Inside This Characterful Indian Home, "Bold Choices and Reverence for Tradition" Come Together

Coimbatore, in southern India, is one of those fascinatingly vibrant yet quietly discreet cities. It hides a rich architectural and handicraft legacy — among the most significant in the country. To this day, artisan ateliers and local markets continue to thrive, offering intricate embroidery, stonework, and traditional paintings. As such, the city has become a destination for those seeking the perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

Case in point: this quietly reclusive 10,000-square-foot, four-bedroom residence designed by Farah Agarwal of Chestnut Storeys, which is nestled within Coimbatore’s verdant landscape. “This home was designed for a cultured, well-traveled family of four seeking a sanctuary that was both functional and reflective of their unique journey,” shares the designer. “Every corner tells a story of thoughtful design, curated aesthetics, and a deep commitment to harmonizing modernity with tradition.”

The modern home blurs the boundaries between indoor and out, creating a seamless dialogue between architecture and its natural surroundings. It's cool, yet a bit quirky, nodding to its locale, while taking inspiration from around the world.

The home exteriors feature palm trees, and a body of water that instantly feels like a tropical escape. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

"The design brief was rooted in an intimate understanding of the family’s aspirations," explains Farah Agarwal, principal of Chestnut Storeys. "The clients, with their penchant for global sophistication and deep Indian roots, envisioned a home that would embody warmth, individuality, and understated opulence."

To create a residence that feels deeply calming and tucked away from the world, Farah designed a space that feels cocooned by nature. Here, the landscaping establishes a natural dialogue between the architecture and its environment.

Clean lines, neutral tones, and timeless materials serve as subtle yet impactful interventions. To further enhance the indoor-outdoor connection, "we used floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking views of the lush greenery, while reflective surfaces and earthy tones create an immersive experience, blurring the boundaries between nature and architecture," Farah explains.

Image 1 of 2 The curving sofa and console are by Demuro Das, the lighting piece by Klove Studio, and the accent chair by Dtale Modern. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys) The metal staircase is finished in micro concrete, and the sculpture is from HeritageBlend The Studio. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

While the home's overall theme is rooted in serenity, elegance, and timelessness, the designer doesn’t shy away from using color — in fact, she embraces it in unexpected ways. From the vibrant upholstery in the modern living room to the bold orange staircase, each element brings a distinct personality to the space.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unique sculptures are thoughtfully placed in unconventional corners and nooks, inviting onlookers to engage more deeply with the home’s design narrative. These features are not just decorative, but conversational.

Take, for instance, the living room lighting — the Goa Collection by Klove Studio —its design draws inspiration from exotic fruits, animals, and foliage, adding a whimsical yet refined dimension. A brass console and a leather-upholstered accent chair further enrich the home's material palette.

"The choice of materials enhances the tactile experience of the home," says Farah. "Kota stone, known for its durability and understated beauty, forms the foundation of the flooring. Textured fabrics, natural wood, and metallic finishes create a layered sensory experience, making the home feel luxurious yet grounded."

Image 1 of 2 The wallpaper in the dining room is from Good Earth, the dining chairs and table is KoKo by K2India, and the lighting by Hatsu. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys) The prayer room features a latticed nook and a calming water feature. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

The dining room is a celebration of color, pattern, and sensory delight. “The turquoise and gold pineapple wallpaper, vibrant pink chairs, and natural wood dining table create a striking ambiance,” says Farah. “This space exemplifies the home’s ability to combine bold choices with timeless elegance.”

Tall windows draped in soft fabrics allow plenty of natural light to pour in, making the room wonderfully convivial, perfect for both lively gatherings and intimate family meals.

Nearby is a prayer room, positioned next to a water feature that enhances the serene atmosphere of this already tranquil space. “We’ve used minimal decor and intricate latticework here,” notes Farah.

Wallpaper From the 70s Makino Mint Turquoise £85.32/roll at Wallpaper from The 70s This Makino wallpaper adds a sense of Asian serenity to the home, featuring delicate blossoms and long-needled branches in earthy tones with matte gold accents on a mint-turquoise background. Clarke & Clarke William Morris Willow Boughs Wallpaper £44/roll at John Lewis & Partners Willow Boughs wallpaper showcases a timeless William Morris design, with gracefully intertwined stems and gently curling leaves — bringing an organic, nature-inspired elegance to walls. Graham & Brown Tesronto Blue Wallpaper £85/roll at Graham & Brown Tesronto Blue wallpaper harbours exotic charm, its vibrant summer-blue floral pattern inspired by the Tesronto flower of India — capturing the country's vivid spirit in a rich, radiant design.

Image 1 of 2 This mezzanine area is the ideal space for the family to enjoy books or a quiet time. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys) The ceiling lights are by Olie Lighting, the carpet is from the client, and the chairs are from Dtale Modern and Magari. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

At the top of the staircase lies a quiet moment of pause and reflection — an intimate home library and seating area. The built-in storage unit holds books and curios, while the cozy seating offers space for residents to work, read, or simply spend contemplative hours.

A surprising detail here is the use of a rug, so rarely seen in transitional spaces, yet its presence adds a welcoming touch of color and softness to this otherwise neutral zone. Overhead, elegant ceiling lights lend a sense of grandeur to the double-height volume.

"A standout aspect of this space is the meticulous curation of artifacts and furniture," notes Farah. "Each piece has been handpicked from across India, telling a story of the family’s travels and appreciation for craftsmanship. The traditional Vahana sculpture, antique finds from Cochin, and Jaipur Rugs carpeting are just a few of the treasures that infuse the home with cultural richness."

Image 1 of 4 The daughter's bedroom features a mango wood and cane bed from Sage Living, and the lighting from Length Breadth Height. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys) The furniture is local and the walls are finished in textured paint. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys) The second daughter’s bedroom features a wallpaper from Life n Colors, and a table lamp from Harshita Jhamtani Designs. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys) The main bedroom is furnished with wallpaper from Nilaya by Asian Paints, the carpet is from Jaipur Rugs, and the bedside lamp is from Viya Design. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

"The primary bedroom and guest bedrooms are oases of calm, each designed with unique elements that reflect the inhabitants’ preferences," says Farah. "From vibrant wallpapers to luxurious fabrics, these spaces are both restful and inspiring."

Interestingly, while some rooms feature built-in window seats, others include accent chairs placed near the windows, encouraging residents to sit back, relax, and take in the lush, verdant views surrounding the home.

Image 1 of 2 A jacuzzi area, located between the daughters’ bedrooms, features chequerboard tiles, chosen to maintain a visual continuity with the printed flooring used in the courtyard. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys) The powder bathroom features pigmented, limewash walls (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

Each bathroom in the home (there are four) features a distinct color scheme, expressed through beautiful materials like limewash finishes and artisanal tiles.

A sense of quiet luxury pervades each of the spaces, with generous bathtubs, custom basins, marble and stone surfaces — and of course, a presence of greenery, which adds a soothing, organic touch.

“In this home, every space is where design and emotion intertwine, offering a sanctuary that is both visually stunning and deeply personal,” explains Farah. “Through its thoughtful design, bold choices, and reverence for tradition, the home stands as a testament to the transformative power of architecture and interior design.”

The main bathroom has a bathtub in travertine marble and tall indoor plants. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

At the heart of the home lies the outdoor courtyard — complete with an outdoor dining area, casual breakout seating, and open views of tall trees and lush greenery.

The backyard also features a reflection pool, adorned with a traditional wooden boat that symbolizes a deep reverence for heritage.

"The soft rustling of palm trees and the gentle ripples of water offer an immediate sense of calm, setting the tone for the entire home," says Farah.

Image 1 of 2 The courtyard seamlessly extends the indoor living space, offering a versatile setting with a breakfast counter and a cozy seating area perfect for enjoying a book (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys) The courtyard has furniture from Dtale Modern, with a dining set by Ventura. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

Textured textiles, rich wood tones, and subtle metallic accents come together to create a tactile, multi-sensory experience — lending the home a sense of luxury that feels both elevated and grounded. And utterly one of a kind.