21 New-In (but Soon-To-Sell-Out) Homewares That Have Dropped This August
From rattan table lamps to patchwork pillows, this month, home decor is taking a turn towards everything retro, chrome, and perfectly playful
Oh, how I love shopping for homewares. Scrolling through the 'new-in' section of an online store always fills me with so much inspiration... and a little twinge of anxiety for my shopping cart. Sometimes, all you need to refresh your room is one small thing, and August is shaping up as the best month to buy it.
As I compiled this enviable list, a common theme started to emerge: contemporary charm. Each piece has an undeniable nod to today's hottest interior design trends, while still offering a healthy serving of character. There are patchwork patterns that read slightly retro, and chrome coupes that could (and should) exist in every decade.
From pretty patchwork to pastel-pink speakers, and decor that adds that missing styling detail you've been stuck on, keep scrolling to find a hit list of the best 21 new homewares that have been released this month.
Starting the August homeware list very strongly with this Rika stoneware mug from Anthropologie. Not only is light blue and brown one of the most exciting pairings in interiors right now, but the base is a side plate, cup holder, and lid all in one. (And it also comes in a mint and tan and a plum and red colorway.)
In my opinion, a bed should host as many decorative pillows as it can fit. However, to properly arrange pillows on a bed, you need a good mix of neutrals and patterns. This jacquard, ruffled pillowcase from MANGO Home is a great base piece — neutral, yet filled with personality.
Crafted from marbled resin, this tissue box combines enduring durability with a subtle, refined elegance. I didn't know a tissue box was what my nightstand was missing until I saw this piece from Ferm Living's 'New In' section. It's part of the 'Mist' collection, so you can shop for toothbrush holders and soap dispensers that match, too.
Eating out of chrome dishes is the new status symbol. Of course, I had to include this stainless steel coupe bowl from H&M's bistro tableware collection. If you are in the market for any chrome tableware, this collection is a one-stop shop (see the coupe glasses and stainless steel carafe). However, it's not just me who has bistro dining on the mind; I'm surprised it's not sold out yet.
I don't even have a dog, and I can't stop thinking about how much I want this colorful patchwork dog bed from HAY. Designed in collaboration with Mette Hay and Barbara Maj Husted Werner, it features a playful color-blocked design and is made from durable, recycled polyester with a washable, removable cushion. For those wanting a more neutral scheme, it also comes in a black and white version.
This rattan table lamp is serving modern boho at its very finest. It combines natural texture with oversized proportions for a look that is classic, yet bold and playful. Good lamps are the key to a cozy living room, and this might just be the best one you can buy this August.
As someone who constantly does coffee machine reviews and curates the best espresso makers roundups, coffee is always on my mind. The only thing better than the coffee itself is acquiring sleek accessories to serve it. Sage is known for making quality machines, but this stainless steel milk jug with a chocolate brown sleeve is bringing next-level style.
Opinion: If you don't have a butter dish, your kitchen countertop is not complete. This Scandi-style keeper from Ferm Living is as streamlined as it is extra. Do you need a solid wood box to house your butter? Clearly. Now I just wish I had found this butter box sooner!
Whether you use it for coffee or cocktails, I'm a firm believer that every home needs a good bar cart, and a stylish one at that. That's why I'm predicting this solid acacia wood bar cart is going to be a best seller. The wood is kiln-dried for added durability, and the silhouette is inspired by Brazilian mid-century design — chic.
The verdure print trend is my favorite way to do contemporary tapestries. Several brands are including verdure-inspired pieces in their new collections (like this throw pillow from West Elm). However, Zara is introducing a moody edge with this darker colorway — color me obsessed.
2025 is the year of the lantern light — paper, silk, or mesh. La Redoute's AP.PM brand just released two mesh lantern floor lamps that are sure to be homeware hits. I'm obsessed with this stacked variation, but there is also a shorter, bulb lantern floor lamp in the same style.
Le Creuset is, of course, one of the most iconic brands in kitchenware, but its latest color release just sealed my undying love for the products. This midnight blue is classic, elegant, and oozes cool girl energy — which means, if you've been eyeing this collection, you might want to grab it while you still can.
Once again, everything in H&M's bistro collection is worth including in this round-up, but what I love most is the timeless and simplistic aesthetic that the dishes have. These two small bowls with a classic, painted rim are inspired by cozy bistros on the streets of France. Who doesn't want to eat cereal or soup from a bowl like this?
All the best homeware on Urban Outfitters ends up selling out, so when you spot something as good as this trinket shelf, there's no time to think — just buy. But in all seriousness, a trinket shelf is both practical and fashionable. Whether styled by a vanity or in an entryway, a trinket shelf gives your wall a bit more personality and character.
The Regional Italian Cookbook: Recipes from The Silver Spoon offers readers 160 classic recipes with detailed writing and vivid photography. Each region’s chapter begins with a dedicated introduction explaining its local ingredients and dishes, followed by authentic recipes for antipasti, primi, main courses, sides, and desserts. Embrace the Italian holiday lifestyle at home with this cookbook.
I always keep West Elm on my list for stylish faux foliage, which brings me to the brand's latest release: the thistle stem. As we enter late summer and the fall season waits around the corner, this stem is a great transitional foliage piece. Pair it with bright summer flowers for a more natural effect, or use it to lighten dark fall arrangements.
Patchwork is back, but think cottagecore with a refined upgrade. TOAST has a few playful patchwork picks (the pinwheel quilt being another favorite), but this patchwork cushion cover is an easy addition to any space. It's made from plain-dyed cotton slub with hand-stitched quilting, and is finished with a cotton duck backing and an envelope closure.
The IKEA NATTBAD Bluetooth speaker is the perfect combination of interior decor and sound, and it's part of the brand's upcoming interior tech collection (the rest launches in January next year). This piece also comes in yellow and black, but something about this light pink is bold yet still so timeless.
There is nothing in the Anthropologie x LALA Reimagined collection that I wouldn't buy, but these new sconce lights are one of my favorite pieces so far. The lamp also comes in two different wood stain colors: pink and green. It's on pre-order for the end of August right now, but if it's anything like the rest of the collection, it's sure to sell out.
For more inspiration, make sure to check out my new feature, ICYMI, a round-up of all the best collaborations and new releases from the month. It's the perfect place to find the latest and greatest homewares to shop.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.