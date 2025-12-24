My Festive Dinners Won’t End at Dessert, I’m Carving Time Out for 'Sobremesa' — And Here’s Why (and How) You Should Too

As the year nears its countdown to the new year, even the simplest moments feel a little sweeter. There's some sort of magic in the air that weaves itself through the memories we make at this time of the month. And even through uncertainty, this sense of togetherness prevails, which is why heartwarming practices like sobremesa are the call of the hour.

Literally translating to 'over the table', this Spanish tradition is all about extending celebrations past dessert and making time for intentional bonding without leaving the dinner table. There's something romantic about hosting a dinner party that evolves into conversations, sitting with napkins tussled, candles tapering, and laughter swooning even past dessert.

I fell in love with this concept the moment I heard about it, and with holiday hosting going into full swing, I plan on bringing it into my own home. Here's how I plan on doing just that.

What Is Sobremesa?

Lingering at the table makes for rich moments that live on forever. (Image credit: Ashley Guice Creative. Design: Roberts Studio Design)

Far from cookie-cutter, these moments of lingering around the dining table transform even a simple meal into something more meaningful. And, Jonathan Harris, owner of La Tienda, agrees.

"Sobremesa in Spain is the tradition of lingering around the table after a good meal and conversing with family and friends over a coffee or drinks. It's all about building connections in the afterglow of a delicious feast," he says.

"There is no immediate clearing of the table as soon as the last bite of dessert is gone, or asking for the bill at a restaurant before the last dish arrives. It's a time for relaxed banter as you sip your coffee or a nice aperitif."

Aside from rules for entertaining that hinge on design and decor, sobremesa is one practice I recommend imbibing into your festive sit-downs this year. And if your home doesn't have strict rules about tech at the table, I recommend temporarily implementing some to turn this space into a digital detox corner for the night. It'll make all the difference to your table-side conversation, trust me.

Jonathan Harris Social Links Navigation Owner Jonathan Harris is the owner of La Tienda, a family-run retailer that brings authentic Spanish foods, ingredients, and cookware to U.S. homes. Founded and managed by the Harris family, the business works with artisan and small family businesses across Spain for authentic dining experiences.

How to Adopt Sobremesa Into Your Dinner Party

Encourage your loved ones to stay a while. (Image credit: Anna + Nina)

But how do you encourage people to sit and stay at the table after dessert plates are wiped? Well, Jonathan says that as a host or hostess of a dinner party, you can encourage sobremesa by offering drinks or coffee after the dessert.

"Save a special bottle of wine or a unique cocktail for after dinner to keep things interesting. Some perfect after-dinner drinks include licor de hierbas (herb liqueur), licor de café, Pedro Ximénez sherry, or even a classic gin and tonic served in Christmas cocktail glasses," he suggests.

"You can ask your guests to tell stories about their favorite trip or a recent amazing experience to encourage conversation. And leave the dishes for later!"

And since there's no such thing as too much dessert over the holidays, why not bring out some designer panettone to slice into? Or for a lighter finisher to the feast, perhaps coupes of fresh fruit to graze on?

If conversation lagging is the worry on your mind, then there's nothing like some chic games to keep the vibe going. Sobremesa centers on prolonging the joy of a meal and thoughtfully engaging with your loved ones. It's the equivalent of stopping to smell the roses, and there's never been a better time to do so.

Dinner Decor to Embrace Sobremesa

There are so many beautiful cultures to respectfully take inspiration from during these holidays. And our lifestyle writer, Gilda Bruno, has given us a lesson on Italian Christmas traditions that will make your festivities even more special.