the Smeg espresso machine

To make a cappuccino, you’ll need to use a shallow mug and the steam wand again. Smeg doesn’t provide a stainless steel milk jug, which would have been really useful. Nevertheless, you can order a stainless steel jug like this one from Walmart for just over $10.

To get steaming, I twisted the top dial and started frothing. You need to have some knowledge of how to froth milk to make a silky, glossy jug, since the steam wand doesn't give much guidance. I would recommend holding the jug at an angle, so that part of the steam wand is out of the milk. It’s quite a short wand, so this might not be easy, but it’s possible. You’ll hear a ticking noise as air gets drawn into your cup. Once your milk is frothing, submerge the whole steam wand into the jug and hold the palm of your hand on the jug. When it’s getting uncomfortable to touch, the milk is hot enough.

I made some smooth and glossy dairy and oat milk with this steam wand. It was a little fiddly because it’s so short, but is very possible.

Should you buy the Smeg espresso machine?

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re a coffee novice and you want the most stylish espresso machine on the market, this is the one for you. You might have to invest in a separate grinder and practice your milk frothing skills, but you’ll be glad that you did.

Laura Honey Laura is the eCommerce Editor for Homes & Gardens. Before joining Future, she studied English at Oxford University. Alongside her studies, she qualified as a barista and worked with coffee for over three years. Outside of caffeine kicks, Laura writes about design and interiors at Homes & Gardens. She's always looking for stylish ways to integrate appliances into your home, but is also passionate about home fragrance. As a trained Master Perfumer, she has experience working within the luxury perfumes, so she always prioritizes quality and style over quantity and fads.

Before we write a review of any coffee maker, we make sure that our experts have tested all of the features of it. We normally take these appliances to our test kitchens where trained baristas or our coffee maker experts put the machines through their paces. They test a range of different coffee types and will make notes on every quirk of the machine. We'll outline how it would look on your kitchen countertop and do our best to describe how your coffees will taste. That way, you never end up with a coffee maker that you didn't expect.