Forget Matching Toaster and Kettle Sets — These 24 Eclectic Kitchen Decor Picks Make Your Space Interesting and Nuanced
Because the most interesting kitchens are built from objects you love using — not perfectly matching decor
There’s an elegance to matching kitchenware, especially when you’re hosting. A sense of order, of occasion. But eclectic-style kitchens, like the people who use them, become more beautiful as they age, and it’s often the collected pieces that give them depth. The more varied the objects, the richer the stories become.
Kitchenware is deeply personal. You eat from it, drink from it, and reach for it every day. It’s why we have a favorite mug, a plate we always gravitate towards, a bowl that feels just right. Those attachments turn everyday objects into something sentimental, small markers of habit, memory, and comfort, and this is something that plays beautifully into an eclectic style.
That’s where eclectic kitchens really come into their own. They make room for both the practical and the previous: hardworking cookware like the Signature Cast Iron Cassarole by Le Creuset, alongside porcelain pieces such as the Dela serving platter by OKA, and everyday glassware mixed with something a little more delicate, like the Bijou Pink Chamange Flutes by Oliver Bonas.
It’s not about perfection or coordination, but about joy — the pleasure of using objects you genuinely love.
If the idea of a more collected, character-led kitchen resonates but you’re unsure how to layer pieces without it feeling accidental, Design Lab by Livingetc can help. We offer a personalised sourcing service to guide you towards objects that work beautifully together, whether you’re refining your own space or searching for a thoughtful gift.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.