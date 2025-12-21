IKEA Has Just Created a Sleek-As Spice Rack From Its Waste Material

Despite their reputation for stress and sprawl, kitchens can be sleek sanctuaries of calm — but that’s only when you get the storage right. And one of the most finicky parts of the kitchen? Spices. Particularly in the aftermath of an ambitious cooking session, when jars, shakers, and half-used packets all threaten to spill into chaos.

From hidden drawers to magnetic jars, there’s no shortage of storage solutions for these kitchen oddbobs. A rack is one of the most classic spice storage ideas — but when they look as good as IKEA’s new HUNDHAJ Spice Rack, I’m not upset about it. Made from a vivid green plastic peppered with pale pink flecks, it delivers a design-forward terrazzo effect that makes it look way more expensive than it is (that’s just £2, by the way). Better still, it's made from recycled waste materials.

Admittedly, it’s not the largest spice rack on the market, but it’s the perfect little storage cubby for compact kitchens looking to tidy up their corner of shame (read: condiments). True to IKEA form, it has also been engineered to fit perfectly with the Swedish juggernaut’s CITRONHAJ range of jars, shakers, mills, and bottles. It can also be styled differently, depending on what you need. Guess it's time to get decanting…

IKEA HUNDHAJ Spice Rack £2 at IKEA This mini spice rack looks good and does good, too. This sustainable product design mixes waste material to create an emerald green color flecked with lighter shades of white, pink, and peach, and finished with a lacquered surface to really highlight the speckled effect. Measuring 20cm wide, 6.5cm tall, and 6cm deep, it can be used upright to corral jars between the raised lips, or flip HUNDHAJ on its head and use the base to display your spices with pride. Love following cooking videos as you go? HUNDHAJ also moonlights as a phone stand – and is the perfect height for repeated rewinds...





If your spice collection is intentionally minimal, HUNDHAJ makes an ideal holder. Or why not keep it simple and use it to neatly store your salt and pepper, balsamic, and olive oil on your countertop? At just £2, it’s hard to say no. Add the fact that it is crafted with waste materials, and there’s really no losing.

Hopefully, this is just the start for IKEA, and we'll start to see more products made with sustainable materials in the future. If you’re keen to weave more recycled design into your kitchen, there are plenty of compelling options worth exploring.

With the HUNDHAJ spice rack and ELDSTJÄRT pot stands already sitting pretty in my shopping basket, my attention will be firmly fixed on IKEA’s new-in page to see what reclaimed cleverness the Swedish giant unveils next.

Giving waste materials a second life is the future, and the kitchen, with its hard-working surfaces and accessories, is an ideal place to begin. Look beyond utensils and tabletop accents, and you’ll find longer-term choices too, from eco-friendly kitchen countertops to responsibly sourced finishes.

