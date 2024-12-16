9 Surprisingly Stylish Games for Grown-Ups That Will Keep Guests Entertained, and Double as Decor
Master the art of play with cures for boring dinner parties, solutions to awkward in-law encounters, and fodder for your inner child
When The Queen’s Gambit dropped a couple of Christmases ago, I — along with everyone else on Netflix — scrambled to find a chic chess set. The trouble? They were nowhere to be found. Reasonably priced options were long gone, and the market for stylish, well-designed games in general felt pretty slim.
This Christmas, though, the tables have turned. And thank goodness, because games are more than just a pastime — they’re a holiday hosting essential. How else will you keep the little ones entertained? What about the adult children? And uncles, bless them, need a way to channel their energy.
Games fulfill your inner child and your desire to show you’ve got great taste. The right ones double as home decor that signal you’re stylish, clever, and fun — a triple threat.
Unlike your therapist, I’m here to encourage you: play games. Lots of them. Below, you’ll find refined riffs on the classics — Scrabble, backgammon, pickleball — and a few others elevated enough to hold a permanent place in your home. Your playroom might just be the chicest spot in town.
Price: $59.90
I know you’ve been honing your backhand. Why not show off your budding pickleball prowess with this ultra-chic paddle set from Quince? The game can be played indoors or outdoors, ensuring guests stay entertained no matter where the party flows. And if you’re not a player, no problem — its preppy, Challengers-inspired aesthetic is the trend to watch this season.
Price: $39.99, Was: $42
“I love a board game — and how stylish is this vintage bookshelf edition of Scrabble?!" says Livingetc managing editor Debbie Black. This charming piece, also featured on Oprah’s 2024 Favorite Things list, is "a classy addition to any living space and it would also make a perfect gift! Plus, loads of games are available in a multitude of different shades to suit the decor of your space — or else buy them all and make a rainbow!”
Price: $425
The backgammon boards this season are really bringing it. I’ve never seen such ornate designs, but Jonathan Adler’s toasty lacquered board takes the cake with its unique zebra stripes (a wild nod to the equestrian decor trend, perhaps?). When the party’s over, let it grace your coffee table — it’s chomping at the bit to double as decor.
Price: $59
Chess, not checkers — because this dazzling dual acrylic set is as much a conversation starter as it is a game. With its vibrant, Cosmo and Wanda-adjacent crystalline pieces, it makes you look fun and smart. Luxury chess sets often come with steep price tags, running into the hundreds, if not more. But this gem at just $59, is a playful, envy-inducing steal.
Price: $26
"No reservations" — a phrase New Yorkers know all too well (because trying to snag a table at a decent spot often requires booking a month in advance or begging your credit card concierge). Turn that dining drama into something whimsical with this uniquely fanciful game set, perfectly aligned with the season's holiday bow decor trend. Designed to be played during meals, it adds a meaningful, memorable touch to gatherings, and as the description promises, is truly “a feast of fun.”
Price: $319, Was: $399
Ball out. Be the big baller you are. This hoop is absolutely serving. Full disclosure: I don’t play basketball, so my ability to make clever puns here might be a little… limited. But one thing is for sure: this hoop is ridiculously chic. The shiny black nickel-finished steel rim and chain net give it an edge, and if I’d had one of these fashion-inspired leather headboards hanging in my childhood home, who knows — maybe I’d be in the WNBA instead of writing this (okay, probably not — I’m 5'5").
Price: $28, Was: $35
Few things spark a Type A person’s anxiety quite like the inevitable collapse of a once-perfect tower of blocks. Add a dash of friendly competition, and you’ve got the recipe for a lively game night. This set takes us back to basics — and for good reason. After a couple of drinks, high-stakes strategy games like poker might be a bit ambitious. Plus, this exquisite colorway gives the classic game a fresh, contemporary twist that looks great on display.
Price: $125
'What is that?' You might ask yourself upon spotting this futuristic block. Spoiler: it’s not jewelry or a modern sculpture — it’s a puzzle. Made of eight interlocking pieces of brass and stainless steel, this game is as much about glitz as it is about brains. Perfect for a side table, it also encourages us to embrace mixed metals this season and beyond.
Price: $710
Ready to level up from that old, worn card deck? Consider this your cue. Inspired by the opulence of the Art Deco era, this hand cut crystal-enclosed card set is a surefire way to impress (and ignite some healthy envy) among your guests. Fans of Reflections Copenhagen’s dazzling creations will be delighted to learn that each card features images of the brand’s signature sparkling designs.
