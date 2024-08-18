5 Easy Home Organization Ideas to 'Cheat' Your Way to a Clutter-Free Home

When clutter piles up, it becomes the big, scary thing we try to ignore or avoid by moving around it instead. How many times have you walked right past the items you have piled on the stairs, swearing that you will take them up the next time you go? Whether we have an organized or cluttered home makes all the different to how we interact with our space.

There are plenty of home organization ideas and tricks to try, but sometimes it can be daunting to even know where to begin.

As someone who loves nothing more than coming home to a house that feels crisp and organized, I have listed a few organization tips that are so easy you will feel like you have just cheated your way to a clutter-free home. As summer slowly draws to an end, the change in seasons is the perfect time to put these practices into use.

1. Have a Place for Everything

(Image credit: Francis Dzikowski/OTTO. Design: Barker Associates Architecture Office)

Having a place for everything is an essential part of keeping a tidy home. When you come home from a long day out, and want to throw your keys down or take off your jewelry, having little catch-alls about is an organized way to hold your smaller things.

Small decorative dishes that double as a a place holder for loose items are such a cute and practical idea. I always find myself wanting to buy these handmade ceramic dishes, but I never always know what to use them for--keep in mind that you are still purchasing them with a purpose when you do decide to buy. The most important part of decluttering and minimalism is to shoot for less not more.

2. Pick Storage that is the Right Size

(Image credit: NIDI Solutions)

One of the first things that comes to mind when trying to cut down on clutter, is to buy storage to keep everything. While this is a great idea, buying storage that is not the right size can be just as bad as not having the storage in the first place.

Amanda Wiss, founder of NYC-based home organizing company Urban Clarity, says "I love good storage items like ottomans and bins, but they have to be the right size for their employ." She explains "half empty baskets are invitations for clutter, so I would rather no basket or container at all in some cases."

Throwing a bunch of small things into a big storage container just moves the mess instead of fixing it. So, when picking out storage for your home, think about what you need it for first. for example, an ottoman is a stylish storage decision, but "should be used for larger items or things that will be used in the living room only," says Amanda. Where as the best storage for clothes can vary: stay smaller for items like socks and go with larger containers for coats and shoes.

3. Bins, bins, and More Bins!

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan)

The best storage baskets will combine functionality and style. Amanda says "organizational items have come a long way in terms of design, and you can find anything from stark and utilitarian to downright beautiful." A beautiful basket does not have to be something that will break the bank either. Amanda suggests that when looking for something in your budget and style to "perhaps swap acrylic for glass, or wicker for rattan if you are on a budget."

Elegant bins and baskets will help make shelving appear tidier in a very easy way. Things like loose cords and nic-nacs pile up quickly. If you are not sure what to keep or give away, stacking attractive bins is an easy way to pack everything out of sight and give it its own place. Professional organizer, Melissa Svoboda, says "I love a good basket. They create a designated home for each type of item, making it easy to stay organized, and they are visually appealing."

Do you want to try bins, but are looking for an alternative to plastic bins? Melissa says to "always opt for natural materials. Choosing natural materials over plastic, ensures your space looks stylish, is more sustainable, and gives your home a peaceful, cozy feel."

4. Use Pin Boards and Paper Filers

(Image credit: IKEA)

Pin boards or paper filers are a less obvious organization tool that I love. If you are anything like me, you somehow manage to gather lots of little notes, business cards, pictures, or receipts that you cannot bring yourself throw away but also do not want out in the open or shoved in drawers.

A magnetic board, or a cork board is a cute and elevated way to store smaller, paper items. If you have pictures or little notes that you do not know what to do with, a board is a fun way to display them while also making you sort through what is worth keeping and what you can go ahead and toss out.

The same goes for paper filers. There are some things like receipts, important documents, and letters that we just have to keep around. A file can be a more design-focused way to organize these items, and make them easier to find in their times of need.

5. Have a Plan

(Image credit: Heathfield & Co)

While it is all exciting and fun when you have first tidied up everything, it can be a pretty slippery slope back to disarray. A good way to stay on top of unwelcome clutter, is to have an organization plan to hold yourself accountable.

Melissa recommends to " once you have gone through everything, set space boundaries: establish clear limits for your items. For instance, if you have a bookshelf, limit your books to that space--anything extra needs to go." This may seem a bit challenging if you are the kind of person who likes to collect things. The easiest way to maintain this is to keep asking yourself if you are actually using and loving each item.

Simplifying your home is a self-love oriented task. "The goal is to keep what you use and love, creating a home that feels both functional and joyful," explains Melissa.