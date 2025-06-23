In Their Weekend Home, These Interior Designers Let Loose With Their Most Creative (but Relaxing) Design Ideas

Manhattan-based designers Studio DB let loose in their weekend home in upstate New York — a place where kids, animals, and their creativity all run free.

a living room with patterned wall hanging and open patio doors to the outside
(Image credit: Matthew Williams. Design: Studio DB)
It’s always fascinating to see how an interior designer decorates their own home. With no client and no brief to curtail them, you can observe their true tastes, and where they go when their creativity is given no bounds.

Take this family home in Hudson Valley, set on a 12.5-acre plot in beautiful rolling hills, two hours upstate of New York City. It bears all the hallmarks of Studio DB founders Britt and Damian Zunino: the upscale modernity and the urban glamour they’re known for. However, being the modern home they built from scratch for them and their four kids to unwind in at weekends, it feels like their aesthetic, but with its shoulders dropped.

A decorative exhale, ready to take in that next lungful of clean, country air.

Damian and Britt Zunino of Studio DB
Damian and Britt Zunino

Husband and wife Damian and Britt Zunino are the founders of the NYC-based design company Studio DB. They designed and decorated this house themselves to use on weekends with their four kids, two dogs, a cat, two rabbits, two fish, one horse and three miniature ponies.

An exterior view of the property with the wooden cladding along the property and a patio with seating in front. There is a lawn in the fore-ground and trees to the right.

The building is clad in fiber cement corkboard, with all the windows and openings featuring real wood veneer. "We wanted that balance of stark black and warmer wood tones," says Damian.

(Image credit: Matthew Williams.)

an outdoor pool by a bank of lavender with colorful sun loungers

The pool is 5 meters by 13, and the couple say they use it a lot. "It has a dark bottom so it just bakes in the sun — we heat it once a season so it’s not completely freezing," says Damian.

(Image credit: Matthew Williams.)

A white walled living space with a view of the bar cart, with an artwork hanging above and a potted plant to the right.

"There are friends here for barbecues and drinks every weekend," says Damian. "This house is designed for people to get together in."

(Image credit: Matthew Williams.)

"I view it as more neutral than our city projects — a lot less dramatic and an opportunity to relax our eyes, to work with textiles and color," says Britt. "We wanted something that was very open to nature, a counterpoint to our chaotic and fast-paced city life. It had to be somewhere we could come together, and it had to be easy to maintain."

The house itself, inspired by a hayloft, "but deconstructed," Damian says, "with large cut-outs that from certain angles you can see right through", was the result of months of talking and then finally a night of Damian sketching out his idea for the shape of a building. Hard-lined, with concrete floors chosen "because we keep the doors open all summer and animals come in and out constantly," says Britt, the design was chosen specifically for good times to be had within and around it, whether that’s with the kids, or the constant stream of city friends who show up for weekends of cocktails and chatter.

Bedroom with cloud wallpaper, in a baby blue color, with a wooden bed frame with a ruffled cream fabric lamp hanging above.

"Our daughter is almost 15, and she approved the wallpaper herself," Britt says. "It has such a pretty color gradient."

(Image credit: Matthew Williams.)

A white, modern living room with sliding doors to the outdoor space on the left and large windows on the right. There is a modern, black chandelier hung above the seating area of miss-matched sofas and armchairs. with an artwork on the wall behind.

"We never did a floorplan for this house, we just went with our gut," says Britt. "With the furniture choices, it’s all just stuff we loved and at one point bought and then figured out a way to use it."

(Image credit: Matthew Williams.)

A white walled dining area, with a curved dining table, covered in a pattered table cloth and miss-matched wooden chairs around. Behind the table are some potted plants and there is a modern chandelier hanging above the table.

Open-plan to the main living area, the decorative touches are symbolic of the couple’s at-home approach. "I just bought a few yards of textile and layered them on top of the table," Britt says. "I thought it would be fun."

(Image credit: Matthew Williams.)

A white walled kitchen with a view of the hob and oven. The island, worktops and backsplash are all white marble and there is a blue and marble tile over the extractor above the hob.

"We love treating hoods in unusual ways," says Britt of this extractor hood idea. "These tiles are like pieces of art, and reference the outside, which felt appropriate."

(Image credit: Matthew Williams.)

"There are moments about this house that are still soft, and the greenery outside overshadows all the straight lines of the architecture," Damian says. "I like the disruption of a really modern structure filled with things that look handmade — that’s what’s interesting to us, and what translates to a lot of our work," adds Britt. "We always make sure there is something weird in every scheme, that bends your imagination, and asks you to take a pause."

For this house, that could be the collection of African-inspired textiles used as a multi-layered and ever-evolving tablecloth in the dining area; the powder-coated blue beams that line the entryway, or perhaps the painterly tiles that clad the cooker hood in the kitchen. "This home is filled with things we’ve collected over the years and a lot of pieces given to us by friends," says Britt. "As a creative project it’s one that we knew we could experiment with," Damian adds. "It’s a layered and personal space that feels like home."

A modern bathroom with floor to ceiling windows with a view of the garden. In front of the windows is a free-standing bathtub, with marble hexagon tiles on the floor and an chair to the left.

Looking out onto a green roof, it’s only Britt and Damian who come up to this level, so there is more privacy than at first seems.

(Image credit: Matthew Williams.)
