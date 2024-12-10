Equestrian Is In. Seems Like the Horse Girls Were Onto Something — Shop “Old Money” Decor

It’s official: Equestrian is in. Thanks to supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid (who quite literally strode up to fashion week on horseback), the same girls who once swore by Mane N’ Tail shampoo and played pony after school are now the ultimate tastemakers. Horse bits, cognac leather, prep, Americana — suddenly, everyone wants the equestrian aesthetic at home. And I know exactly how to pull it off.

You see, I’ve always been a horse girl — long before it was cool. I’ve spent years immersed in equestrian environments — horse shows, barns, paddock clubs — so trust me when I say I have a handle on this interior trend.

Rule number one: Leather is non-negotiable. From sofas to old saddles slung over railings, leather must toe the line between worn and well-kempt — equal parts polished and unpretentious. Ditto for wood.

The equestrian color palette is a classic one, rooted in warm neutrals, deep navies, hunter greens, and bright whites. These hues, paired with heirloom touches like brass accents, inherited-looking silver sets, and (at least) a few antique horse oil paintings or sculptures seal the deal. And when in doubt, look to The Polo Bar in NYC or the home decor styles of Ralph Lauren more generally — these are your benchmarks.

As what I’d consider the final boss of quiet luxury, equestrian decor has been making its rounds on TikTok in “aesthetic” edits. But is it authentic? Debatable. Take it from a Saddle Club–watching, show-jumping barn rat who’s been sporting horse-bit belts since the age of nine: here’s how to *actually* nail the equestrian look at home.

Arthur Court Designs Equestrian Napkin Rings, Set of 4 View at Perigold Price: $46 Ah, the timeless snaffle motif — even people who know nothing about horses recognize it from iconic luxury brands like Gucci. These D-ring napkin closures are polished to perfection in aluminum alloy, revealing just half of the motif for a fresh, understated take. It’s the perfect quick equestrian accent for a dinner party. Wall26 "Lone Horse in Vast" Framed on Canvas Print, 24" x 24" View at Wayfair Price: $56.99 This canvas wall art print strikes a perfect balance between heritage and modernity. Its antique style captures that classic equestrian vibe, but the minimalist composition and off-kilter scale — with the horse figure placed far in the background — make it feel refreshingly contemporary. Ideal for a living room, office, or study, it offers just the right amount of vintage flair without leaning too trad. Poplin Dark Green Cloth Napkins, Set of 8 View at CB2 Price: $24.95, Was: $29.95 Equestrian napkins can go in many directions — tartan, snaffle motifs, and so on — but when in doubt, stick with the classics: thin-bordered or solid linens in timeless jewel tones or crisp whites. I’m partial to hunter green, and this set of eight from CB2 is a phenomenal deal. With the money you save in the sale, opt to embroider it with your initials — horsey people love a good monogram. Leather Belt Buckle Tray View at Pottery Barn Price: $98.99, Was: $199 If I could only include one product in this edit, it would be this Pottery Barn tray. With its shiny silver finish and harness-like leather belt accents, it blends several key equestrian design elements. Both casual and luxe, with clean lines to match, it’s a heritage-inspired piece that feels equally at home in modern spaces. Use it to display spare stemware, hors d'oeuvres, or even collectibles like magazines or perfume bottles. Cashmere & Wool Equestrian Throw View at Willliams Sonoma Price: $399 Fabrication is key here. It’s not enough for these pieces to simply look luxe — they need to feel luxe, too. When it comes to throw blankets, you can’t beat a blend of cashmere and wool, and this one has both. While bold colors aren’t usually part of the equestrian palette, tasteful exceptions like orange or pink stripes — think Hermès — fit the story. With crisp lines and a weighty drape, this throw would look fabulous over a couch or at the foot of a bed. And again, opt for the monogram — gives it that “been in the family for years” feel. Ralph Lauren Wessex Porcelain Mugs, Set of 4 View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $112.50, Was: $150 No equestrian edit would be complete without Ralph Lauren. These mugs, inspired by patterns from the designer’s 2017 women’s collection runway show, exude cozy, heritage charm. They add a tasteful pop of pattern and feel relaxed, yet the gold rim adds just the right amount of understated glamour — a perfect balance of laid-back and luxe.

