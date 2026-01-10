There's something about a well-organized kitchen that soothes the soul. It's the ultimate flex, a clear sign that you've got your life in order, all your ducks in one row. It's the reason we make every pantry picture the Kardashians have ever posted go viral; it's the ultimate aspiration. I don't need a two-storey dressing room, I need a color-coded produce drawer.

I'll admit, though, tidiness doesn't exactly come naturally to me. I wish it did, but unfortunately, my cooking style is more akin to a violent tornado in my kitchen than a 'clean up as you go along' approach. Which is exactly why I'm in such awe of those who seem to keep their kitchen effortlessly clean at all times. You know the ones, the people with flawless modern kitchens with labelled glass jars and completely clear countertops.

This year, however, I'm determined to make a change. I want a tidy kitchen too, and I'll stop at nothing until I get one. So, to help me along the way, I've turned to the trusted experts, who were more than happy to share all the essentials that no one with a tidy kitchen would be caught dead without. They've spilled the secrets, and thankfully, this is a spillage I won't have to tidy up.

1. Hidden Appliances

A monochromatic color scheme with integrated appliances offers the most cohesive, clean look possible. (Image credit: Design: Makers Kitchen)

The main culprit behind a messy-looking kitchen is clutter. And while some of it can be hidden, much of it is simply unavoidable. I mean, you can try to design a kitchen without an oven or fridge, but I don't think you'll get very far.

Instead, the best solution to this issue is to look for integrated appliances that blend straight in with your kitchen cabinetry. Unlike the bulky, stark look of a classic white fridge, integrated appliances allow you to maintain a cohesive, seamless look instead, and most kitchen appliance brands offer them, at all kinds of price points.

This will become particularly helpful when your kitchen is visible from other angles within your home. As Richard Davonport, from the eponymous kitchen brand, says, "Integrated appliances also make a noticeable difference in UK kitchens, particularly in open-plan layouts where the kitchen is always visible from living or dining areas. By concealing fridges, dishwashers, and coffee machines behind cabinetry, the space reads as a single, cohesive scheme rather than a series of individual elements competing for attention."

Allowing for one smooth visual run, without any breaks or disruptions, will make your space seem more tidy, even if those cabinet doors are concealing a mess behind them.

"In a similar way," Richard says, "handleless cabinetry or discreet kitchen hardware helps maintain uninterrupted lines, making the kitchen easier to keep looking ordered as there are fewer breaks across doors and drawers."

Design with sight lines in mind and aim to create the most seamless, cohesive visual flow possible.

2. Organized Bin System

For an even more sleek look, integrate your bins into your cabinetry. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

"Having garbage, recycling, and compost pullouts is a must," interior designer Aly Velji says. Although easily overlooked, having a well-thought-out and organized rubbish system is one of the key factors in achieving a consistently tidy kitchen. It may not be the most glamorous kitchen addition you could think of, but it will save you plenty of time and effort in the long run.

Having distinct, separate bins for your waste, recycling, and compost is an easy way to stay on top of your home's output — even something as simple as this Habitat push-pedal bin. Bonus points if you invest in smart kitchen recycling tools, like waste disposals or crushers.

3. A Place For Everything (And Everything In It's Place)

A pull-out coffee machine drawer is a must-have feature for any caffeine lovers. (Image credit: Miranda Estes/ Popov)

The real key to a consistently tidy-looking kitchen? Ensuring that everything has a designated space and that everything remains in its place.

This can take several different forms, but one of the most helpful is building specific homes for any of your larger kitchen appliances. As Aly says, "A dedicated space for appliances such as appliance pull-outs is also a great way to keep things clutter-free on the counters."

Concealed toasters, coffee machines, and any other appliances are the one consistent design choice you'll notice in every tidy kitchen. No cluttered kitchen worktops here.

This level of forethought and planning can take several different forms. For example, Richard lists "Appliance garages, utility cupboards, or a secondary prep zone," all of which can be used to "take on the messier aspects of daily life, from recycling and cleaning equipment to countertop gadgets that are used often but do not need to be on display. This is especially relevant in UK homes, where kitchens frequently perform multiple roles and benefit from having practical storage just out of sight."

4. Effective Organizers

Pair labeled jars with larger woven baskets for a stylish but organized pantry. (Image credit: Ankersen Drake)

You might think any old plastic drawer divider is enough to qualify you for a tidy kitchen, but the trick to organizing kitchen drawers is actually in picking the right kitchen storage as opposed to whatever you found on your late-night Amazon scroll.

For Cathy Orr, from the Uncluttered Life, drawer organizers are an essential addition. "They keep things in place so you always know where everything is. If it can’t fit in the drawer organizer (utensils, etc.) I have an overflow jar," she says. These are especially helpful in large, deep drawers, where things can easily get lost and become cluttered.

One of my favorite kitchen organization techniques is the simple act of transferring your dry goods into matching clear containers, like these from Sostrene Grene. It instantly makes your pantry look more organized and helps you stay on top of what you're running low on. But if you want to take it one step further, why not use these containers for organizing your fridge, too?

The tidiest kitchens will use these types of organization inserts throughout. Richard says, "Deep drawers with full-extension runners, effective corner mechanisms, and well-proportioned larder units allow cookware, food, and small appliances to be stored close to where they are needed, which encourages everything to be put away properly rather than left on worktops."

5. A Pantry

A pocket-door pantry is the perfect solution for ensuring that smaller kitchens are just as organized as their larger counterparts. (Image credit: The Property Photographer. Design: Papilio Bespoke Kitchens)

The truth behind tidy kitchens? They (almost) all have somewhere else to store their clutter and mess.

Whether that be the aptly named 'dirty kitchen' or just a regular pantry, the luxury of a little extra room can go a long way when it comes to organizing your kitchen.

As Aly admits, "A pantry is always helpful." And, despite what you may believe, you don't have to live in a massive, sprawling manor to make this work. "For small kitchens, this may be hard; however, you can now get great pull-out pantry units that really help with space and storage," suggests Aly.

Looking for more ideas to help you get on top of your kitchen organization? The 5-7 rule for decluttering is a great place to start.