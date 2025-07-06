These Viral, Rental-Friendly 'No-Screw' Drawers Are a Kitchen Life-Saver for All Things Storage — Here's Why I'm Ordering Them

It seems that there's a global conspiracy against logical, practical storage in the kitchens of rental properties.

Whether it's that the cupboards are too deep to be able to easily retrieve anything, or the drawers are too few and far between to even store all your crockery, they never seem to be quite right. And your fiercely stringent landlord will do all they can to stand between you and your dream kitchen storage. Plus, even if you are granted permission to make some practical adjustments to your space, it can often feel like pouring money down the drain.

This is exactly why I was so delighted to discover these no-screw, pull-out drawers on Amazon. And at under £50, they're practically a no-brainer. Not only will your landlord have nothing to fuss about, but they can be packed up and taken with you when you move onto your next home, because, let's admit it, you'll likely be needing them again.

DAYONE Dayone 2 Packs Pull Out Cabinet Organizer White £39.88 at Amazon UK This genius design truly covers all the bases. The carbon steel design can expand from 32 cm to an impressive 52 cm, allowing it to fit in any kitchen cabinet. Since each pack comes with two, you can easily double up on them for maximum storage. Its nano adhesive peel makes installation supremely simple, though, if you're looking for a more permanent solution, you can opt to drill the drawer into your cabinet. The three-slide rail ensures swift and smooth access, making it a frictionless task to reach the back of your cabinet. Plus, the carbon steel material boasts impressive load-bearing capabilities, so you never have to worry about overloading your drawers.

Has anyone ever found a practical use for an impossibly deep kitchen cabinet? Sure, it's a good place to store your pots and pans, so long as you also enjoy being hunched over on your hands and knees on your kitchen floor, clattering and crashing around in search of that one specific pot that you just absolutely need in that exact moment. And then, if that wasn't enough joy, you get to experience the absolute pleasure of completely rearranging your cabinet, desperately trying to figure out how to best stack and slot your pots for easy access.

But if that doesn't sound like your idea of fun, you may find solace in these Amazon pull-out drawers.

Unlike typical drawers, these clever additions require absolutely no complicated installation process; you won't even need to get out the toolbox. It's as simple as peeling off the back of the adhesive strip and positioning it in your cupboard —a task even the most clueless DIYers can handle.

Stacks of Tupperware, bottles upon bottles of seasonings, and even your largest pots and pans will all become instantly more accessible once you start to use these cabinet drawers. This is the kind of small addition that can transform the way you use your kitchen, streamlining and simplifying the cooking process so you can cut out the fuss and hassle, leaving you with the most enjoyable parts.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As someone who helps families — especially busy moms — set up practical, everyday systems in their homes, I know how frustrating it can be to have deep cabinets that turn into black holes where things go missing. A pull-out drawer changes that," says professional organizer Di Ter Avest. "You can easily see and reach everything, which means things are more likely to get used and less likely to be forgotten or wasted."

Without the constant pain of bending and squatting down to your cabinets, you're able to actually enjoy being in the kitchen again. An impressive feat for such a small addition.

"These organizers are renter-friendly and low-commitment, great for everyone who does not want to drill into their cabinets, especially if they’re living in a rental or just want to try something out before making a bigger change," adds Di. "The fact that you can install these without tools makes them feel really approachable— and that’s a big deal when you’re juggling a lot and just need a quick win in your space."

Di Ter Avest Founder and Executive Organizer of Di Is Organized Di Ter Avest is a Lifestyle and Home Organizer, founder of the Organize Yourself Healthy method, and owner of Di is Organized in Baltimore, MD. With Lifestyle and Wellness Coaching training from Harvard Medical School, she helps busy moms declutter their homes, reset routines, and create systems that support their well-being.

Alternative Finds

Wayfair Belfry Kitchen Pull Out Cabinet Organizer $92.99 at Wayfair UK These large carbon steel pull-out drawers come with adhesive tape, so no drilling is needed. The black powder-treated surface creates a sleek look, perfect for those with darker kitchen designs. Amazon Soledi 3 Pack Pull Out Cabinet Organizer £34.98 at Amazon UK With three separate size options in each pack, this is a complete kitchen solution. Use the smaller drawers to organize your spices and seasonings, and save the larger drawers for any of your cooking appliances. Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph Compact Cutlery Organiser, Grey £8 at John Lewis Take your drawer organization to the next level with this clever compact cutlery organizer. This angled design allows you to store a full cutlery set in less than half the space of a conventional cutlery organizer.

Are These Pull-Out Drawers Worth It?

So, are these viral pull-out cabinet drawers actually worth it?

Considering you can find them for under £40 and they don't cost a penny to install, we're going to go with yes.

However, if you're living in your forever home and have the resources to design a custom shelving setup, we'd probably recommend skipping on these. Custom-built-ins will always be more durable and sleek-looking. But for the price, these clever additions can't be beat.

This is just one of several smart ideas of how to organize a kitchen. Now you've got your cabinets in order, we love these kitchen counter organizers to handle the rest of your clutter.