It May Be a Modern 4000-Square-Foot High-Rise Apartment in the Middle of Manhattan, but It Feels Like a Family Home

In an excerpt from their book, the design duo behind Hendricks Churchill take us inside a high-rise home filled with comfort and character

dining room with pale pink walls, timber dining table with timber chairs, rug, sofa on one side of the room, yellow console with vase of flowers and artwork styled above it, and on the other side fo the room is a large timber dresser with glass-front
(Image credit: Camille Okhio. Design: Hendricks Churchill. Styling: Tessa Watson)
In their new book, Distinctly American: Houses and Interiors by Hendricks Churchill, design studio founders Heide Hendricks and Rafe Churchill share a glimpse inside some of the homes that best reflect the studio's emotionally resonant style, offering "a new vision of modern American domesticity that is both grounded and poetic."

From a farmhouse in Litchfield County, Connecticut, to a sky-high family home in the middle of Manhattan, each project is an ode to their skillful approach to preserving architectural heritage, while making way for contemporary living.

In the excerpt below, we take a look inside Carnegie Hill Apartment, the modern home of a family of five that still manages to feel deeply personal, taking on a life all of its own.

For this project, one of Heide’s biggest challenges to date, the interiors team was tasked with transforming a minimal, monochromatic high-rise apartment into a warm, carefully considered, and colorful home.

Although this turnkey 4,000-square-foot residence addressed the spatial needs of their family of five, the clients desperately hoped to introduce a sense of soul and depth to the space. Especially with expansive views across the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, it was essential to frame this cityscape while not diminishing the interior.

hallway with pink walls, colorful artwork, stool, and patterned runner
Shades of pink and green are deployed in almost every room of the apartment, first introduced in the foyer.(Image credit: Camille Okhio. Design: Hendricks Churchill. Styling: Tessa Watson)

As one of the tallest residential buildings in the Upper East Side, this three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located in an iconic new tower in the Carnegie Hill section of Manhattan.

Designed by architectural firm DDG and built in 2019, the apartment balances prewar-inspired details with modern finishes.

dining nook with banquette seat, round timber dining table with two dining chairs, botanical pink and orange wallpaper, with artwork, and flowers and glassware on the table

The contemporary kitchen features a bold Jennifer Shorto wallpaper. A cozy breakfast nook is furnished with a bespoke Brian Persico table, a midcentury Danish sofa, and Paul McCobb dining chairs. The artwork by Lizzie Gill is flanked by a pair of Hector Finch wall sconces.

(Image credit: Camille Okhio. Design: Hendricks Churchill. Styling: Tessa Watson)

The residence features a formal elliptical entry gallery, fourteen-foot-high ceilings, custom plaster wainscoting, and Austrian white oak flooring.

In part, this project proved to be successful because of the light touch the architecture team applied to a few thoughtful floor plan modifications.

The renovation scope included dressing room build-outs and mechanical system alterations.

home office with wall of bookshelves, fluted wall detail, linen roman shades, jute rug, two leather armchairs and timber side table and ottoman
B&B Italia chairs sit in front of a vintage Kai Kristiansen modular teak bookshelf. The 1970s table is from Montage Antiques, the window shade is in a Zak+Fox fabric, and the walls are covered in custom wooden tambour paneling.(Image credit: Camille Okhio. Design: Hendricks Churchill. Styling: Tessa Watson)

The goal of the architecture team was to leave little trace of intervention, turning the focus primarily toward interior design.

To make the rooms feel as if they were lovingly assembled over time, the team incorporated an eclectic blend of furniture styles, including mid-century modern pieces with bespoke furniture and fine period antiques.

modern bedroom with yellow walls and botanical mural, blue carpet, green sculptural bedframe, yellow curtains, and timber dresser, timber side tables with blue lamps
The primary bedroom has a Gucci wallpaper, and all of its colors are pulled into the room’s furnishings: Roche Bobois bed, Beni rug, and curtains in a Rogers & Goffigon fabric. (Image credit: Camille Okhio. Design: Hendricks Churchill. Styling: Tessa Watson)

Tactile layers of rugs and textiles complement pieces of character with aged patina, which create soulful rooms filled with warmth and comfort that harmoniously blend color and pattern.

The apartment took on a dramatic, moody feeling, yet one that complemented the more minimal architecture of the space and exercised a certain Shaker restraint.

kids bedroom with yellow built-in cabinetry with scalloped edges, floral wallpaper, floating scallop shelves with toys and books, and two timber twin beds with yellow sheets
A Josef Frank fabric wallcovering in the twin bedroom serves as a backdrop for the beds from Oeuf NYC, Grain side table, and custom millwork in Farrow & Ball’s Citron paint.(Image credit: Camille Okhio. Design: Hendricks Churchill. Styling: Tessa Watson)

Heide Hendricks and Rafe Churchill

Heide Hendricks and Rafe Churchill are the founders of acclaimed architecture and interior design studio Hendricks Churchill, and along with the countless interior projects they've collaborated on over the years, have also authored two books: Our Way Home: Reimagining an American Farmhouse and Distinctly American: Home and Interiors.