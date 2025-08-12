6 Dark Wood Kitchens That Prove Why We're Drawn to Them — Plus, How You Can Make These Spaces Look Their Best

Wood has always been a popular choice of material and finish for kitchens, but dark wood in particular seems to hold something rather special. Its richness and warmth offer a sense of security, yet it feels elevated above other wood finishes, as if it’s the most sophisticated version of its kind. It naturally emanates an elegant and classical look, creating depth within a space, and the materials to suit it are never-ending — it simply depends on your preferred direction of style.

Kitchen expert, Charlie Smallbone, founder of Ledbury Studio, explains the love for this finish: “Dark wood kitchens have a certain magnetism. There’s something inherently grounding and sophisticated about them — they evoke calm, permanence, and intimacy.” He says, “Dark cabinetry, in particular, has the power to make a space feel cocooning and considered, while also acting as a strong visual anchor.”

For any modern kitchen ideas, you could go from one extreme to another these days; would you opt for a sleek contemporary dark wood kitchen with shiny hardware and sharp edges, or would you choose to go down the English country farmhouse look and embrace the rusticity of turned legs holding up the island?

It’s interesting how a single material can be so versatile and hold its stature within all kinds of styles and across different times. If I were going to choose a wood, my preferred choice would always be a darker option, as there’s no time limit on a material like this, and the fun you can have compiling different looks is unbeatable.

The other positive is that if you’re into your flea markets and crooked old antique shops, you’ll want certain pieces of furniture to sit in keeping with such a main space as your kitchen. I have found myself reaching for the darker sets of drawers with a story behind them, much more often than a pine finish, for example — but this, of course, is all personal preference. Let’s take a look at some captivating examples, so you can see what I mean.

Charlie Smallbone Founder of Ledbury Studio Charlie has spent 40 years redefining kitchen design. Passionate about blending function with beauty, he champions kitchens as spaces for living, cooking, and entertaining. His latest designs showcase exceptional craftsmanship, original materials, and modern technology, creating unique, high-quality kitchens tailored to enhance everyday life.

1. Celebrate a Standalone Piece

This design results in utter classical elegance; I'd move in right away. (Image credit: deVOL)

Let’s begin with an all-round classic by deVOL — this light and airy kitchen made of tall ceilings, dark floors, and original architectural details houses the perfect combination of richly-veined marble kitchen countertops, a large range cooker, and an island in dark wood — the star of the show. Picture this as a light wood, and you’ve got a whole different design concept — not necessarily a negative one, but a VERY different feel. The warmth this dark island brings amongst the surrounding white cabinetry is like no other.

“It offers that bit more of an elegant and sleeker style and color that blends well in living and dining areas, too,” says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens. Especially with the additional decor such as the open shelving for books around the door, the artwork on the walls, the mirror above the fireplace, and the striking chandelier overseeing it all. “It’s naturally giving the kitchen and family rooms of the home a soft and comfortable air.”

If you look carefully, you’ll receive a sense of history behind this kitchen; the bar chairs and some artwork are unexpectedly modern, yet they don’t stick out like a sore thumb — they blend well amongst it all, keeping the space up to date without much of a fuss.

OKA Ballygannon Mirror - Antique Gold £495 at oka.com Decorating with mirrors, such as this antique-finish gold mirror, in your kitchen will add an element of homeliness.

Helen Parker Creative Director of deVOL Helen is the creative director at Devol Kitchens. She has been with the company for over 20 years and is responsible for Devol’s style and one-of-a-kind showrooms. Helen also sources antiques and designs new pieces of furniture and accessories.

2. Include Texture

If you're after some glamour and a contemporary feel, this look could be the answer. (Image credit: Davonport)

When designing anything, let alone a kitchen, the touch (as well as look) of each material is vital to consider. Living out my textural fantasies is this striking kitchen by Davonport. “We’re now seeing dark wood used in more expressive ways: fluted fronts, integrated handles, or contrasted with paler worktops for an unusual contrast,” says Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

The whole back wall of this kitchen is dark in tone, yet it doesn’t feel closed in or heavy; between reeded glass, smooth dark stone, and with some of the latest kitchen handle trends, it creates the most beautiful balance.

Using a variety of materials following the same base color, the extra interest comes from the differing textures of each. It's also important to think about your kitchen countertop materials and how they'll balance out the other elements of your space.

Al Bruce, Founder, Olive & Barr, agrees and says, “To add balance to an all-wood design, consider incorporating reeded glass-fronted cabinets. This not only provides a break in a run of solid fronted doors but also reflects light and adds a modern touch to a traditional design.”

Richard Davonport Managing Director at Davonport Richard is managing director at Davonport, a British kitchen manufacturer that specializes in crafting exquisite, bespoke kitchen furniture.

Al Bruce Founder of Olive & Barr Founder Al Bruce began his illustrious career 25 years ago, studying to be a cabinet maker at college. From humble beginnings, his natural skill in the craft of cabinetry and keen business acumen saw him quickly rise through the ranks of the handmade kitchen industry, gaining invaluable experience and a wealth of knowledge along the way. With a natural flair for design and a deep passion for the industry, Al finally opened his own Shaker kitchen company, Olive & Barr, in 2018.

3. Create Strong Contrasts

A safe, solid and practical design keeping it light and airy. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

It seems now, more than ever, perhaps in a bid to enhance everyday self-care and joy, people are looking to celebrate natural materials within their homes, bringing the outside in. In general, we’re all making a point of noticing natural things and finding them that much more precious.

“We have moved on from outdated and clunky wood kitchens to seamless, elegant designs, which celebrate the beauty and versatility of wood,” says Al Bruce, “With a nod to the Nordic style, we have noticed a demand from homeowners looking to invest in an authentic look which honors natural materials, moving away from the stark white design of previous years. While painted cabinets remain a popular staple in kitchen design, there is something about untouched materials that feels timeless.”

With that being said, it's time to take note of the outdated kitchen trends that you'll want to avoid at all costs.

Ercol Utility Counter Stool £295 at Heal's An ash bar stool will contrast perfectly against a dark kitchen island, adding a contemporary feel to the space.

4. Style With Warmth

Brass and marble is still a favorite design combination — totally timeless! (Image credit: deVOL)

“The versatility of dark wood lies in how it’s styled,” says Richard Davonport. I couldn’t agree more. Classic kitchen cabinet ideas paired with brass or brushed brass hardware evoke a more traditional or country aesthetic.

But when combined with clean lines, minimal detailing, and materials like brushed metals or stone, it can throw a strong contemporary twist into the mix.

The brass finish sink here makes this kitchen that extra bit special, and I am so into it. Enhancing the clean elegance of the contrasting white marble kitchen island, it's a perfect combination.

5. Play With Materials

This design is the ultimate play of color and finish. (Image credit: Pfeiffer Design)

One solid block of dark wood without any other details can result in a feeling of confinement and an awkward kitchen layout. “Materiality was central to this project, and each element was chosen to harmonize with the rural context of the surrounding area, including woodland and rolling hills,” explains Jenna Forsdyke, interior designer at Pfeiffer Design.

Jenna continues: “In the kitchen, we grounded the space with custom dark timber cabinetry — chosen to echo the natural tones and textures of the outdoors through tactility and color.

We paired with striking green-veined marble worktops, copper in-set handles, and a brass mesh insert behind the glass in the top cabinets to match the handles,” all tying in the warmth of the wood. Allowing yourself to be playful with the selection of materials may surprise you.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish £239 at Le Creuset Use your cookware to enhance color play and introduce personality.

Jenna Forsdyke Interior Designer at Pfeiffer Design Jenna has a degree in Interior Architecture from the University Campus Suffolk and has worked on projects ranging from listed buildings and high-end residential properties to restaurants, retirement villages, and libraries. She also taught for two years at a leading London interior design academy. Having worked at Pfeiffer Design since 2015, Jenna leads on both Interior Architecture and FF&E projects from concept to completion, including design, joinery, lighting and electrics, sanitaryware & tiling, and specifying furniture and soft furnishings. Jenna enjoys the creative management of her projects and seeing her designs come to fruition on site.

6. Layer Woods and Introduce Color

Exposed beams frame this spacious kitchen while the dark wood and soft pink warms it up for a friendly welcome. (Image credit: Holland Green)

Think you have to stick to one type of wood in your kitchen? Not at all. Layering wood tones is the secret to making a dark wood kitchen color feel rich, rather than heavy. Embracing the mix of dark and light tones will create a visual rhythm, and by balancing the undertones and grain patterns, a dark wood scheme can be lifted with lighter accents, or a light wood scheme can be grounded by a dark wood accent.

“One of the most effective ways to elevate this aesthetic is by pairing dark wood cabinetry with a complementary color,” recommends Tori Young, associate director of Interior Design at Holland Green. “Introducing color — whether through painted units, walls, or even hardware — adds contrast, softness, and a layer of visual interest. It also breaks up what could otherwise be a heavy scheme, helping the room feel more dynamic and inviting.”

In this Lark’s barn project, the dark wood island is paired with cabinetry painted in Farrow & Ball’s ‘Dead Salmon’ — a soft, muted pinky-brown that’s incredibly sophisticated. “This combination works so well because it balances the visual weight of the timber with something unexpected and subtly playful. The result is a kitchen that feels characterful and cohesive, blending contemporary elegance with rustic charm.” Lark’s Barn is an excellent example of how thoughtful color choices can bring depth and harmony to a dark color scheme, creating a space that feels both luxurious and deeply livable.

Natalie Mudd, co-founder and creative director at Knot & Grain, explains, "With the popularity of wood kitchen cabinetry on the rise, wood drenching in the kitchen is the perfect addition. You can either match your flooring to your cabinetry in both tone and texture,” providing a naturally cohesive design, “or create contrast with wood in different stains. Just remember to consider the look you're aiming for — a contemporary kitchen will naturally suit modern, clean planks, while a country-style kitchen pairs beautifully with a rustic wood floor.”

Tori Young Associate Director of Interior Design, HollandGreen Tori has an innate flair for sourcing beautiful furnishings and unique pieces for a wide range of spatial designs, such as contemporary city penthouses, luxurious listed townhouses, and rural country estates. As an art enthusiast and maestro of crafting distinctive homes, Tori seamlessly blends the contemporary with the old, resulting in spaces that radiate timelessness and eclecticism.

Natalie Mudd Co Founder & Creative Director of Knot & Grain Throughout her previous career within creative agencies, Natalie excelled at building brands. This enabled her to bring a wealth of experience and creative flair to the flooring industry, seeing a gap in the market, and with a natural entrepreneurial spirit, she co-founded Knot & Grain. Natalie and her husband (co-founder, Dave) bring a tailored approach to the engineered wood flooring market, whilst remaining attainable and affordable to customers. With a love for interior design, renovation, and family, Natalie is an experienced, passionate creative director and co-founder who loves nothing more than guiding customers on their journey to choosing the perfect wood floor.

Farrow & Ball Dead Salmon £69.50 at Farrow & Ball A subtle shade that is set to add a pop of color and elegance to your kitchen.

FAQs

Are Dark Wood Kitchen Cabinets in Style in 2025?

Dark wood kitchens are enjoying a revival — the designers tell us why: “For several years, lighter finishes, Scandi blonde woods, soft grays, and painted pastels dominated kitchen design, prized for their ability to make spaces feel airy and open,” explains Richard Davonport.

In contrast, dark wood was often seen as dated or too heavy, a holdover from earlier decades, but tastes are shifting. “We are seeing a return to richer, more layered interiors, and dark wood fits perfectly within that mood. Whether it's walnut, wenge, or stained oak, these deeper tones bring warmth, character, and a sense of craftsmanship that feels luxurious without being showy.”

“They can be timeless too,” says Charlie Smallbone. “If approached with thought and craftsmanship, and not simply a nod to passing trends.”

As an interior stylist myself, I’d always lean towards the dark wood finish. I’ve come to learn how much better that suits my style and background in comparison to other woods, and how at home it makes me feel. There’s nothing like the raw finish of a dark wood dining table; it's a working piece and therefore can create a new story every day.

Ultimately, what makes dark wood kitchens so compelling is their ability to tell a story of craftsmanship, character, and personal style. Whether your preference is modern and polished or you’re drawn to a rustic kitchen look, dark wood offers a foundation that feels considered and timeless.

The real beauty lies in how you make it your own — layering textures, playing with contrast and materials, and introducing meaningful pieces such as your favourite antique find — that's what brings a dark wood kitchen to life. Create a mood that feels grounding, inviting, and entirely yours.