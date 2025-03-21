For Its Color Blind Owners, the Designer of This Sustainable Melbourne Home Had to Dial Up the Intensity of the Hues Inside

‘Trust is the operative term,’ admits Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem, referring to the rapport she developed with the owners of this Melbourne Victorian weatherboard house that her studio, YSG, recently reimagined. The interior scheme is a riot of bespoke pattern and energizing color — a surprising departure for a period home, especially since her clients happen to be color blind.

For both owners, a couple with two teenage children, muted tones appear neutrally washed out. "We decided we could afford to go bold," says Yasmine. Accelerating tonal intensities, especially in areas where sunlight drenches the newly constructed spaces such as the kitchen, the result is a fantastic palette illuminated by the colorful leadlights that stream aromatic shades (think turmeric and saffron) into the modern home.

The family was already living in the classic residence in the Fitzroy North neighborhood, complete with an extension from the 1990s that included an open living space along with a retreat for the parents. ‘But it didn’t work,’ recalls Yasmine. The parents’ suite hogged views of the garden, and thus most of the natural light it afforded, rendering the communal spaces dark and ignored as the clients ended up spending much of their time outside.

‘They’re soft and dreamy compared to the usual darker shades the homes in the area use,’ says Yasmine of the front porch’s gentle creams and apricot tones. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

The Victorian weatherboard residence is located in Fitzroy North, a Melbourne neighbourhood with a bohemian feel. An entrance in the original home leads to a hallway with a newly built laundry, powder room, main bathroom and kids’ bedrooms on either side. A rear, light-filled extension includes the open-plan kitchen with living space, plus principle suite.

Destined for an overhaul, in many ways it was the perfect project for Yasmine; while one client is Danish (fond of clean finishes and pale timber), the other is Egyptian-Australian (mad about pattern and color), mirroring Yasmine’s own ancestry (their mothers even share the same name). Beyond an immediate bond through heritage, it also happened to be a timely match for YSG, which recently added an architectural branch to the studio.

There’s a soothing shift in the main bedroom color ideas, where the palette embraces gentle colors that contrast with the brighter tones in the living spaces. "You’ll note the floor is tiled, but we used lighter tones so it’s softer," says Yasmine. "The bowtie tiles lining the cornice are mirrored in the nearby ensuite, where they are blue." (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

But the real story is the collision of contrasting tastes, and the clients’ trust that YSG could harmonize their ‘radically different’ aesthetic inclinations. Leaning towards Scandinavian design, the interior scheme maintains a minimalist look, including iconic furniture from names like Erik Ole Jørgensen and Fritz Hansen, while the kitchen joinery features Queensland Maple. Embracing Middle Eastern design, a Hammam-inspired tub in the kids’ bathroom is a luxurious escape in and of itself; while an intricate tiled floor throughout the new extension is undoubtedly the hero of the project.

To pull off the mesmerizing flooring, YSG referenced wool and silk Persian rugs to help create the one-of-a-kind mosaic. ‘When you look closely, within the pixelations there are three distinct “rugs” incorporated in the design,’ says Yasmine, noting how the pattern shifts throughout the open kitchen, creating different zones, but is unified by radiant color.

If the whole scheme feels invigorating, that’s sort of the point. ‘They wanted a home that awakened the senses,’ says Yasmine. The result is seriously sensational.

A jewel-toned shower is a mood enhancer in the morning light. "Clients are sometimes wary of adding expenses to rooms not usually seen by guests, but these ones embraced the private treat," says Yasmine. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

The hammam-inspired bath in the kids’ room is so nice, Yasmine admits, that they don’t get it all to themselves: "It’s also used by the parents as it’s the only tub in the home!" (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

While this cozy lounge shows YSG’s eye for curation, the studio couldn’t resist its inclination towards customization. ‘"Our coppery curtains are incredible as the patterns differ on both, accentuated in the daytime when sunlight filters in from behind,’ says Yasmine. ‘We love their pom-poms." (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

"It’s like a metaphor for the new extension that upon first appearance looks bold and confident, yet it’s actually intricately detailed," says Yasmine of the desert sand shade on the walls of the sitting area, which calms the richly patterned circular rug at its center. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: YSG Studio)

Treading carefully, YSG ensured the rug-patterned tiles weren’t hidden by the kitchen units. "Tiles creep up the island’s kickboard, incorporating it; while a timber counter features rounded trim legs that tread lightly upon the tiles," says Yasmine. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

"Instead of customary floral inlays, we chose colored glass ribbons," says Yasmine of the breakfast niche's tinted windows, a twist on the traditional leadlight windows found in similar period residences. "Their dual bands enable uninterrupted garden views." (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

"We spent a long time figuring out the areas the family would live in and how we could inject the most sunlight into them," says Yasmine, noting how spaces like the kitchen are bathed in northerly light through strategically designed windows. "Now every room in the new extension offers garden views, including the primary suite." (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

"This project is actually our first completed new build," says Yasmine, noting how the clients were keen to build sustainably. While the bulk of the weatherboard structure was maintained, the decades-old extension was scrapped entirely for a refreshed layout that prioritizes light and garden views.

Along with tried-and-true strategies such as thermal planning and solar power, YSG went the hard route by using earth-friendly Hempcrete (a difficult find in Australia, according to Yasmine) as the main building material, finishing surfaces in a natural and porous limewash paint to give the interiors the lightest glow.