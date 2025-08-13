5 Possible Reasons You're Not Decluttering — And How to Overcome Your Specific Roadblock

Completely decluttering and regularly maintaining all the rooms in your house is tough work. It's definitely easier said than done and requires effort, time, and a healthy mood, too.

But when it comes to getting down to the task at hand, if you often feel like a non-starter, there are a couple of reasons lurking behind why you just can't seem to declutter your home. And don't worry, there are solutions to these roadblocks.

Let's take a look at your possible decluttering obstacles and how to overcome these hurdles one space at a time.

1. Sunk Cost Concern

It's tough to justify banishing a belonging that had a heavy price tag, but sometimes it's better removed than retained. (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Janelle Azar, professional organizer and founder of A Meaningful Space, tells me that the sunk cost burden is one of the main reasons people find it tough to declutter. And this is especially common when it comes to decluttering a living room, since this prime space usually hosts plenty of investment decor.

"This centers on the nagging feeling that forces you to keep something because you invested your hard-earned cash in it," she explains.

"My advice is to reframe the loss. Instead of seeing it as losing the money, see it as recouping space, peace of mind, and mental energy. That item is already a 'sunk cost,' meaning the money is gone whether you keep it or not."

She explains that the true loss is the space it's taking up and the guilt it brings. "If you can realistically sell it and recoup some of the cost, go for it. Sometimes, the best way to honor the money you spent is to let someone else get use out of it," she adds.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And you can also think about how much joy (or frustration!) you've gotten from the item. If it's zero joy and high frustration, its cost per use is through the roof!"

Janelle Azar Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Janelle Azar is the founder of A Meaningful Space, a professional organizing company based in Shelby Township, MI, serving the Metro Detroit area. She specializes in residential organizing and moving support, helping moms and families navigate life transitions with clarity and calm. Janelle is also the creator of Organizing with Kids, a digital course designed to help parents involve their children in the organizing process in a practical, age-appropriate way. In addition, she hosts Organizing the Entrepreneur, a podcast where she chats with women business owners about the role organization plays in both their businesses and their everyday lives.

2. Burden of Inheritance

Whether it's a gift or an inheritance, some home items simply don't fit your lifestyle. (Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)

Janelle tells me that another reason you're not decluttering could very well be because of the burden of inheritance. Rather than this being about decluttering sentimental items, it's more about the emotional obligation tied to an object.

"This is about holding onto items out of a sense of duty or guilt, even if they hold absolutely no personal significance or joy for you," she notes. "One of the best solutions to this hurdle is to honor the person, not the thing."

She also recommends selecting one or two truly meaningful items and continuing the adventures of this traveling heirloom by offering it to another family member.

And if you're still finding it difficult to rid your home of an inherited item, she suggests asking yourself: "Would they want me to be burdened?"

3. Fear of Regret

If you're worried about releasing an item from your home, clutter-culling regret could be at play. (Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Design: Lucy Goldbart Interior Design)

If there were a decluttering equivalent to FOMO, it would be the fear of regret in paring back a space. And, I must admit, this is the clutter barrier that I most often find myself butting heads with.

"It can be tough to let go of items in your home because you're trying to protect yourself from future inconvenience or financial outlay. Simply put, it’s a form of risk aversion," she explains.

"The 20/20 decluttering rule is a great solution to this problem. If you can replace it for £20 or less, and in 20 minutes or less, then do your best to let it go. And, you should also be honest about how often you actually utilize the item in question."

The 'didn't know' decluttering rule will come in handy in this situation and will help keep you accountable as you tidy your living space.

4. For Future's Sake

There's a thin line between saving an item for the future that you'll actually use and purely holding onto it for aspirational function. (Image credit: Matthew Kappas. Design: Jessica Gersten)

Another common possible reason you're unable to declutter your home could be that you're constantly considering future relevance. "This holding pattern is all about saving items for an idealized version of yourself that doesn't quite exist yet," she notes.

As far as solutions go, Janelle explains that one of the best ways to overcome this problem and adopt decluttering and minimalism is to live in the present. "Organize for the life you have today, not the one you might have tomorrow. And try to be realistic about your habits," she advises.

"Invest when you start, not before, and celebrate your current self." She also recommends setting a timeframe for 'future' projects, and if by the time your deadline passes, you haven't utilized the item, it's time to let it go.

5. Uninformed Overwhelm

A lack of knowledge around how to safely and ethically declutter is another reason you're unable to simplify your space. (Image credit: David Butler)

According to Janelle, a popular problem tied to decluttering certain items hinges on the issue of simply not knowing how to get rid of them.

"This is less about an emotional attachment and more about pure overwhelm and lack of information," she says. "You know you don't need the item, you're ready to let go of it, but you genuinely have no idea how to dispose of it properly."

Her suggestion to resolve this issue is to break it down. "Don't try to solve everything at once," she advises. "Pick one category, like old electronics, and research disposal for just that."

She also suggests utilizing local resources, organizing scheduled drop-offs, and enlisting professional help if needed. This is especially helpful if you're decluttering a kitchen and need to remove big-ticket items like fridges and ovens from your space.

Decluttering Books to Read

Amazon Making Space, Clutter Free by Tracy McCubbin £12.87 at Amazon UK Format: Paperback Making Space, Clutter Free by Tracy McCubbin offers insight on how to overcome clutter blocks and transform your home into a comforting haven. Amazon Motivational Decluttering by Sunny Meridian £5.99 at Amazon UK Format: Paperback A decluttering journal can make all the difference, and Motivational Decluttering by Sunny Meridian includes exercises to help you purge your home, room by room. Amazon The Home Reset by Karissa Barker £9.73 at Amazon UK Format: Hardcover The Home Reset by Karissa Barker offers advice on how to tidy, declutter, and organize your living space to make your daily life a breeze.

On a different note, it could also be that you're using decluttering tricks that don't work in your day-to-day. Or, you end up forgetting to schedule time to take care of this task, too.

If that's the case, I suggest making your own decluttering schedule. Trust me, it's an absolute game-changer.