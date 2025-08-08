21 New-In (but Soon-To-Sell-Out) Homewares That Have Dropped This August

Oh, how I love shopping for homewares. Scrolling through the 'new-in' section of an online store always fills me with so much inspiration... and a little twinge of anxiety for my shopping cart. Sometimes, all you need to refresh your room is one small thing, and August is shaping up as the best month to buy it.

As I compiled this enviable list, a common theme started to emerge: contemporary charm. Each piece has an undeniable nod to today's hottest interior design trends, while still offering a healthy serving of character. There are patchwork patterns that read slightly retro, and chrome coupes that could (and should) exist in every decade.

From pretty patchwork to pastel-pink speakers, and decor that adds that missing styling detail you've been stuck on, keep scrolling to find a hit list of the best 21 new homewares that have been released this month.

For more inspiration, make sure to check out my new feature, ICYMI, a round-up of all the best collaborations and new releases from the month. It's the perfect place to find the latest and greatest homewares to shop.