There’s an elegance to matching kitchenware, especially when you’re hosting. A sense of order, of occasion. But eclectic-style kitchens, like the people who use them, become more beautiful as they age, and it’s often the collected pieces that give them depth. The more varied the objects, the richer the stories become.



Kitchenware is deeply personal. You eat from it, drink from it, and reach for it every day. It’s why we have a favorite mug, a plate we always gravitate towards, a bowl that feels just right. Those attachments turn everyday objects into something sentimental, small markers of habit, memory, and comfort, and this is something that plays beautifully into an eclectic style.

Eclectic kitchen decor can embrace a variety of styles. (Image credit: Valerie Wilcox. Design: Lisa Lev at Lisa Lev Design and Katelyn Rempel at Studio Sonny)

That’s where eclectic kitchens really come into their own. They make room for both the practical and the previous: hardworking cookware like the Signature Cast Iron Cassarole by Le Creuset, alongside porcelain pieces such as the Dela serving platter by OKA, and everyday glassware mixed with something a little more delicate, like the Bijou Pink Chamange Flutes by Oliver Bonas.

It’s not about perfection or coordination, but about joy — the pleasure of using objects you genuinely love.

