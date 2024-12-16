9 Surprisingly Stylish Games for Grown-Ups That Will Keep Guests Entertained, and Double as Decor

When The Queen’s Gambit dropped a couple of Christmases ago, I — along with everyone else on Netflix — scrambled to find a chic chess set. The trouble? They were nowhere to be found. Reasonably priced options were long gone, and the market for stylish, well-designed games in general felt pretty slim.

This Christmas, though, the tables have turned. And thank goodness, because games are more than just a pastime — they’re a holiday hosting essential. How else will you keep the little ones entertained? What about the adult children? And uncles, bless them, need a way to channel their energy.

Games fulfill your inner child and your desire to show you’ve got great taste. The right ones double as home decor that signal you’re stylish, clever, and fun — a triple threat.

Unlike your therapist, I’m here to encourage you: play games. Lots of them. Below, you’ll find refined riffs on the classics — Scrabble, backgammon, pickleball — and a few others elevated enough to hold a permanent place in your home. Your playroom might just be the chicest spot in town.