I Got to Test Out Smeg's New Soda Maker — And It's the Perfect Summertime Hosting Accessory and Wellness Kitchen Staple
This sparkling launch from Smeg will make you the most popular host of the season, for cocktail parties or wellness mornings alike
On a rare sun-soaked London morning, there was nowhere I'd rather be than sprawled out on a yoga mat, a sparkling mocktail in my hand, surrounded by uninterrupted views of the city's skyline, celebrating the launch of Smeg's new Soda Maker.
I, as well as many other members of Gen Z, wholeheartedly identify as a wellness girl, so this setup couldn't have been any more appealing. Now, while this dedication to all things self-improvement has undoubtedly benefited me in many ways, I'd be lying if I said there weren't some accompanying downfalls, the damage to my wallet being the most prominent. You couldn't pay me to admit the amount of money I've spent on potions and tinctures that promise to boost my mental clarity or streamline my focus. In fact, I can barely leave the house without purchasing some kind of natural energy, kombucha, or nootropic beverage. Plaster any wellness buzzword of the moment onto a can, and you can be sure that it will be going straight into my basket.
So, as I sipped on my apple elderflower concoction, which I had watched transform with a whirlpool of bubbles just moments before, my mind was flooded with ideas for all the healthy, homemade beverages I'll be able to create, not to mention all the money I'll be saving. First up on my list is a refreshing, sparkling lemon green tea; my mouth is already watering.
But don't let my vulnerability to health claims fool you. This launch from the beloved kitchen appliance brand will not only be used for wellness purposes. I have no doubt that at any summertime cocktail party I host from now on, this soda maker will be the star of the show. Sparkling margaritas, anyone?
Style Forward Designs
As always, Smeg has not skimped on the design front with this product. Unlike the other bulky eyesores on the market, this soda maker sports a sleek, streamlined design. In signature Smeg fashion, this is a stylish countertop kitchen appliance you'd feel proud to have on full display.
Their beloved retro aesthetic is consistent throughout their product line, and this is no less true for their newest launch. Despite the advanced technology featured in this product, its new soda maker looks like something you'd find on the counter of a classic American diner.
"The design was guided by the goal of combining Smeg’s signature Italian retro style with everyday practicality," explains Niamh Griffiths, from Smeg, "Key design goals included making the product compact, cordless, and easy to use, with no installation or plug required. The Soda Maker features a sleek silhouette, coming in four refined matte colours and the addition of a magnetic drip tray, balancing aesthetics with functionality to fit seamlessly into various lifestyles and spaces."
With soft curving lines and a matte finish, this machine would slot in seamlessly with a wide variety of interior design styles. Whether you're in a rustic, farmhouse kitchen or a sleek, modern setup, the Smeg soda maker would look right at home.
Plus, with four different colors to choose from, this machine will appeal to everyone, so long as they enjoy a bit of bubbles. While the traditional black-and-white models will be the top choice for the minimalists among us, I couldn't help but gravitate towards their crystal-like Storm Blue colorway. However, I wouldn't be surprised if their trendy Emerald Green shade turns out to be the crowd favorite.
Cut Down on Plastics
Sustainable product design has become an increasingly important feature to many consumers over recent years, and Smeg has met the mark with this product.
Despite improvements, the use of single-use plastics in the beverage industry is still shockingly common and can be hard to avoid. Beyond this, so many of the kitchen appliances we bring into our homes are made out of materials that will have harmful impacts on the environment. We want to spend our money on products that we can feel comfortable knowing are made using sustainable materials and built with the safety of our planet in mind.
This was clearly a primary concern for the Smeg team when making this product, and is evident within its design, as well as its function. Not only is the body constructed solely out of sustainable materials, but the concept revolves around the idea of eliminating the need to buy single-use plastic packaged soft drinks. Within a year of use, we were told, you'd be saving the amount of plastic equivalent to the height of the Eiffel Tower.
Each model will come with their 800ml Tritan™ Renew bottle, specially designed to seamlessly slot into the machine. In keeping with the sustainability-focused design, this bottle is made using up to 50% recycled BPA-free plastic. Plus, it is durable enough to throw into the dishwasher and use again and again. Smeg has woven sustainability into every aspect of this product, even down to the packaging, which is made of FSC paper and viscose wood pulp.
How to Use It
So, we've already established that it looks good and is kind to the planet, but none of that matters if the machine doesn't work well.
But, as you could expect, that's far from the case.
Much like the other products in Smeg's range, this soda maker boasts an incredibly user-friendly design, even for those who struggle with technology. The Tritan™ Renew bottle effortlessly slots into the machine's opening, and a simple twist to align the logo on the bottle with the embossed logo on the head of the machine will ensure it is securely clicked in place and has no risk of moving. However, if any spillages occur, the magnetic drip-tray will save you from any laborious cleanup.
Perhaps the most unique aspect of this design is the clever carbonation control dial. Not all of us are fans of that explosively fizzy feeling, and Smeg acknowledges and accommodates this with their design. While one full spin of the dial offers you that signature sparkling water experience, for those of us who enjoy a more muted bubble, simply turn the nozzle to halfway.
The cordless, battery-free design allows you to enjoy a sparkling beverage no matter your location, making it an epic addition to a summertime picnic or barbeque setup. Plus, with the capacity to create an impressive 60 litres of sparkling water with one single screw-on cannister, there's very little chance of you running out mid-function.
As Niamh describes, "The Smeg Soda Maker was inspired to create a refined, functional, and versatile solution for people who enjoy sparkling drinks anywhere. It aims to bring families together and enhance daily moments - from playful afternoons with kids to stylish evenings with friends - by offering an easy and enjoyable way to make sparkling beverages."
Walking home, armed with my Smeg soda maker, I couldn't help but feel slightly smug knowing that not only would I have the pleasure of creating my own custom, sparkling drinks whenever I please, but I'll be helping the planet while doing it.
However, if sparkling beverages aren't your cup of tea, maybe you'd be better off investing in a new coffee machine, or even a state-of-the-art juicer, another great route to healthy, homemade drinks.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.
