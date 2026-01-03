I Featured 100s of Kitchens Last Year — These 10 Were the Best, With Ideas I Can't Wait to Take Forward Into 2026

I think 2025 might have been one of the most exciting years in design, yet. I felt a shift, visually, in the types of projects that passed by my desk over the last 12 months, and possibly it's no surprise. Things have been changing in the world a lot, including the advent of new (sometimes scary) technology.

These changes have been possibly most noticeable in the kitchen, where trends often move a little more slowly, traditionally. Yet, the kitchen trends I've seen raise their head in 2025 have definitely been inspired by what's going on in the world. They're a search for originality, authenticity, and a yearning for more classic design styles — a reaction to the uber-modern, other-worldly 'AI' aesthetic that we've seen in years previous.

Of the 100s of kitchens that the Livingetc editorial team has featured across the year, I'd put a mental check note against these 10 as some of my favorites. They each bring something different to the design of these special spaces that's still worth talking about for kitchens in 2026.