I Tried the 5/7 Rule in My Kitchen Before Guests Came to Stay — Here's Why This Decluttering Trick Works So Well to Keep My Space Well Organized

I learnt my lesson last year, when I mistakenly treated my kitchen as more of a workspace than a showcase. That is, until conversations shifted and friends were gathered around my kitchen, which was riddled with baking tins, sauté pans, and a blender (plus its accoutrements). And all I could think of was how cluttered my counters must have looked.

Granted, it was less messy and more chaotic. But this year, I'll be doing things differently, and I owe it to the 5/7 rule. Not only does this trick help you declutter a kitchen, but it also shows you how to organize the vignette within the frame of your hosting zones, too.

I won't keep you in suspense any longer. Here's the trick that will help you feel calm even when guests are in your culinary space.

What Is the 5/7 Rule?

This rule combines organization and decluttering to keep your kitchen clean. (Image credit: Jellis Craig. Design: COS Design. Architecture: Taouk Architects)

Lauren Saltman, owner at Living. Simplified., tells me that the 5/7 rule is a simple yet powerful guideline she often recommends to help keep countertops clear and clutter-free.

"The idea is this that if you use an item five out of seven days in a week, it can stay out on your counter. Anything used less frequently should be stored away in a cabinet, drawer, or designated space," she says.

"The 5/7 rule helps you strike the right balance between convenience and visual calm, ensuring that only the most frequently used items in your space remain within easy reach."

Lauren Saltman Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer For professional organizer Lauren Saltman of Living. Simplified., decluttering and organizing is how she lives her daily life, whether she is organizing her home, a friend’s office, or a client’s garage, her resourceful approach yields happy clients who learn to incorporate techniques for a happier and more simplified lifestyle.

Where to Focus the 5/7 Rule

There are plenty of busy spaces in your home that can benefit from the 5/7 rule. (Image credit: Sergio Pradana. Design: Yeye Studio)

According to Lauren, the 5/7 rule works especially well in the kitchen and when trying to find ways to conceal clutter in a bathroom, as these are two of the busiest areas in a home. "In the kitchen, that might mean keeping your coffee maker, toaster, or utensil crock out, while tucking away items like your blender or slow cooker," she says.

"When decluttering your bathroom, it might be your toothbrush, hand soap, or daily skincare products that stay visible, with everything else stored neatly in drawers or cabinets. The goal is to create a space that feels open and easy to clean without sacrificing function."

Michelle Urban, founder of The Organized House, says that it works especially well in spaces that collect things quickly. "Think linen and clothing closets, junk drawers, or bathroom cabinets," she notes. "Those are the spots where small decisions pile up, and the 5/7 rule gives you an easy rhythm to make progress without overthinking it."

Michelle Urban Social Links Navigation Organization Expert Michelle Urban is the owner of The Organized House. Organization and simplicity are at the core of who she is and what she does. She believes that regardless of how busy life gets, daily routines and everyday life are more manageable with functional organizing systems. Helping bring simplicity and ease to others' lives is her passion. After working in tech marketing for the last 17 years, ​she realized that organizing is her happy place. So, she made a career switch, stepped away from tech, and started The Organized House.

Benefits of the 5/7 Rule

More space to get your chef on and less clutter to stumble over. (Image credit: JVDK Studios. Design: Fabrikate)

Lauren finds that following easy home organization ideas like the 5/7 rule helps reduce clutter and makes your home easier to maintain. "With fewer items on your counters, cleaning becomes quicker, and your spaces instantly look more organized and inviting," she says.

"You'll spend less time tidying and more time enjoying your home. And that's the true reward of living simply and intentionally. Organization, decluttering and minimalism don't have to be complicated."

She explains that the 5/7 rule is a small, practical habit that leads to big results. "By focusing on what you truly use and love, you'll create an environment that supports your lifestyle, reflects your priorities, and brings a greater sense of calm to your everyday life," she notes.

And she's absolutely right! Considering I live in a studio with a small kitchen to organize, there are many allowances I have to make to maintain functionality. And after just a week of using the 5/7 rule, I have noticed a major difference in the efficiency of the space and, in turn, a calmer energy while I prep my meals.

It's important to be genuinely honest with yourself about the things you're using and what should be stowed away or even ultimately removed from the space altogether. No matter how stylish the cookware, if you're not using it daily, it's got to go behind the cabinet.

Stylish Accessories for Your Kitchen

There's one other rule I'm bringing into my kitchen as we approach the festive season and plenty of hosting responsibilities. And that's the visual decluttering trend. It's a great way to curate a culinary vignette that grants major cool points while keeping your space well-organized.